New Jersey McDonald’s All-American signed by Unrivaled
Former New Jersey high school basketball standout Hannah Hidalgo is one of a handful of women’s college basketball players signed by Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 league.
Hidalgo, who shined for Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey, was named the 2025 ACC Player of the Year at Notre Dame this past season.
While a prep, Hidalgo averaged 28.8 points, 7.3 steals, 6.4 rebounds and over five assists per game, leading her team to the South Jersey Non-Public A final. She was named a McDonald’s All-American and the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year, finishing as the school’s career points leader.
At the McDonald’s All-American Game, Hidalgo shared MVP honors with current University of Southern Cal star JuJu Watkins.
Hidalgo would sign with Notre Dame over the likes of Michigan, Stanford, Duke and Ohio State, making the ACC all-freshman team and becoming the ACC Rookie of the Year. In her two seasons with the Irish, she is averaging 23 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and just over four steals per game.
Earlier this summer, Hidalgo averaged over 12 points per game while helping the United States capture the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup. She also has gold medals from the FIBA Under-19 World Cup and FIBA Under-17 World Cup events.
Hidalgo is a two-time first-team All-American by both the Associated Press and WBCA Coaches while winning the 2024 Dawn Staley Award.
Joining Hidalgo with inking NIL deals to Unrivaled are fellow college basketball stars Audi Crooks, Watkins, Lauren Betts, Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong, Olivia Miles, Madison Booker, Kiki Rice, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Ta’Niya Latson, Syla Swords and Sienna Betts.
Unrivaled is a 3-on-3 women’s basketball league founded by WNBA standouts Naphessa Collier and Breanna Stewart.