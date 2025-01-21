Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/21/2025)
A weekend of tournament play for the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday produced little change at the top of this week’s Virginia high school girls basketball rankings.
Princess Anne is again No. 1 followed by Bishop Ireton, Paul VI Catholic, Floyd E. Kellam and Manchester. Four new teams enter the Top 25 in Chantilly (No. 21), Catholic-Virginia Beach (No. 22) James Monroe (No. 24), Staunton River (No. 25)
1. PRINCESS ANNE (14-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Cavaliers held off No. 8 Osbourn Park, 64-56, after a 78-34 rout of Salem-Virginia Beach.
2. BISHOP IRETON (14-3)
Previous rank: 2
The Cardinals lost to Westtown School (Pa.), 63–52, at the Hoops for Harmony tournament in Pennsylvania after victories over Maryland No. 3 Bullis School (63-57; St. James/MLK Classic), Maryland then-No. 6 Elizabeth Seton (50-46), and Maryland then-No. 8 St. Mary’s Ryken (76-50).
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (13-4)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 56-51, and The Academy of the Holy Cross (Md.), 82-63.
4. FLOYD E. KELLAM (12-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights defeated Bayside and Landstown by a combined 107 points.
5. MANCHESTER (9-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Lancers extended their winning streak to four with wins over Monacan (76-43), Cosby (43-36) and Midlothian (58-18).
6. THOMAS DALE (7-6)
Previous rank: 6
The Knights’ 81-63 victory over then-No. 25 Deep Run highlighted a 3-0 week.
7. VIRGINIA ACADEMY (9-6)
Previous rank: 7
The Patriots lost to Winston Salem (N.C.) Christian (69-49) after a 62-55 win over then-No. 16 Steward School.
8. OSBOURN PARK (9-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Yellow Jackets went 3-1, defeating St. Vincent Pallotti (Md.), 53-31 (St. James/MLK Classic), Gainesville (66-19) and Freedom (54-19), and lost to No. 1 Princess Anne.
9. HAMPTON (11-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Crabbers ran their winning streak to nine with wins over Woodside (68-46) and Bethel (65-21).
10. CENTREVILLE (12-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Wildcats went 3-0 last week, defeating Westfield (64-25), South Lakes (53-18) and Virginia Home School (69-19).
11. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL (10-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Saints defeated Saint Gertrude (72-46) and Collegiate School (70-28).
12. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (12-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Ambassadors went 3-0 to extend their winning streak to seven.
13. WEST POTOMAC (13-0)
Previous rank: 14
The Wolverines defeated Fairfax (60-40) and Lake Braddock (68-25).
14. GLEN ALLEN (9-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Jaguars defeated Hermitage (70-23) and Highland Springs (48-43).
15. POTOMAC SCHOOL (10-6)
Previous rank: 17
The Panthers defeated Georgetown Day School (D.C.), 77-33, and Maret School (D.C.), 54-50.
16. NANSEMOND RIVER (10-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Warriors ran their winning streak to 10 with victories over Western Branch (59-33) and Bethel (58-23).
17. OAKTON (14-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Cougars lost to Chantilly, 53-52, after a 55-23 win over South Lakes.
18. LANGLEY (11-3)
Previous rank: 19
The Saxons defeated Washington-Liberty, 53-38, and Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart (Md.) 49-45.
19. MENCHVILLE (12-1)
Previous rank: 21
The Monarchs defeated Denbigh (96-10) and Heritage (88-25) this week.
20. JAMES W. ROBINSON (13-1)
Previous rank: 22
The Rams went 3-0, defeating West Springfield (48-22), South County (48-41), and Alexandria City (50-39).
21. CHANTILLY (10-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Chargers handed then-No. 13 Oakton its first loss, and defeated James Madison (45-31).
22. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH (7-6)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Spartans defeated Norfolk Collegiate (88-7) and then-No. 16 Steward School (80-49) before a 62-60 loss to Maryland No. 4 Elizabeth Seton at the St. James/MLK Classic.
23. STEWARD SCHOOL (11-8)
Previous rank: 16
The Spartans lost to No. 7 Virginia Academy (62-55) and Catholic-Virginia Beach (80-49), and defeated Norfolk Academy, 68-21.
24. JAMES MONROE (12-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Yellow Jackets have won all 12 decisions by an average of 46 points.
25. STAUNTON RIVER (12-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Eagles have won all 12 decisions by double-digits.