Top 25 Virginia girls high school basketball state rankings (1/27/2025)
There are two new entries in the latest Virginia girls high school basketball Top 25 poll while the top remains intact.
William Fleming and Manor debut at Nos. 23 and 25, respectively while Catholic of Virginia Beach returns the poll at No. 21. Princess Anne is again No. 1 followed by Bishop Ireton, Paul VI Catholic, Floyd E. Kellam and Manchester.
After dealing No. 13 West Potomac its first defeat, James W. Robinson leaps from 20th to No. 12 this week.
1. PRINCESS ANNE (14-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Cavaliers, who didn’t play last week, play Kempsville Friday.
2. BISHOP IRETON (17-3)
Previous rank: 2
The Cardinals defeated Florida schools Central Point Christian Academy (62-51) and DME Academy (54-47) at the Mecca Showcase in New York after a 79-51 win over No. 3 Paul VI Catholic in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) match.
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (15-5)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers defeated St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 75-37, and Elizabeth Seton (Md.), 73-59, and lost to No. 2 Bishop Ireton (79-51).
4. FLOYD E. KELLAM (14-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights ran their winning streak to four with decisions over Green Run (72-45) and Nansemond River (51-35).
5. MANCHESTER (11-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Lancers scored 193 points in victories over James River Midlothian and Richmond City School of the Arts.
6. OSBOURN PARK (11-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Yellow Jackets defeated Battlefield (71-21) and then-No. 7 Thomas Dale (83-53).
7. VIRGINIA ACADEMY (12-7)
Previous rank: 7
The Patriots went 3-0, defeating Dexter Southfield (Mass.) and Putnam Science Academy (Conn.) at the More Than A Highlight Showcase in New Jersey and posted a 55-48 win over Nazareth (N.Y.)
8. HAMPTON (12-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Crabbers defeated Lafayette, 61-41, for their 10th straight victory.
9. CENTREVILLE (13-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Wildcats extended their win streak to six with a 57-50 victory over No. 22 Chantilly.
10. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL (12-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Saints defeated Trinity Episcopal, 67-55, and then-No. 15 Steward School, 75-46 (College Town Takeover),
11. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (13-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Ambassadors defeated Austin Prep (Mass.), 74-34, at the Mecca Showcase in New York.
12. JAMES W. ROBINSON (15-1)
Previous rank: 20
The Rams ran their winning streak to 11, defeating West Potomac (50-47) and Carter G. Woodson (32-27).
13. WEST POTOMAC (14-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Wolverines defeated West Springfield (67-27) after dropping their first game of the season to then-No. 22 James W. Robinson, 50-47.
14. GLEN ALLEN (12-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Jaguars ran their winning streak to eight, defeating L.C. Bird (43-39), Deep Run (50-43) and James Randolph Tucker (54-30).
15. POTOMAC SCHOOL (12-7)
Previous rank: 15
The Panthers defeated Flint Hill School (73-53) and St. Andrew’s Episcopal School (Md.), 62-33, after a 69-61 loss to Maryland then-No. 3 Bullis School.
16. OAKTON (15-1)
Previous rank: 17
The Cougars defeated James Madison, 56-34.
17. NANSEMOND RIVER (10-2)
Previous rank: 16
The Warriors lost to No. 4 Floyd E. Kellam, 51-35.
18. LANGLEY (13-3)
Previous rank: 18
The Saxons defeated Washington-Liberty, 46-27, and McLean, 49-26.
19. MENCHVILLE (12-1)
Previous rank: 19
The Monarchs, who didn’t play last week, will play Warwick and Kecoughtan this week.
20. THOMAS DALE (7-7)
Previous rank: 6
The Knights lost to then-No. 8 Osbourn Park.
21. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH (9-6)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Crusaders defeated Norfolk Academy, 70-26, and Trinity Episcopal, 46-39.
22. JAMES MONROE (15-0)
Previous rank: 24
The Yellow Jackets defeated King George (81-20), Culpeper County (76-70) and Eastern View (79-43).
23. WILLIAM FLEMING (13-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Colonels defeated then-No. 25 Staunton River, 64-33, and Henrico, 60-40.
24. CHANTILLY (10-5)
Previous rank: 21
The Chargers lost to then-No. 10 Centreville, 57-50.
25. MANOR (11-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Mustangs, whose only loss was to King’s Fork, will play Granby and Booker T. Washington this week.