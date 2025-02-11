Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/11/2025)
After an impressive week, South County has a spot in the latest Virginia girls high school basketball Top 25.
The Stallions (16-4 overall) debut at No. 11, courtesy of wins over then-No. 10 James W. Robinson and then-No. 11 West Potomac. Deep Creek also joins the poll at No. 25.
Undefeated Princess Anne continues to hold the No. 1 spot with Bishop Ireton, Paul VI Catholic, Floyd E. Kellam and OSBOURN PARK in the Top 5.
1. PRINCESS ANNE (19-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Cavaliers defeated Nansemond River (80-48), Bayside (92-7) and Ocean Lakes (85-16).
2. BISHOP IRETON (19-5)
Previous rank: 2
The Cardinals defeated The Academy of the Holy Cross, 76-50, after a 47-43 loss to District of Columbia No. 2 St. John’s College.
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (19-7)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers defeated St. Mary’s Ryken, 72-43, after a 60-55 loss to St. John’s College (D.C.).
4. FLOYD E. KELLAM (19-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights extended their winning streak to nine, defeating Cox (87-23), Western Branch (76-21) and Tallwood (66-48).
5. OSBOURN PARK (18-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Yellow Jackets went 3-0 to extend their win streak to 10, highlighted with a 64-41 victory over then-No. 5 Manchester.
6. MANCHESTER (15-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Lancers lost to then-No. 6 OSBOURN PARK after a 66-55 win over then-No. 12 Glen Allen.
7. CENTREVILLE (18-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Wildcats defeated Westfield (55-25), then-No. 18 Oakton (60-50) and South Lakes (65-33).
8. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (17-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Ambassadors ran their winning streak to five, defeating No. 13 Catholic-Virginia Beach, 54-47, and Cape Henry Collegiate, 95-13.
9. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH (15-7)
Previous rank: 13
The Crusaders defeated then-No. 8 St. Anne’s-Belfield (59-7), Peninsula Catholic (89-8) and lost to then-No. 9 Norfolk Christian Academy.
10. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL (17-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Saints lost to then-No. 13 Catholic-Virginia Beach after victories over St. Gertrude (66-46) and St. Catherine’s (64-25).
11. SOUTH COUNTY (16-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Stallions defeated then-No. 11 West Potomac (51-47), West Springfield (55-35) and then-No. 10 James W. Robinson (37-35).
12. JAMES W. ROBINSON (18-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Rams lost to South County, 37-35, after a 60-21 win over Fairfax.
13. WEST POTOMAC (19-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Wolverines went 3-1, defeating Woodson (59-32), Alexandria City (58-17), Fairfax (66-34) and lost to South County, 51-47.
14. GLEN ALLEN (18-2)
Previous rank: 12
The Jaguars went 3-1, defeating Matoaca (64-44), Prince George (76-49), Hermitage (74-23) and lost to then-No. 5 Manchester.
15. POTOMAC SCHOOL (16-8)
Previous rank: 15
The Panthers defeated The Connelly School of the Holy Child (Md.), 82-51, and Georgetown Visitation Prep (D.C.), 65-57.
16. HAMPTON (17-2)
Previous rank: 16
The Crabbers went 3-0, defeating Phoebus (68-9), Heritage (65-31) and Gloucester (81-17).
17. CHANTILLY (14-5)
Previous rank: 17
The Chargers defeated James Madison, 46-42, and Westfield, 50-26.
18. VIRGINIA ACADEMY (16-8)
Previous rank: 14
The Patriots defeated Fairfax Home School (70-13) and Evergreen Christian (75-25) after a 68-61 loss to Trinity Episcopal.
19. OAKTON (16-3)
Previous rank: 18
The Cougars lost to No. 7 Centreville after a 49-33 win over South Lakes.
20. LANGLEY (17-3)
Previous rank: 20
The Saxons won their ninth straight decision with a 56-33 victory over Yorktown.
21. MENCHVILLE (16-1)
Previous rank: 22
The Monarchs defeated Gloucester, 62-7, and Woodside, 82-22.
22. JAMES MONROE (19-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Yellow Jackets went 3-0, defeating Culpeper County (78-69), Chancellor (78-44) and Courtland (95-18).
23. WILLIAM FLEMING (19-2)
Previous rank: 24
The Colonels ran their win streak to 12 with victories over Glass (forfeit) and Franklin County (46-22).
24. MANOR (16-1)
Previous rank: 25.
The Mustangs defeated Norview, 94-27, and Granby, 54-31.
25. DEEP CREEK (14-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Hornets defeated then-No. 19 Nansemond River (55-42), Indian River (51-20) and Hickory (72-34).