Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/3/2025)
Catholic-Virginia Beach and Highland Springs are the biggest winner in this week’s Virginia high school girls basketball Top 25.
Highland Springs debuts at No. 21 after topping then-No. 8 Hampton. Catholic, which returned to the poll last week, ascends from 21st to No. 13 after winning four games the past week.
Undefeated Princess Anne remains No. 1 followed by Bishop Ireton, Paul Vi Catholic, Floyd E. Kellam and Manchester. Osbourn Park, Centreville and St. Anne’s-Belfield moves up with Norfolk Christian Academy and James W. Robinson joining the Top 10.
1. PRINCESS ANNE (16-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Cavaliers defeated Green Run (79-33) and Landstown (86-30).
2. BISHOP IRETON (18-4)
Previous rank: 2
The Cardinals defeated Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 75-13, after a 62-54 loss to Maryland No. 1 and nationally-ranked Bishop McNamara.
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (17-6)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers lost to Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara, 68-40, after victories over Elizabeth Seton (Md.) and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).
4. FLOYD E. KELLAM (16-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights defeated First Colonial, 89-19, and Ocean Lakes, 88-54.
5. MANCHESTER (11-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Lancers extended their winning streak to nine with victories over Huguenot (79-2) and Lloyd C. Bird (66-34).
6. OSBOURN PARK (15-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Yellow Jackets went 4-0, defeating Osbourn twice (62-13 and 65-12), Gainesville (79-26) and Patriot (68-13).
7. CENTREVILLE (15-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Wildcats defeated James Madison, 65-33.
8. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL (15-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Saints went 3-0, defeating St. Margaret’s (71-53), The Covenant School (71-59) and Collegiate (57-30).
9. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (15-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Ambassadors defeated Steward School, 65-61, and Norfolk Academy, 77-16.
10. JAMES W. ROBINSON (17-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Rams defeated Lake Braddock (51-35) and Alexandria City (60-40).
11. WEST POTOMAC (16-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Wolverines defeated South County, 55-44, and Carter G. Woodson, 63-55.
12. GLEN ALLEN (15-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Jaguars went 3-0, defeating Thomas Jefferson (70-6), Deep Run (46-43) and Godwin (55-43).
13. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH (13-6)
Previous rank: 21
The Crusaders went 4-0, capped with a 68-61 win over then-No. 7 Virginia Academy.
14. VIRGINIA ACADEMY (13-8)
Previous rank: 7
The Patriots lost to then-No. 21 Catholic-Virginia Beach after a 54-49 win over Mount Zion Prep (Md.).
15. POTOMAC SCHOOL (14-8)
Previous rank: 15
The Panthers defeated Georgetown Visitation Prep (D.C.), 64-46, and Georgetown Day School (D.C.), 62-33, after a 54-44 loss to Sidwell Friends School (D.C.).
16. HAMPTON (14-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Crabbers lost to Highland Springs, 55-48, after victories over Denbigh (95-9) and Kecoughtan (91-10).
17. CHANTILLY (12-5)
Previous rank: 24
The Chargers defeated then-No. 16 Oakton, 48-42, and South Lakes, 68-40.
18. OAKTON (16-2)
Previous rank: 16
The Cougars defeated Westfield, 61-33, after a 48-42 loss to then-No. 24 Chantilly.
19. NANSEMOND RIVER (12-2)
Previous rank: 17
The Warriors defeated Great Bridge (68-34), Indian River (55-31) and Oscar Smith (66-19).
20. LANGLEY (16-3)
Previous rank: 18
The Saxons defeated Wakefield, 52-23, and Herndon, 61-28.
21. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (9-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Springers extended their winning streak to six, defeating Atlee (72-39), Armstrong (88-20) and then-No. 8 Hampton (55-48).
22. MENCHVILLE (14-1)
Previous rank: 19
The Monarchs extended their winning streak to five with victories over Warwick (73-17) and Kecoughtan (79-9).
23. JAMES MONROE (16-0)
Previous rank: 22
The Yellow Jackets defeated Caroline, 98-22, and Chancellor, 65-28.
24. WILLIAM FLEMING (16-2)
Previous rank: 23
The Colonels defeated William Byrd (76-22), Northside (67-29) and Abingdon (53-46).
25. MANOR (14-1)
Previous rank: 25.
The Mustangs went 3-0, defeating Granby (63-43), Booker T. Washington (84-9) and Churchland (51-17).