Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/3/2025)

Catholic-Virginia Beach climbs eight spots to No. 13; Highland Springs enters at No. 21

Derek Toney

Catholic Virginia Beach made the biggest move this week in the Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings, climbing eight spots to No. 13.
Catholic-Virginia Beach and Highland Springs are the biggest winner in this week’s Virginia high school girls basketball Top 25.

Highland Springs debuts at No. 21 after topping then-No. 8 Hampton. Catholic, which returned to the poll last week, ascends from 21st to No. 13 after winning four games the past week. 

Undefeated Princess Anne remains No. 1 followed by Bishop Ireton, Paul Vi Catholic, Floyd E. Kellam and Manchester. Osbourn Park, Centreville and St. Anne’s-Belfield moves up with Norfolk Christian Academy and James W. Robinson joining the Top 10.

1. PRINCESS ANNE (16-0) 

Previous rank: 1

The Cavaliers defeated Green Run (79-33) and Landstown (86-30).

2. BISHOP IRETON (18-4)

Previous rank: 2

The Cardinals defeated Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 75-13, after a 62-54 loss to Maryland No. 1 and nationally-ranked Bishop McNamara.

3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (17-6) 

Previous rank: 3

The Panthers lost to Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara, 68-40, after victories over Elizabeth Seton (Md.) and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.). 

4. FLOYD E. KELLAM (16-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Knights defeated First Colonial, 89-19, and Ocean Lakes, 88-54.

5. MANCHESTER (11-2)

Previous rank: 5

The Lancers extended their winning streak to nine with victories over Huguenot (79-2) and Lloyd C. Bird (66-34).

6. OSBOURN PARK (15-3) 

Previous rank: 8

The Yellow Jackets went 4-0, defeating Osbourn twice (62-13 and 65-12), Gainesville (79-26) and Patriot (68-13).

7. CENTREVILLE (15-2)

Previous rank: 9

The Wildcats defeated James Madison, 65-33.

8. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL (15-2)

Previous rank: 10

The Saints went 3-0, defeating St. Margaret’s (71-53), The Covenant School (71-59) and Collegiate (57-30).

9. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (15-2) 

Previous rank: 11

The Ambassadors defeated Steward School, 65-61, and Norfolk Academy, 77-16.

10. JAMES W. ROBINSON (17-1)

Previous rank: 12

The Rams defeated Lake Braddock (51-35) and Alexandria City (60-40).

11. WEST POTOMAC (16-1)

Previous rank: 13

The Wolverines defeated South County, 55-44, and Carter G. Woodson, 63-55.

12. GLEN ALLEN (15-1)

Previous rank: 14

The Jaguars went 3-0, defeating Thomas Jefferson (70-6), Deep Run (46-43) and Godwin (55-43).

13. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH (13-6)

Previous rank: 21

The Crusaders went 4-0, capped with a 68-61 win over then-No. 7 Virginia Academy.

14. VIRGINIA ACADEMY (13-8)

Previous rank: 7

The Patriots lost to then-No. 21 Catholic-Virginia Beach after a 54-49 win over Mount Zion Prep (Md.).

15. POTOMAC SCHOOL (14-8)  

Previous rank: 15

The Panthers defeated Georgetown Visitation Prep (D.C.), 64-46, and Georgetown Day School (D.C.), 62-33, after a 54-44 loss to Sidwell Friends School (D.C.).

16. HAMPTON (14-2)

Previous rank: 8

The Crabbers lost to Highland Springs, 55-48, after victories over Denbigh (95-9) and Kecoughtan (91-10).

17. CHANTILLY (12-5)

Previous rank: 24

The Chargers defeated then-No. 16 Oakton, 48-42, and South Lakes, 68-40.

18. OAKTON (16-2)

Previous rank: 16

The Cougars defeated Westfield, 61-33, after a 48-42 loss to then-No. 24 Chantilly. 

19. NANSEMOND RIVER (12-2)

Previous rank: 17

The Warriors defeated Great Bridge (68-34), Indian River (55-31) and Oscar Smith (66-19).

20. LANGLEY (16-3)

Previous rank: 18

The Saxons defeated Wakefield, 52-23, and Herndon, 61-28.

21. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (9-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Springers extended their winning streak to six, defeating Atlee (72-39), Armstrong (88-20) and then-No. 8 Hampton (55-48). 

22. MENCHVILLE (14-1)

Previous rank: 19

The Monarchs extended their winning streak to five with victories over Warwick (73-17) and Kecoughtan (79-9).

23. JAMES MONROE (16-0)

Previous rank: 22

The Yellow Jackets defeated Caroline, 98-22, and Chancellor, 65-28.

24. WILLIAM FLEMING (16-2)

Previous rank: 23

The Colonels defeated William Byrd (76-22), Northside (67-29) and Abingdon (53-46).

25. MANOR (14-1)

Previous rank: 25.

The Mustangs went 3-0, defeating Granby (63-43), Booker T. Washington (84-9) and Churchland (51-17).

