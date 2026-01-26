Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan.
There's little change in the latest High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 poll as all 25 squads return from last week.
Undefeated Princess Anne is again No. 1 followed by The Saint James Performance Academy, Bishop Ireton, Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchville. Shining Stars Sports Academy, Manchester, Potomac School, Saint Anne's-Belfield School and Osbourn Park complete the Top 10.
Five teams - Langley, Manor, Thomas Dale, Oakton and Centreville - each moved up one spot.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:
1. PRINCESS ANNE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 17-0
The Cavaliers defeated No. 16 Salem-Virginia Beach, 70-45, and Bayside, 86-13.
2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 12-3
The Strivers extended their winning streak to 10 with a 63-37 decision over Kingdom Collegiate Academy (Tex.).
3. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 14-5
The Cardinals defeated No. 11 Saint Paul VI Catholic, 57-53 after a loss to Elizabeth Seton (Md.)
4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 12-8
The Crusaders defeated Norfolk Academy and Nansemond-Suffolk Academy by a combined 148 points.
5. MENCHVILLE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 11-1
The Monarchs are scheduled to play Woodside Tuesday.
6. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 12-4
The Panthers defeated Newman (Mass.) and Saint Frances Academy (Md.) at The More Than A Highlight Showcase in New York.
7. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 14-1
The Lancers ran their winning streak to 13 with a 93-22 victory over Huguenot.
8. POTOMAC SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 12-6
The Panthers rebounded from a loss to District of Columbia No. 2 Sidwell Friends School with wins over Georgetown Day School (D.C.) and Flint Hill School (Va.).
9. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 13-3
The Saints defeated Trinity Episcopal School, 80-33.
10. OSBOURN PARK
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 12-6
The Yellowjackets defeated Unity Reed.
11. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 16-5
The Panthers dropped an overtime decision to No. 3 Bishop Ireton.
12. VIRGINIA ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 14-5
The Patriots dropped decisions to Monsignor Scanlan (N.Y.) and Gill Saint Bernard’s School (N.J.).
13. SOUTH COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 15-1
The Stallions defeated Lake Braddock and Carter G. Woodson.
14. CLARKE COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 15-1
The Eagles have won eight straight by double-digits.
15. WEST POTOMAC
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 12-3
The Wolverines defeated West Springfield and James W. Robinson.
16. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 15-3
The Sundevils rebounded from a loss to No. 1 Princess Anne with a 78-7 win over Kempsville.
17. FLOYD E. KELLAM
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 13-4
The Knights defeated Landstown (75-47) and First Colonial (73-21).
18. LANGLEY
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 16-1
The Saxons defeated McLean, 55-23.
19. MANOR
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 12-1
The Mustangs defeated Churchland.
20. THOMAS DALE
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 14-0
The Knights defeated Petersburg (73-30) and Hopewell (72-46).
21. OAKTON
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 15-4
The Cougars defeated Westfield and James Madison.
22. CENTREVILLE
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 13-4
The Wildcats defeated James Madison and then-No. 18 Chantilly.
23. SALEM
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 17-1
The Spartans defeated Lord Botetourt (42-31) and Cave Spring (56-19).
24. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 14-2
The Bulldogs defeated Indian River and Oscar Smith by an average margin of 65 points.
25. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 10-7
The Ambassadors defeated Norfolk Collegiate Academy, 77-32.