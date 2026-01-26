High School

Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan.

Princess Anne remains undefeated and at the top of the rankings, while five teams make an upward climb.

Derek Toney

No. 1 Princess Anne improved to 17-0 as it remains atop the Virginia girls high school basketball rankings.
There's little change in the latest High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 poll as all 25 squads return from last week.

Undefeated Princess Anne is again No. 1 followed by The Saint James Performance Academy, Bishop Ireton, Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchville. Shining Stars Sports Academy, Manchester, Potomac School, Saint Anne's-Belfield School and Osbourn Park complete the Top 10.

Five teams - Langley, Manor, Thomas Dale, Oakton and Centreville - each moved up one spot.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:

1. PRINCESS ANNE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 17-0

The Cavaliers defeated No. 16 Salem-Virginia Beach, 70-45, and Bayside, 86-13.

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 12-3

The Strivers extended their winning streak to 10 with a 63-37 decision over Kingdom Collegiate Academy (Tex.).

3. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 14-5

The Cardinals defeated No. 11 Saint Paul VI Catholic, 57-53 after a loss to Elizabeth Seton (Md.)

4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 12-8

The Crusaders defeated Norfolk Academy and Nansemond-Suffolk Academy by a combined 148 points.

5. MENCHVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 11-1

The Monarchs are scheduled to play Woodside Tuesday.

6. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 12-4

The Panthers defeated Newman (Mass.) and Saint Frances Academy (Md.) at The More Than A Highlight Showcase in New York. 

7. MANCHESTER

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 14-1

The Lancers ran their winning streak to 13 with a 93-22 victory over Huguenot.

8. POTOMAC SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 12-6

The Panthers rebounded from a loss to District of Columbia No. 2 Sidwell Friends School with wins over Georgetown Day School (D.C.) and Flint Hill School (Va.).

9. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 13-3

The Saints defeated Trinity Episcopal School, 80-33.

10. OSBOURN PARK

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 12-6

The Yellowjackets defeated Unity Reed.

11. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 16-5

The Panthers dropped an overtime decision to No. 3 Bishop Ireton.

12. VIRGINIA ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 14-5

The Patriots dropped decisions to Monsignor Scanlan (N.Y.) and Gill Saint Bernard’s School (N.J.).

13. SOUTH COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 15-1

The Stallions defeated Lake Braddock and Carter G. Woodson.

14. CLARKE COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 15-1

The Eagles have won eight straight by double-digits.

15. WEST POTOMAC

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 12-3

The Wolverines defeated West Springfield and James W. Robinson. 

16. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 15-3

The Sundevils rebounded from a loss to No. 1 Princess Anne with a 78-7 win over Kempsville.

17. FLOYD E. KELLAM 

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 13-4

The Knights defeated Landstown (75-47) and First Colonial (73-21).

18. LANGLEY

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 16-1

The Saxons defeated McLean, 55-23.

19. MANOR 

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 12-1

The Mustangs defeated Churchland.

20. THOMAS DALE

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 14-0

The Knights defeated Petersburg (73-30) and Hopewell (72-46).

21. OAKTON

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 15-4

The Cougars defeated Westfield and James Madison.

22. CENTREVILLE

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 13-4

The Wildcats defeated James Madison and then-No. 18 Chantilly.

23. SALEM

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 17-1

The Spartans defeated Lord Botetourt (42-31) and Cave Spring (56-19).

24. KING’S FORK

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 14-2

The Bulldogs defeated Indian River and Oscar Smith by an average margin of 65 points.

25. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 10-7

The Ambassadors defeated Norfolk Collegiate Academy, 77-32.

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

