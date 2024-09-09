Top 25 Virginia high school football rankings (9/9/2024)
With the first full week of Virginia high school football in the books, it's time to take a looks at our new 2024 Virginia Top 25 High School Football Rankings.
1. MAURY (1-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Defeated Henry A. Wise (Md.), 20-14
The Commodores needed a final pass from Maryland Class 4A state champ Wise to fall incomplete in the end zone to extend its winning streak to 16. Maury travels to Richmond Friday for a matchup with last year’s Class 6A state finalist and No. 5 Highland Springs.
2. PHOEBUS (1-0)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Defeated then-No. 2 Highland Springs, 23-7.
The Phantoms were impressive in their season opener, out- gaining last year’s Class 6A state finalist Highland Springs, 306-68. Phoebus plays at Woodside Thursday.
3. HAYFIELD (1-0)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Did not play.
The Hawks had the week off after their 48-7 win over West Springfield in Jeff Overton’s debut as coach. Hayfield returns to action Sept. 13 at Annandale.
4. KING’S FORK (1-0)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Did not play.
The Bulldogs were idle after opening 2024 with a 38-6 win over Churchland. King’s Fork plays at Western Branch Friday.
5. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (1-1)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Lost to then-No. 4 Phoebus, 23-7.
The Springers dropped only its second regular season decision since the start of the 2022 campaign last weekend against defending Class 4A state champ Phoebus. Highland Springs welcomes top-ranked and reigning 5A state champ Maury Friday.
6. OSCAR SMITH (2-0)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Defeated Norcom, 54-16.
The Tigers rolled for the second straight week as Brandon Nesbit rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Oscar Smith travels to Great Bridge Friday.
7. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (1-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Did not play.
The defending Class 3A champions had the week off after opening with a 35-21 decision over Salem Labor Day weekend. The Bulldogs play at Franklin County (Va.) Sept. 13.
8. JAMES MADISON (2-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Lake Braddock, 36-15.
The Warhawks got their second Top 20 win in as many weeks, building a 22-8 halftime advantage. Madison, which shutout then-No. 16 Stone Ridge (17-0) in its opener, plays at Robinson Friday.
9. MATOACA (1-0)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Defeated Warhill (Va.), 35-0.
The Warriors opened their 2024 season impressively as University of Pittsburgh commit Drew Yates threw two touchdowns and ran for another. Matoaca plays at Henrico Friday.
10. GREEN RUN (2-0)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Defeated Kellam, 49-0.
The Stallions posted their second straight shutout win, extending their Beach District region winning streak to 39. Green Run hosts Princess Anne Friday.
11. BATTLEFIELD (2-0)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Defeated Potomac, 56-8.
The Bobcats ran their regular season win streak to 35 as Bryce Banning and Hayden Loveless each ran for two touchdowns. Battlefield hosts Gar-Field Friday.
12. HUGENOT (1-0)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Defeated Eastern View, 53-13.
The Falcons outscored Eastern View, 34-0, in the second half to win its season opener. Huguenot plays at Clover Hill Friday.
13. DINWIDDIE (2-0)
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Defeated North Stafford, 35-25.
The Generals pulled away in the second half to remain perfect in the early season. Dinwiddie gets two weeks to prepare for a matchup at No. 1 Maury Sept. 20.
14. INDIAN RIVER (2-0)
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Defeated Lakeland, 56-3.
The Braves followed their thrilling overtime victory over then-No. 8 Varina two weeks ago with a romp over Lakeland. Indian River hosts Hickory Friday.
15. VARINA (0-1)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Did not play.
The Blue Devils’ matchup with Bishop McNamara (Md.) from the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference was canceled. Varina hosts Hermitage Friday.
16. WARWICK (2-0)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Defeated Bethel, 47-0.
The Raiders posted their second straight shutout to start the 2024 season. Warwick plays Kecoughtan Friday.
17. JOHN CHAMPE (2-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked. Last week: Defeated Lightridge, 26-23.
The Knights needed a fourth quarter rally (trailed 20-14) to remain undefeated as Brandon Pena threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Champe plays at Loudon Valley Friday.
18. THOMAS DALE (2-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked. Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 Lloyd C. Bird, 27-16.
Thomas Dale enters the poll after knocking off its Richmond-area rival behind two second half defensive scores. The Knights next play Sept. 20 at Glen Allen.
19. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH (1-0)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Did not play.
The Sun Devils were idle after defeating Kempsville, 28-14, in the season opener. Salem plays at Landstown Friday.
20. BRIAR WOODS (1-1)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Defeated Loudon County, 23-7.
The Falcons rebounded from a season-opening 7-6 loss to John Champe with a road win over Loudon County. Briar Woods plays at Broad Run Friday.
21. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (2-0)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Defeated Fork Union Military Academy, 42-29.
The Titans got monster efforts from senior quarterback Taegan London (10-of-14, 424 yards and five touchdowns) and wide receiver Davion Brown (six catches, 265 yards and four touchdowns) in their win over Fork Union. Trinity plays at Woodberry Forest Saturday.
22. LAFAYETTE (2-0)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Defeated Booker T. Washington, 68-0.
Baum Hogge accounted for four touchdowns, including a pair of defensive scores as Lafayette rolled to an easy win. Lafayette hosts New Kent Friday.
23. GRANBY (2-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked. Last week: Defeated Kecoughtan, 79-0.
The Comets posted a second straight shutout as Jshaun Reddin tossed six touchdowns. Granby plays at Norview Friday.
24. LLOYD C. BIRD (1-1)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Lost to Thomas Dale, 27-16.
Despite out-gaining Thomas Dale, 264-112, two Skyhawk miscues resulted in defensive scores for Thomas Dale. Bird looks to rebound at Monacan Friday.
25. GLEN ALLEN (2-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked. Last week: Defeated Massaponax, 17-14.
Ahmed Kamara ran for a touchdown and threw for another, but Glen Allen needed a missed Massaponax game-tying field goal in the final seconds to remain undefeated. The Jaguars host Patrick Henry Friday.