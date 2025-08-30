Virginia high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school football season kicked off this week, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this Friday.
Virginia high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025
Abingdon 62, Battle 13
Alleghany 28, Grayson County 21
Atlantic Shores Christian 48, Roanoke Catholic 16
Bath County 36, Stonewall Jackson 0
Bethel 53, Henry 0
Blacksburg 40, Giles 8
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 55, Rappahannock County 14
Broadway 49, Buffalo Gap 7
Brookville 20, Appomattox County 17
Brunswick Academy 20, Kenston Forest 0
Buckingham 31, Madison County 23
Burton 56, Unaka 6
Byrd 36, Cave Spring 7
Cardinal Gibbons 24, Maury 20
Carroll County 35, Christiansburg 21
Central 28, Stuarts Draft 12
Chatham 26, Prince Edward County 0
Chilhowie 38, Marion 0
Churchland 50, Grassfield 21
Collegiate 27, Albemarle 0
Courtland 31, Massaponax 26
Craig County 48, Montcalm 0
Culpeper County 34, Western Albemarle 7
Dan River 49, Tunstall 42
Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 44, Central - Wise 0
Floyd County 31, Narrows 26
Fork Union Military Academy 26, Bishop Sullivan Catholic 21
Franklin County 27, Bassett 19
Glass 27, Salem 21
Glenvar 70, Galax 0
Gonzaga 17, Oscar Smith 0
Greenbrier Christian Academy 50, Fuqua 0
Halifax County 22, Person 32
Handley 23, Eastern View 9
Henry 27, Southern Alamance 0
Highland Springs 68, Hopewell 12
Holston 49, Eastern Montgomery 18
Hurley 42, Bland-Rocky Gap 6
Indian River 55, Granby 0
James Monroe 47, Westmoreland 7
James River 49, Auburn 12
Jefferson Forest 43, Gretna 0
Lafayette 40, Smithfield 14
Laurel 56, Arcadia 16
Liberty 50, Campbell 16
Lord Botetourt 28, Rustburg 14
Lunenburg Central 21, Altavista Combined School 14
McCluer 21, Rockbridge County 11
Monticello 47, Monroe 13
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 46, Isle of Wight Academy 0
Nelson County 13, Randolph-Henry 8
Norfolk Christian 20, Hampton Roads Academy 0
Northside 49, Pulaski County 20
Northwood 38, Twin Springs 21
Nottoway 31, Goochland 13
Person 32, Halifax County 22
Poquoson 27, York 6
Potomac School 28, St. John's Catholic Prep 12
Radford 31, Wythe 20
Reidsville 42, George Washington 14
Ridgeview 64, Grundy 20
Riverbend 68, Chancellor 7
Riverheads 49, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 0
Rock Ridge 23, Warren County 22
Rocktown High School 57, Page County 22
Rural Retreat 46, Fort Chiswell 7
Saint John Paul the Great Catholic 6, Covenant 0
Spotsylvania 28, Fluvanna County 8
Spotswood 35, Waynesboro 0
St. Christopher's 21, Huguenot 6
St. Mary's 48, Bishop Ireton 0
St. Stephen's & St. Agnes 49, John Carroll 28
Staunton 28, Harrisonburg 0
Staunton River 37, Hidden Valley 7
Strasburg 41, Skyline 20
Thomas Walker 36, Cumberland Gap 27
Trinity Episcopal 36, North Cross 28
Turner Ashby 35, Fort Defiance 15
Twin Valley 6, Castlewood 0
Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley] 49, Lee 14
Varina 41, Fleming 14
Virginia 42, Patrick Henry 7
West Point 46, Colonial Beach 6
Wood 44, Clarke County 3
