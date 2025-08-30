High School

Virginia high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025

See every VHSL final score from Friday, August 29 in Week 1 of Virginia high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Battlefield vs. North Stafford in Virginia Varsity high school football showdown - Aug. 28, 2025
Battlefield vs. North Stafford in Virginia Varsity high school football showdown - Aug. 28, 2025 / David Buky SBLive

The 2025 Virginia high school football season kicked off this week, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this Friday.

Virginia High School Football Schedule & Scores (VHSL) - August 29, 2025

Virginia high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025

Abingdon 62, Battle 13

Alleghany 28, Grayson County 21

Atlantic Shores Christian 48, Roanoke Catholic 16

Bath County 36, Stonewall Jackson 0

Bethel 53, Henry 0

Blacksburg 40, Giles 8

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 55, Rappahannock County 14

Broadway 49, Buffalo Gap 7

Brookville 20, Appomattox County 17

Brunswick Academy 20, Kenston Forest 0

Buckingham 31, Madison County 23

Burton 56, Unaka 6

Byrd 36, Cave Spring 7

Cardinal Gibbons 24, Maury 20

Carroll County 35, Christiansburg 21

Central 28, Stuarts Draft 12

Chatham 26, Prince Edward County 0

Chilhowie 38, Marion 0

Churchland 50, Grassfield 21

Collegiate 27, Albemarle 0

Courtland 31, Massaponax 26

Craig County 48, Montcalm 0

Culpeper County 34, Western Albemarle 7

Dan River 49, Tunstall 42

Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 44, Central - Wise 0

Floyd County 31, Narrows 26

Fork Union Military Academy 26, Bishop Sullivan Catholic 21

Franklin County 27, Bassett 19

Glass 27, Salem 21

Glenvar 70, Galax 0

Gonzaga 17, Oscar Smith 0

Greenbrier Christian Academy 50, Fuqua 0

Halifax County 22, Person 32

Handley 23, Eastern View 9

Henry 27, Southern Alamance 0

Highland Springs 68, Hopewell 12

Holston 49, Eastern Montgomery 18

Hurley 42, Bland-Rocky Gap 6

Indian River 55, Granby 0

James Monroe 47, Westmoreland 7

James River 49, Auburn 12

Jefferson Forest 43, Gretna 0

Lafayette 40, Smithfield 14

Laurel 56, Arcadia 16

Liberty 50, Campbell 16

Lord Botetourt 28, Rustburg 14

Lunenburg Central 21, Altavista Combined School 14

McCluer 21, Rockbridge County 11

Monticello 47, Monroe 13

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 46, Isle of Wight Academy 0

Nelson County 13, Randolph-Henry 8

Norfolk Christian 20, Hampton Roads Academy 0

Northside 49, Pulaski County 20

Northwood 38, Twin Springs 21

Nottoway 31, Goochland 13

Person 32, Halifax County 22

Poquoson 27, York 6

Potomac School 28, St. John's Catholic Prep 12

Radford 31, Wythe 20

Reidsville 42, George Washington 14

Ridgeview 64, Grundy 20

Riverbend 68, Chancellor 7

Riverheads 49, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 0

Rock Ridge 23, Warren County 22

Rocktown High School 57, Page County 22

Rural Retreat 46, Fort Chiswell 7

Saint John Paul the Great Catholic 6, Covenant 0

Spotsylvania 28, Fluvanna County 8

Spotswood 35, Waynesboro 0

St. Christopher's 21, Huguenot 6

St. Mary's 48, Bishop Ireton 0

St. Stephen's & St. Agnes 49, John Carroll 28

Staunton 28, Harrisonburg 0

Staunton River 37, Hidden Valley 7

Strasburg 41, Skyline 20

Thomas Walker 36, Cumberland Gap 27

Trinity Episcopal 36, North Cross 28

Turner Ashby 35, Fort Defiance 15

Twin Valley 6, Castlewood 0

Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley] 49, Lee 14

Varina 41, Fleming 14

Virginia 42, Patrick Henry 7

West Point 46, Colonial Beach 6

Wood 44, Clarke County 3

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Virginia