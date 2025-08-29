Virginia High School Football Schedule & Scores (VHSL) - August 29, 2025
There are 90 games scheduled across Virginia on Friday, August 29, including 10 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Virginia's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Oscar Smith takes on Gonzaga, and No. 2 Maury travels to take on Cardinal Gibbons.
Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - August 29, 2025
Week 1 of Virginia high school football opens Friday with 10 ranked matchups to launch an exciting season.
Charlottesville Metro Football Schedule - August 29
There are 7 Charlottesville metro football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Fluvanna County vs Spotsylvania, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Charlottesville Metro Football Scoreboard.
View full Charlottesville Metro scoreboard
Harrisonburg Metro Football Schedule - August 29
There are 8 Harrisonburg metro football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Waynesboro vs Spotswood, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Harrisonburg Metro Football Scoreboard.
View full Harrisonburg Metro scoreboard
Norfolk Metro Football Schedule - August 29
There are 19 Norfolk metro football games in Virginia on Friday, highlighted byMaury vs Cardinal Gibbons at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro Football Scoreboard.
View full Norfolk Metro scoreboard
Richmond Metro Football Schedule - August 29
There are 17 Richmond metro football games in Virginia on Friday, highlighted by Hopewell vs Highland Springs at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro Football Scoreboard.
View full Norfolk Metro scoreboard
Roanoke Metro Football Schedule - August 29
There are 34 Roanoke metro football games in Virginia on Friday, highlighted byNarrows vs Floyd County at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Roanoke Metro Football Scoreboard.
View full Roanoke Metro scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.