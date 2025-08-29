High School

Virginia High School Football Schedule & Scores (VHSL) - August 29, 2025

Get VHSL live updates and final scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on August 29, 2025

The top-ranked Maury Commodores remain undefeated after a 38-7 rout of then No. 5 Highland Springs.
The top-ranked Maury Commodores remain undefeated after a 38-7 rout of then No. 5 Highland Springs. / T.B. Visuals/Maury Football Instagram

There are 90 games scheduled across Virginia on Friday, August 29, including 10 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Virginia's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Oscar Smith takes on Gonzaga, and No. 2 Maury travels to take on Cardinal Gibbons.

Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - August 29, 2025

Week 1 of Virginia high school football opens Friday with 10 ranked matchups to launch an exciting season.

Charlottesville Metro Football Schedule - August 29

There are 7 Charlottesville metro football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Fluvanna County vs Spotsylvania, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Charlottesville Metro Football Scoreboard.

View full Charlottesville Metro scoreboard

Harrisonburg Metro Football Schedule - August 29

There are 8 Harrisonburg metro football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Waynesboro vs Spotswood, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Harrisonburg Metro Football Scoreboard. ﻿

﻿View full Harrisonburg Metro scoreboard﻿

Norfolk Metro Football Schedule - August 29

There are 19 Norfolk metro football games in Virginia on Friday, highlighted byMaury vs Cardinal Gibbons at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro Football Scoreboard.

View full Norfolk Metro scoreboard

Richmond Metro Football Schedule - August 29

There are 17 Richmond metro football games in Virginia on Friday, highlighted by Hopewell vs Highland Springs at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro Football Scoreboard.

Roanoke Metro Football Schedule - August 29

There are 34 Roanoke metro football games in Virginia on Friday, highlighted byNarrows vs Floyd County at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Roanoke Metro Football Scoreboard.

View full Roanoke Metro scoreboard

