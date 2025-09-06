High School

Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Green Run football remains undefeated as it prepares for the this week's Virginia Class 5-Region A title game.
Green Run football remains undefeated as it prepares for the this week's Virginia Class 5-Region A title game. / Green Run Football Instagram/Locke Photo

The 2025 Virginia high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Abingdon 28, Christiansburg 9

Albemarle 27, Brookville 26

Annandale 42, Freedom 6

Appomattox County 16, Rustburg 14

Atlantic Shores Christian 22, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 20

Atlee 21, Deep Run 17

Auburn 55, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 32

Bayside 27, Cox 13

Battlefield 35, Mountain View 7

Benedictine 38, Matoaca 0

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46, Chincoteague 0

Briar Woods 27, Brentsville District 20

Broadway 28, Strasburg 20

Brunswick Academy 51, Fuqua 13

Buckingham 22, Fluvanna County 20

Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 0

Byrd 65, Hidden Valley 3

Campbell 32, Cumberland 16

Carroll County 28, Grayson County 14

Cave Spring 27, Northside 0

Central - Wise 19, Marion 7

Chantilly 21, West Springfield 17

Chilhowie 35, Burton 7

Christchurch School 50, Isle of Wight Academy 6

Churchland 29, Bethel 28

Colonial Beach 44, Mathews 0

Colonial Forge 32, Patriot 7

Courtland 36, Louisa County 20

Covenant 28, Hargrave Military Academy 7

Craig County 56, Bland-Rocky Gap 0

Culpeper County 15, Eastern View 14

Dan River 29, Halifax County 17

Dinwiddie 55, Granby 6

Dobyns-Bennett 28, Gate City 20

Dominion 57, Wood 6

Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 47, Hurley 0

Edison 32, Woodson 0

Essex 54, Brunswick 0

Fairfax 31, Westfield 15

Fleming 49, Albemarle 0

Forest Park 29, Riverbend 0

Franklin County 31, Salem 21

Freeman 21, Midlothian 17

Galax 2, Graham 0

George Washington 28, Amherst County 14

Giles 34, Radford 21

Glass 13, Henry 10

Glenvar 56, Liberty 0

Godwin 48, Henry 7

Goochland 41, Mechanicsville 23

Grafton 42, York 35

Grassfield 42, Woodside 19

Green Run 55, Kellam 3

Greensville County 46, Nottoway 41

Gretna 48, Bassett 41

Hampton 40, Lake Taylor 34

Handley 46, Liberty 16

Hanover 51, Monacan 14

Hayfield 44, South County 6

Heritage 37, Washington 36

Heritage 33, Bridgeport 14

Hermitage 62, Henrico 13

Hickory 23, Manor 0

Highland Springs 17, Hough 14

Hopewell 16, Mecklenburg County 14

Hylton 27, Osbourn Park 14

Independence 21, Potomac Falls 20

Jackson-Reed 50, Yorktown 0

James Monroe 35, Charlottesville 0

James River 26, Blacksburg 14

James River 14, Cosby 9

Jefferson 21, Park View 14

Jefferson Forest 40, Staunton River 7

John Champe 70, Woodgrove 49

Justice 55, Oakton 15

Kempsville 56, Princess Anne 0

Kettle Run 34, Meridian 8

King George 24, Orange County 6

King's Fork 27, Wise 19

Lafayette 24, Warhill 23

Lake Braddock 34, Madison 31

Lakeland 28, Sussex Central 7

Landstown 34, Tallwood 0

Lawrence Academy 38, Life Christian Academy 14

Lebanon 42, Patrick Henry 14

Lee 28, Thomas Walker 22

Loudoun County 15, Sherando 14

Loudoun Valley 35, Musselman 28

Lunenburg Central 49, Monroe 13

Luray 26, Stuarts Draft 20

Magna Vista 36, Martinsville 0

Manchester 25, Glen Allen 22

Marshall 35, Falls Church 14

Massaponax 20, Spotsylvania 16

Maury 14, Varina 13

McCluer 46, Page County 12

Millbrook 26, Heritage 15

Nansemond River 50, Menchville 19

Narrows 28, Holston 14

Nelson County 33, Stonewall Jackson 20

Norfolk Academy 42, Hampton Roads Academy 6

Norfolk Christian 36, Hobgood Academy 8

North Stafford 49, Osbourn 13

North Surry 41, Patrick County 17

Northampton 33, Washington 14

Northumberland 40, Middlesex 0

Ocean Lakes 43, First Colonial 0

Oscar Smith 24, Warwick 6

Our Lady of Mount Carmel 14, Bishop Ireton 6

Potomac Falls 21, Independence 20

Powhatan 38, Richmond City School of the Arts 8

Prince George 49, Tucker 0

Pulaski County 26, Tazewell 6

Riverside 27, Broad Run 16

Robinson 24, South Lakes 7

Rocktown High School 15, Staunton 7

Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Montgomery 8

Rye Cove 61, Grundy 14

St. Anne's-Belfield 51, Saint John Paul the Great Catholic 7

Southampton 48, John Marshall 0

Stafford 56, Unity Reed 0

Surry County 35, Lancaster 22

Tabb 37, Bruton 0

Tunstall 43, Chatham 6

Turner Ashby 44, Rockbridge County 6

Twin Springs 61, Unaka 12

Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley] 62, Daniel Boone 6

Virginia 35, Battle 0

Wakefield 42, Rock Ridge 0

Waynesboro 28, Monticello 27

Western Albemarle 38, Madison County 0

Western Branch 63, Bishop Sullivan Catholic 0

Wilson Memorial 28, Spotswood 0

Windsor 47, Prince Edward County 0

Woodbridge 54, Gainesville 0

Wythe 48, Fort Chiswell 10

