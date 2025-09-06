Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (VHSL) - September 5, 2025
Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
Abingdon 28, Christiansburg 9
Albemarle 27, Brookville 26
Annandale 42, Freedom 6
Appomattox County 16, Rustburg 14
Atlantic Shores Christian 22, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 20
Atlee 21, Deep Run 17
Auburn 55, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 32
Bayside 27, Cox 13
Battlefield 35, Mountain View 7
Benedictine 38, Matoaca 0
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46, Chincoteague 0
Briar Woods 27, Brentsville District 20
Broadway 28, Strasburg 20
Brunswick Academy 51, Fuqua 13
Buckingham 22, Fluvanna County 20
Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 0
Byrd 65, Hidden Valley 3
Campbell 32, Cumberland 16
Carroll County 28, Grayson County 14
Cave Spring 27, Northside 0
Central - Wise 19, Marion 7
Chantilly 21, West Springfield 17
Chilhowie 35, Burton 7
Christchurch School 50, Isle of Wight Academy 6
Churchland 29, Bethel 28
Colonial Beach 44, Mathews 0
Colonial Forge 32, Patriot 7
Courtland 36, Louisa County 20
Covenant 28, Hargrave Military Academy 7
Craig County 56, Bland-Rocky Gap 0
Culpeper County 15, Eastern View 14
Dan River 29, Halifax County 17
Dinwiddie 55, Granby 6
Dobyns-Bennett 28, Gate City 20
Dominion 57, Wood 6
Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 47, Hurley 0
Edison 32, Woodson 0
Essex 54, Brunswick 0
Fairfax 31, Westfield 15
Fleming 49, Albemarle 0
Forest Park 29, Riverbend 0
Franklin County 31, Salem 21
Freeman 21, Midlothian 17
Galax 2, Graham 0
George Washington 28, Amherst County 14
Giles 34, Radford 21
Glass 13, Henry 10
Glenvar 56, Liberty 0
Godwin 48, Henry 7
Goochland 41, Mechanicsville 23
Grafton 42, York 35
Grassfield 42, Woodside 19
Green Run 55, Kellam 3
Greensville County 46, Nottoway 41
Gretna 48, Bassett 41
Halifax County 29, Dan River 17
Hampton 40, Lake Taylor 34
Handley 46, Liberty 16
Hanover 51, Monacan 14
Hargrave Military Academy 28, Covenant 7
Hayfield 44, South County 6
Heritage 37, Washington 36
Heritage 33, Bridgeport 14
Hermitage 62, Henrico 13
Hickory 23, Manor 0
Highland Springs 17, Hough 14
Hopewell 16, Mecklenburg County 14
Hylton 27, Osbourn Park 14
Independence 21, Potomac Falls 20
Jackson-Reed 50, Yorktown 0
James Monroe 35, Charlottesville 0
James River 26, Blacksburg 14
James River 14, Cosby 9
Jefferson 21, Park View 14
Jefferson Forest 40, Staunton River 7
John Champe 70, Woodgrove 49
Justice 55, Oakton 15
Kempsville 56, Princess Anne 0
Kettle Run 34, Meridian 8
King George 24, Orange County 6
King's Fork 27, Wise 19
Lafayette 24, Warhill 23
Lake Braddock 34, Madison 31
Lakeland 28, Sussex Central 7
Landstown 34, Tallwood 0
Lawrence Academy 38, Life Christian Academy 14
Lebanon 42, Patrick Henry 14
Lee 28, Thomas Walker 22
Loudoun County 15, Sherando 14
Loudoun Valley 35, Musselman 28
Lunenburg Central 49, Monroe 13
Luray 26, Stuarts Draft 20
Magna Vista 36, Martinsville 0
Manchester 25, Glen Allen 22
Marshall 35, Falls Church 14
Massaponax 20, Spotsylvania 16
Maury 14, Varina 13
McCluer 46, Page County 12
Millbrook 26, Heritage 15
Nansemond River 50, Menchville 19
Narrows 28, Holston 14
Nelson County 33, Stonewall Jackson 20
Norfolk Academy 42, Hampton Roads Academy 6
Norfolk Christian 36, Hobgood Academy 8
North Stafford 49, Osbourn 13
North Surry 41, Patrick County 17
Northampton 33, Washington 14
Northumberland 40, Middlesex 0
Ocean Lakes 43, First Colonial 0
Oscar Smith 24, Warwick 6
Our Lady of Mount Carmel 14, Bishop Ireton 6
Potomac Falls 21, Independence 20
Powhatan 38, Richmond City School of the Arts 8
Prince George 49, Tucker 0
Pulaski County 26, Tazewell 6
Riverside 27, Broad Run 16
Robinson 24, South Lakes 7
Rocktown High School 15, Staunton 7
Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Montgomery 8
Rye Cove 61, Grundy 14
St. Anne's-Belfield 51, Saint John Paul the Great Catholic 7
Southampton 48, John Marshall 0
Spotsylvania 20, Massaponax 16
Stafford 56, Unity Reed 0
Surry County 35, Lancaster 22
Tabb 37, Bruton 0
Tunstall 43, Chatham 6
Turner Ashby 44, Rockbridge County 6
Twin Springs 61, Unaka 12
Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley] 62, Daniel Boone 6
Virginia 35, Battle 0
Wakefield 42, Rock Ridge 0
Washington 36, Heritage 37
Waynesboro 28, Monticello 27
Western Albemarle 38, Madison County 0
Western Branch 63, Bishop Sullivan Catholic 0
Wilson Memorial 28, Spotswood 0
Windsor 47, Prince Edward County 0
Woodbridge 54, Gainesville 0
Wythe 48, Fort Chiswell 10
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here