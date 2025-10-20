Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 20, 2025
Two unbeaten highlight three new teams in this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 poll.
Riverbend (7-0) and Patrick Henry (8-0) debut at 23rd and No. 24, respectively. Riverbend handed previously undefeated and then-No. 21 Colonial Ridge its first defeat.
Saint Christopher’s School (No. 22) returns to the Top 25 after knocking off previously undefeated Trinity Episcopal School. Oscar Smith remains No. 1 followed by Maury, Varina, Green Run and Benedictine College Prep.
The rest of the Top 10 remains intact with Manchester, King’s Fork, Stone Bridge, Lake Braddock and Warwick.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:
1. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Grassfield, 68-7
This week: at No. 15 Nansemond River, Oct. 24
2. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Norcom, 66-0
This week: at Lake Taylor, Oct. 24
3. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 5-2
Last week: Defeated Hanover, 35-3
This week: vs. Atlee, Oct. 23
4. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Bayside, 38-14
This week: vs. First Colonial, Oct. 24
5. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated North Cross School, 14-12
This week: vs. No. 21 Woodberry Forest School, Oct. 25
6. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 7-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Powhatan, Oct. 24
7. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Lakeland, 73-0
This week: at Hickory, Oct. 24
8. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Riverside, 76-0
This week: Off (next game - vs. Freedom, Oct. 31)
9. LAKE BRADDOCK
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated West Potomac, 40-14
This week: vs. South County, Oct. 24
10. WARWICK
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 5-2
Last week: Defeated Denbigh, 56-8
This week: at Hampton, Oct. 23
11. LOUISA COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Albemarle, 65-14
This week: vs. Orange County, Oct. 24
12. BATTLEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Gainesville, 21-7
This week: at Osbourn Park, Oct. 24
13. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Deep Creek, 28-21
This week: at Lakeland, Oct. 24
14. HUGUENOT
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Powhatan, 42-3
This week: vs. Richmond High School for the Arts, Oct. 25
15. NANSEMOND RIVER
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Hickory, 27-20
This week: vs. No. 1 Oscar Smith, Oct. 24
16. ARMSTRONG
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Atlee, 38-0
This week: Off (next game - vs. Hanover, Oct. 31)
17. DINWIDDIE
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Thomas Dale, 24-14
This week: at Meadowbrook, Oct. 24
18. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 5-2
Last week: Defeated Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.), 29-18
This week: at Hermitage, Oct. 24
19. LAFAYETTE
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated Gloucester, 57-7
This week: vs. York, Oct. 23
20. PATRIOT
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 5-2
Last week: Defeated Osbourn, 35-26
This week: vs. Independence, Oct. 24
21. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Saint Michael the Archangel, 18-13
This week: at No. 5 Benedictine College Prep, Oct. 25
22. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 6-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Trinity Episcopal School, 13-7
This week: vs. North Cross School, Oct. 25
23. TRINITY EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 6-1
Last week: Lost to Saint Christopher’s School, 13-7
This week: at Glen Allen, Oct. 24
24. RIVERBEND
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 Colonial Forge, 41-27
This week: at Stafford, Oct. 24
25. PATRICK HENRY
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Cave Spring, 35-0
This week: Off (next game - at Pulaski County, Oct. 31)