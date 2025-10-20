High School

Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 20, 2025

Riverbend and Patrick Henry join the Virginia Top 25; St. Christopher's returns

Undefeated Riverbend has joined the Virginia Top 25 after a 41-27 romp over Colonial Forge on Friday.
Two unbeaten highlight three new teams in this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 poll.

Riverbend (7-0) and Patrick Henry (8-0) debut at 23rd and No. 24, respectively. Riverbend handed previously undefeated and then-No. 21 Colonial Ridge its first defeat. 

Saint Christopher’s School (No. 22) returns to the Top 25 after knocking off previously undefeated Trinity Episcopal School. Oscar Smith remains No. 1 followed by Maury, Varina, Green Run and Benedictine College Prep. 

The rest of the Top 10 remains intact with Manchester, King’s Fork, Stone Bridge, Lake Braddock and Warwick.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25: 

1. OSCAR SMITH 

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Grassfield, 68-7

This week: at No. 15 Nansemond River, Oct. 24

2. MAURY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Norcom, 66-0

This week: at Lake Taylor, Oct. 24

3. VARINA 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 5-2

Last week: Defeated Hanover, 35-3

This week: vs. Atlee, Oct. 23

4. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Bayside, 38-14

This week: vs. First Colonial, Oct. 24

5. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated North Cross School, 14-12

This week: vs. No. 21 Woodberry Forest School, Oct. 25

6. MANCHESTER 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 7-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Powhatan, Oct. 24

7. KING’S FORK 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Lakeland, 73-0

This week: at Hickory, Oct. 24

8. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Riverside, 76-0

This week: Off (next game - vs. Freedom, Oct. 31)

9. LAKE BRADDOCK 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated West Potomac, 40-14

This week: vs. South County, Oct. 24

10. WARWICK

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 5-2

Last week: Defeated Denbigh, 56-8

This week: at Hampton, Oct. 23

11. LOUISA COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Albemarle, 65-14

This week: vs. Orange County, Oct. 24

12. BATTLEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Gainesville, 21-7

This week: at Osbourn Park, Oct. 24

13. INDIAN RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Deep Creek, 28-21

This week: at Lakeland, Oct. 24

14. HUGUENOT

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Powhatan, 42-3

This week: vs. Richmond High School for the Arts, Oct. 25

15. NANSEMOND RIVER

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Hickory, 27-20

This week: vs. No. 1 Oscar Smith, Oct. 24

16. ARMSTRONG

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Atlee, 38-0

This week: Off (next game - vs. Hanover, Oct. 31)

17. DINWIDDIE

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Thomas Dale, 24-14

This week: at Meadowbrook, Oct. 24

18. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 5-2

Last week: Defeated Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.), 29-18

This week: at Hermitage, Oct. 24

19. LAFAYETTE 

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Gloucester, 57-7

This week: vs. York, Oct. 23

20. PATRIOT

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 5-2

Last week: Defeated Osbourn, 35-26

This week: vs. Independence, Oct. 24

21. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Saint Michael the Archangel, 18-13

This week: at No. 5 Benedictine College Prep, Oct. 25

22. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Trinity Episcopal School, 13-7

This week: vs. North Cross School, Oct. 25

23. TRINITY EPISCOPAL 

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 6-1

Last week: Lost to Saint Christopher’s School, 13-7

This week: at Glen Allen, Oct. 24

24. RIVERBEND

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 Colonial Forge, 41-27

This week: at Stafford, Oct. 24

25. PATRICK HENRY

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Cave Spring, 35-0

This week: Off (next game - at Pulaski County, Oct. 31)

