Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 27, 2025
Two squads - Hampton and North Cross School - enter this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 poll.
Hampton debuts at No. 21 after a 21-14 decision over then-No. 10 Warwick. North Cross (No. 22) defeated then-No. 22 Saint Christopher’s School.
The Top 5 remains intact with Oscar Smith at No. 1 followed by Maury, Varina and Green Run, while Benedictine College Prep. Manchester, King’s Fork, Stone Bridge and Lake Braddock hold their respective spots from last week as undefeated Louisa County moves into the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:
1. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Nansemond River, 35-21
This week: at Great Bridge, Oct. 30
2. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated Lake Taylor, 42-14
This week: vs. Manor, Oct. 31
3. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 6-2
Last week: Defeated Atlee, 69-6
This week: at No. 17 Highland Springs, Oct. 30
4. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated First Colonial, 61-0
This week: Off (next game - at Ocean Lakes, Nov. 7)
5. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 Woodberry Forest School, 7-0
This week: at No. 23 Trinity Episcopal School, Nov. 1
6. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Powhatan, 55-0
This week: vs. Richmond High School for the Arts, Oct. 31
7. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated Hickory, 39-17
This week: at No. 12 Indian River, Oct. 30
8. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 6-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Freedom, Oct. 31
9. LAKE BRADDOCK
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 6-2
Last week: Lost to South County, 23-22
This week: at Fairfax, Oct. 31
10. LOUISA COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Orange County, 63-12
This week: vs. Western Albemarle, Oct. 31
11. BATTLEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated Osbourn Park, 64-0
This week: vs. Osbourn, Oct. 31
12. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated Lakeland, 57-0
This week: vs. No. 7 King’s Fork, Oct. 30
13. HUGUENOT
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated Richmond High School for the Arts, 79-0
This week: at James River Midlothian, Oct. 30
14. ARMSTRONG
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 8-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Hanover, Oct. 31
15. DINWIDDIE
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated Meadowbrook, 47-8
This week: at Prince George, Oct. 30
16. NANSEMOND RIVER
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 6-2
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Oscar Smith, 35-21
This week: vs. Lakeland, Oct. 31
17. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 6-2
Last week: Defeated Hermitage, 31-28
This week: vs. No. 3 Varina, Oct. 30
18. LAFAYETTE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated York, 52-0
This week: Off (next game - vs. Tabb, Nov. 6)
19. PATRIOT
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 6-2
Last week: Defeated Independence, 28-13
This week: at Gar-Field, Oct. 31
20. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 5-2
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Benedictine College Prep, 7-0
This week: vs. Fork Union Military Academy, Nov. 1
21. HAMPTON
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 Warwick, 21-14
This week: at Heritage, Oct. 30
22. NORTH CROSS SCHOOL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 6-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 22 Saint Christopher’s School, 26-21
This week: Collegiate, Nov. 1
23. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated Glen Allen, 27-14
This week: vs. No. 5 Bendictine College Prep, Nov. 1
24. RIVERBEND
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Stafford, 47-0
This week: vs. Massaponax, Oct. 31
25. PATRICK HENRY
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 8-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Pulaski County, Oct. 31