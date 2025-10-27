High School

Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 27, 2025

Hampton and North Cross win their way into the Virginia high school football rankings; Louisa County enters the Top 10

Derek Toney

The Hampton Crabbers knocked of then-No. 10 Warwick to capture a district title and enter the Virginia high school football Top 25.
The Hampton Crabbers knocked of then-No. 10 Warwick to capture a district title and enter the Virginia high school football Top 25. / SportsPlug 757

Two squads - Hampton and North Cross School - enter this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 poll.

Hampton debuts at No. 21 after a 21-14 decision over then-No. 10 Warwick. North Cross (No. 22) defeated then-No. 22 Saint Christopher’s School. 

The Top 5 remains intact with Oscar Smith at No. 1 followed by Maury, Varina and Green Run, while Benedictine College Prep. Manchester, King’s Fork, Stone Bridge and Lake Braddock hold their respective spots from last week as undefeated Louisa County moves into the Top 10.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25: 

1. OSCAR SMITH 

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Nansemond River, 35-21

This week: at Great Bridge, Oct. 30

2. MAURY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Lake Taylor, 42-14

This week: vs. Manor, Oct. 31

3. VARINA 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated Atlee, 69-6

This week: at No. 17 Highland Springs, Oct. 30

4. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated First Colonial, 61-0

This week: Off (next game - at Ocean Lakes, Nov. 7)

5. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 Woodberry Forest School, 7-0

This week: at No. 23 Trinity Episcopal School, Nov. 1

6. MANCHESTER 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Powhatan, 55-0

This week: vs. Richmond High School for the Arts, Oct. 31

7. KING’S FORK 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Hickory, 39-17

This week: at No. 12 Indian River, Oct. 30

8. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 6-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Freedom, Oct. 31

9. LAKE BRADDOCK 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 6-2

Last week: Lost to South County, 23-22

This week: at Fairfax, Oct. 31

10. LOUISA COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Orange County, 63-12

This week: vs. Western Albemarle, Oct. 31

11. BATTLEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Osbourn Park, 64-0

This week: vs. Osbourn, Oct. 31

12. INDIAN RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Lakeland, 57-0

This week: vs. No. 7 King’s Fork, Oct. 30

13. HUGUENOT

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Richmond High School for the Arts, 79-0

This week: at James River Midlothian, Oct. 30

14. ARMSTRONG

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 8-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Hanover, Oct. 31

15. DINWIDDIE

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Meadowbrook, 47-8

This week: at Prince George, Oct. 30

16. NANSEMOND RIVER

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 6-2

Last week: Lost to No. 1 Oscar Smith, 35-21

This week: vs. Lakeland, Oct. 31

17. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated Hermitage, 31-28

This week: vs. No. 3 Varina, Oct. 30

18. LAFAYETTE 

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated York, 52-0

This week: Off (next game - vs. Tabb, Nov. 6)

19. PATRIOT

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated Independence, 28-13

This week: at Gar-Field, Oct. 31

20. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 5-2

Last week: Lost to No. 5 Benedictine College Prep, 7-0

This week: vs. Fork Union Military Academy, Nov. 1

21. HAMPTON

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 Warwick, 21-14

This week: at Heritage, Oct. 30

22. NORTH CROSS SCHOOL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 22 Saint Christopher’s School, 26-21

This week: Collegiate, Nov. 1

23. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Glen Allen, 27-14

This week: vs. No. 5 Bendictine College Prep, Nov. 1

24. RIVERBEND

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Stafford, 47-0

This week: vs. Massaponax, Oct. 31

25. PATRICK HENRY

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 8-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Pulaski County, Oct. 31

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Virginia