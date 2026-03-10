High School

Virginia High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Schedule (VHSL) - March 10, 2026

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2026 Virginia high school basketball playoffs
The 2026 VHSL State high school boys basketball playoffs conclude this weekend March 12-14.

High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the VHSL high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 12-14 at VCU.

Virginia High School State Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (VHSL) - March 10

CLASS 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

Westfield vs. Landstown - 03/12, 2:30 PM ET

﻿CLASS 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

Hampton vs. Handley - 03/14, 1:00 PM ET

Central vs. Graham - 03/13, 2:30 PM ET

﻿CLASS 3 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

Petersburg vs. Lake Taylor - 03/14, 6:30 PM ET

﻿CLASS 4 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

﻿CLASS 5 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

Green Run vs. Norview - 03/12, 8:00 PM ET

﻿CLASS 6 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

Westfield vs. Landstown - 03/12, 2:30 PM ET

