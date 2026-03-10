Virginia High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Schedule (VHSL) - March 10, 2026
The 2026 VHSL State high school boys basketball playoffs conclude this weekend March 12-14.
High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the VHSL high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 12-14 at VCU.
Virginia High School State Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (VHSL) - March 10
CLASS 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
Westfield vs. Landstown - 03/12, 2:30 PM ET
CLASS 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
Hampton vs. Handley - 03/14, 1:00 PM ET
Central vs. Graham - 03/13, 2:30 PM ET
CLASS 3 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
Hampton vs. Handley - 03/14, 1:00 PM ET
Petersburg vs. Lake Taylor - 03/14, 6:30 PM ET
CLASS 4 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
Hampton vs. Handley - 03/14, 1:00 PM ET
CLASS 5 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
Green Run vs. Norview - 03/12, 8:00 PM ET
CLASS 6 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
Westfield vs. Landstown - 03/12, 2:30 PM ET
More Coverage from High School On SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.