High School

Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 2, 2025

St. Christopher's and Midlothian pull upsets of ranked opponents to earn their way into the Top 25

Derek Toney

Points were at a premium but No. 7 Battlefield got just enough in edging North Stafford, 14-13, in its 2025 season opener.
Points were at a premium but No. 7 Battlefield got just enough in edging North Stafford, 14-13, in its 2025 season opener. / David Buky

Two teams debut in the first High School on SI Virginia Top 25 football poll of the regular season. 

Saint Christopher’s School is 14th, courtesy of a season-opening win over then-No. 10 Huguenot. Midlothian enters at No. 19 after shutting out then-No. 12 Lloyd C. Bird. 

Oscar Smith and Maury remain in the top two spots, despite each dropping their season openers on the road. Oscar Smith lost to Gonzaga College, the top-ranked team in the High School on SI District of Columbia Top 10. Maury lost a close decision to North Carolina powerhouse Cardinal Gibbons (No. 3 in this week's High School on SI North Carolina Top 10).

Oscar Smith, the defending Virginia Class 6 state champs, returns to the Hampton Roads area for a road match at No. 15 Warwick Friday. Warwick lost, 3-0, to North Carolina's Mallard Creek (No. 6 in High School on SI North Carolina Top 10), in the season opener this past weekend.

Stone Bridge (No. 11) makes an early run in the Top 25 after shutting out then-No. 8 James Madison. Madison (No. 12), last year’s Virginia Class 6 state runner-up, travels to Northern Virginia rival and 13th-ranked Lake Braddock Friday evening.

All eyes will be on Henrico Friday night as Varina welcomes two-time defending Virginia Class 5 state champ Maury in a Top 5 showdown. Varina lost in the Class 4 championship game to Phoebus last year.

Here’s the entire High School on SI Virginia Top 25:

1. OSCAR SMITH 

Preseason rank: No. 1 

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to Gonzaga College (D.C.). 17-0

This week: at No. 15 Warwick, Sept. 5

2. MAURY 

Preseason rank: No. 2

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.), 24-20

This week: at No. 4 Varina, Sept. 5

3. PHOEBUS

Preseason rank: No. 3

Record: 0-0

This week: Off (next game - at Denbigh, Sept. 12)

4. VARINA 

Preseason rank: No. 4

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated William Fleming, 41-14

This week: vs. No. 2 Maury, Sept. 5

5. GREEN RUN 

Preseason rank: No. 5

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Tallwood, 37-7

This week: vs. Kellam, Sept. 5

6. KING’S FORK 

Preseason rank: No. 6

Record: 0-0

This week: vs. Henry A. Wise (Md.), Sept. 5

7. BATTLEFIELD 

Preseason rank: No. 7

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated North Stafford, 14-13

This week: at Mountain View, Sept. 5

8. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Preseason rank: No. 9

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Saint Michael the Archangel, 38-0

This week: at Matoaca, Sept. 5

9. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Preseason rank: No. 11

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Hopewell, 68-12

This week: vs. William Amos Hough (N.C.), Sept. 5

10. MANCHESTER 

Preseason rank: No. 13

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Monacan, 83-13

This week: at Glen Allen, Sept. 5

11. STONE BRIDGE

Preseason rank: No. 17

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 James Madison, 7-0

This week: at Paul Laurence Dunbar (Md.), Sept. 6

12. JAMES MADISON 

Preseason rank: No. 8

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 17 Stone Bridge, 7-0

This week: at No. 13 Lake Braddock, Sept. 5

13. LAKE BRADDOCK 

Preseason rank: No. 14

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Alexandria City, 32-0

This week: vs. No. 12 James Madison, Sept. 5

14. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL

Preseason rank: Not ranked

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 Huguenot, 21-6

This week: at Episcopal, Sept. 6

15. WARWICK

Preseason rank: No. 15

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to Mallard Creek (N.C.). 3-0

This week: vs. No. 1 Oscar Smith, Sept. 5

16. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH

Preseason rank: No. 16

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Kempsville, 24-17

This week: Off (next game - vs. Landstown, Sept. 12)

17. MIDLOTHIAN

Preseason rank: Not ranked

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Lloyd C. Bird, 19-0

This week: vs. Douglas S. Freeman, Sept. 5

18. HUGUENOT

Preseason rank: No. 10

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to Saint Christopher’s School, 21-6

This week: Off (next game - at Clover Hill, Sept. 11)

19. NANSEMOND RIVER

Preseason rank: No. 19 

Record: 0-0

This week: vs. Menchville, Sept. 5

20. LOUISA COUNTY

Preseason rank: No. 20

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Mills E. Godwin, 44-26

This week: vs. Courtland, Sept. 5

21. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL

Preseason rank: No. 21 

Record: 0-0

This week: vs. Flint Hill School, Sept. 6

22. INDIAN RIVER 

Preseason rank: No. 22

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Granby, 55-0

This week: at Great Bridge, Sept. 5

23. LAFAYETTE 

Preseason rank: No. 23

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Smithfield, 40-14

This week: vs. Warhill, Sept. 5

24. THOMAS JEFFERSON-RICHMOND

Preseason rank: No. 24

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Norcom, 14-0

This week: vs. Armstrong, Sept. 4

25. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL

Preseason rank: No. 25

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated North Cross School, 36-28

This week: vs. Fork Union Military Academy, Sept. 5

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Virginia