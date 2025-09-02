Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 2, 2025
Two teams debut in the first High School on SI Virginia Top 25 football poll of the regular season.
Saint Christopher’s School is 14th, courtesy of a season-opening win over then-No. 10 Huguenot. Midlothian enters at No. 19 after shutting out then-No. 12 Lloyd C. Bird.
Oscar Smith and Maury remain in the top two spots, despite each dropping their season openers on the road. Oscar Smith lost to Gonzaga College, the top-ranked team in the High School on SI District of Columbia Top 10. Maury lost a close decision to North Carolina powerhouse Cardinal Gibbons (No. 3 in this week's High School on SI North Carolina Top 10).
Oscar Smith, the defending Virginia Class 6 state champs, returns to the Hampton Roads area for a road match at No. 15 Warwick Friday. Warwick lost, 3-0, to North Carolina's Mallard Creek (No. 6 in High School on SI North Carolina Top 10), in the season opener this past weekend.
Stone Bridge (No. 11) makes an early run in the Top 25 after shutting out then-No. 8 James Madison. Madison (No. 12), last year’s Virginia Class 6 state runner-up, travels to Northern Virginia rival and 13th-ranked Lake Braddock Friday evening.
All eyes will be on Henrico Friday night as Varina welcomes two-time defending Virginia Class 5 state champ Maury in a Top 5 showdown. Varina lost in the Class 4 championship game to Phoebus last year.
Here’s the entire High School on SI Virginia Top 25:
1. OSCAR SMITH
Preseason rank: No. 1
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to Gonzaga College (D.C.). 17-0
This week: at No. 15 Warwick, Sept. 5
2. MAURY
Preseason rank: No. 2
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.), 24-20
This week: at No. 4 Varina, Sept. 5
3. PHOEBUS
Preseason rank: No. 3
Record: 0-0
This week: Off (next game - at Denbigh, Sept. 12)
4. VARINA
Preseason rank: No. 4
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated William Fleming, 41-14
This week: vs. No. 2 Maury, Sept. 5
5. GREEN RUN
Preseason rank: No. 5
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Tallwood, 37-7
This week: vs. Kellam, Sept. 5
6. KING’S FORK
Preseason rank: No. 6
Record: 0-0
This week: vs. Henry A. Wise (Md.), Sept. 5
7. BATTLEFIELD
Preseason rank: No. 7
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated North Stafford, 14-13
This week: at Mountain View, Sept. 5
8. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Preseason rank: No. 9
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Saint Michael the Archangel, 38-0
This week: at Matoaca, Sept. 5
9. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Preseason rank: No. 11
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Hopewell, 68-12
This week: vs. William Amos Hough (N.C.), Sept. 5
10. MANCHESTER
Preseason rank: No. 13
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Monacan, 83-13
This week: at Glen Allen, Sept. 5
11. STONE BRIDGE
Preseason rank: No. 17
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 James Madison, 7-0
This week: at Paul Laurence Dunbar (Md.), Sept. 6
12. JAMES MADISON
Preseason rank: No. 8
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 17 Stone Bridge, 7-0
This week: at No. 13 Lake Braddock, Sept. 5
13. LAKE BRADDOCK
Preseason rank: No. 14
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Alexandria City, 32-0
This week: vs. No. 12 James Madison, Sept. 5
14. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 Huguenot, 21-6
This week: at Episcopal, Sept. 6
15. WARWICK
Preseason rank: No. 15
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to Mallard Creek (N.C.). 3-0
This week: vs. No. 1 Oscar Smith, Sept. 5
16. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH
Preseason rank: No. 16
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Kempsville, 24-17
This week: Off (next game - vs. Landstown, Sept. 12)
17. MIDLOTHIAN
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Lloyd C. Bird, 19-0
This week: vs. Douglas S. Freeman, Sept. 5
18. HUGUENOT
Preseason rank: No. 10
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to Saint Christopher’s School, 21-6
This week: Off (next game - at Clover Hill, Sept. 11)
19. NANSEMOND RIVER
Preseason rank: No. 19
Record: 0-0
This week: vs. Menchville, Sept. 5
20. LOUISA COUNTY
Preseason rank: No. 20
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Mills E. Godwin, 44-26
This week: vs. Courtland, Sept. 5
21. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 21
Record: 0-0
This week: vs. Flint Hill School, Sept. 6
22. INDIAN RIVER
Preseason rank: No. 22
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Granby, 55-0
This week: at Great Bridge, Sept. 5
23. LAFAYETTE
Preseason rank: No. 23
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Smithfield, 40-14
This week: vs. Warhill, Sept. 5
24. THOMAS JEFFERSON-RICHMOND
Preseason rank: No. 24
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Norcom, 14-0
This week: vs. Armstrong, Sept. 4
25. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 25
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated North Cross School, 36-28
This week: vs. Fork Union Military Academy, Sept. 5