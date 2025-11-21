Virginia (VHSL) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 21, 2025
There are 42 games scheduled across Virginia on Friday, November 21, including 13 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Virginia's top-ranked teams as Bird travels to take on No.1 Oscar Smith, and No. 2 Maury hosts Warwick.
Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 21
With 13 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Virginia high school football playoffs continue.
VHSL Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are eight Class 1 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Honaker vs Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul], starts at 7 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Hermitage vs Patrick Henry at 7 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are seven Class 2 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Lebanon vs Ridgeview, starts at 2:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Southampton vs Poquoson at 7:00 PM. The final game, Radford vs Glenvar, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are 10 Class 3 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Byrd vs Lord Botetourt, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Liberty Christian vs Wilson Memorial at 7:00 PM. The final game, Hopewell vs Petersburg, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are 6 Class four high school football games in Virginia on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Sherando vs George Washington, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the weeek is highlighted by Smithfield vs Lafayette at 7:00 PM. The final game, John Champe vs Stone Bridge, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are nine Class 5 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Warwick vs Maury at 7:00 PM. The final game, Bird vs Oscar Smith, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are nine Class 6 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Lake Braddock vs South County, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Bird vs Oscar Smith at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
