Vote: Who should be the 2024 Virginia High School Football Preseason Offensive Player of the Year?
With the 2025 Virginia high school football season set to kickoff, we are tracking the candidates for Virginia High School Football Offensive Player of the Year. To get started, we want your opinion and have presented the following 10 nominees for your voting consideration.
Voting ends Sept. 7, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Lonnie Andrews, Oscar Smith, junior, quarterback
Andrews’ emergence as “QB1” was a major reason Oscar Smith won the Virginia Class 6 title for the first time since 2021. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder accounted for 3,190 yards and 32 touchdowns, and threw the game-winning score in the Tigers’ 21-20 win over James Madison.
Davion Brown, Trinity Episcopal, wide receiver
Brown (6-3, 185) is a big reason Trinity will be in the hunt for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I title this fall. The Penn State University commit had 42 catches for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
DaMari Carter, Varina, athlete
Carter, 6-foot, 180 pounds is an elite game-changer for the Virginia Class 4 title hopeful Blue Devils. The Virginia commit and basketball standout, caught 23 passes for 603 yards and scored 10 touchdowns last year.
Dyzier Carter, Louisa County, wide receiver
Carter (6-0, 180) is another reason (Savion Hiter is the other) Louisa County will be a threat in the Virginia Class 4 state title chase this season. The Rutgers commit finished with 34 catches for 839 yards and nine touchdowns last fall.
Darius Gray, St. Christopher School, linemen
Arguably Virginia’s top prospect in the Class of 2026, the 6-3, 285-pounder is a two-way force, though he projects as an interior offensive linemen in college. Gray recently committed to South Carolina.
Amare Gough, Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, wide receiver
Gough (6-1, 175) is a touchdown waiting to happen for the Vikings, who should contend for the Virginia Class 2 crown this season.The Syracuse commit had 39 receptions for 893 yards and 12 touchdowns last fall and won the Virginia Class 3 title in the 55-meter dash in the spring.
Tyrell Grant, Nansemond River, quarterback
Grant (6-0, 190) had a breakout junior season last year. The Syracuse commit threw for 1,310 yards and 13 touchdowns, numbers he’ll likely need to surpass if Nansemond hopes to make a run in the Virginia Class 5 state playoffs.
Savion Hiter, Louisa County, running back
Hitler (5-11, 200) is the country’s top backfield prospect after rushing for 1,698 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior last season for Louisa. Hiter recently committed to Michigan.
Travis Johnson, Oscar Smith, wide receiver
At 6-3, 190, Johnson is Virginia’s best on the perimeter after finishing with 63 receptions for 1,053 yards with 17 touchdowns, and caught the game-winning score in last year’s Class 6 state title game. Johnson is committed to Michigan.
Elijah Moss-Williams, Maury, wide receiver/athlete
Moss-Williams (5-11, 175) will be the No. 1 option for the two-time defending Virginia Class 5 champ Commodores this season. The James Madison commit scored 11 touchdowns and averaged 17.9 per reception last season, capped with a three-catch, 104-yard effort in the state final.