Vote: North Carolina high school football Player of the Week (8/26/2024)
North Carolina public schools kicked off their season Friday night, so everyone is playing across the state.
SBLive/SI will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season. Here are the 10 nominees for this week’s poll.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Khalel Wright of Charlotte Country Day.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 1st. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Tyler Bennett, Mallard Creek
Bennett’s 27-yard interception return for a touchdown was the go-ahead score as Mallard Creek rallied from a three-touchdown deficit to knock off two-time defending Georgia Class A state champion Prince Avenue Christian 31-21.
Aiden Harris, Weddington
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end was instrumental in the Warriors holding Providence Day’s high-octane offense to 150 yards and a touchdown. Weddington won 13-7 in the high-profile matchup. Harris has 21 college offers, including Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan.
Dionte Neal, Reidsville
Reidsville was rocked when superstar tight end/defensive end Kendre Harrison transferred to Providence Day. There’s plenty of talent left on the Rams’ roster. Neal right from his freshman season when he intercepted 12 passes. Now a junior, Neal can add quarterback to his resume. In the Rams’ 28-3 win over Western Alamance, Neal was 12-of-14 for 88 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ran 6 times for 81 yards. And that’s not all. Neal had a 93-yard kickoff return and a 35-yard interception return.
Jackson Byrd, Cleveland
The senior quarterback was 20-of-34 for 341 yards and 3 touchdowns with one interception in a 35-32 win over Hoggard. Byrd also had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Mitchell Summers, Grimsley
Summers was a dominating force in the Whirlies’ 34-12 victory over Mount Tabor. The 5-foot-6, 155-pound senior ran 23 times for 212 yards and all five of his team’s touchdowns.
Reggie Bush, Lumberton
Bush, a 5-foot-10 junior, ran 29 times for 210 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Pirates eased to a 35-0 win over Fairmont.
Harley Moyer, Union Pines
Moyer had two interceptions to help limit Triton’s offense to 40 yards in the Vikings’ season-opening 42-0 win. The 6-foot, 160-pound senior also made three tackles.
Braden Atkinson, Rolesville
The Mercer commit completed 22 of 31 passes for 317 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Rams scored an impressive 64-14 rout of Butler in a game between two highly ranked teams. Atkinson directed the Rams to scores on their first eight possessions.
Enijahe Whitworth, Cherryville
Whitworth, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, was a big difference-maker in the Ironmen’s 20-18 victory over Avery County. He returned the opening kickoff down to the Avery 2-yard-line to set up a touchdown, intercepted a pass in the end zone to stop a drive and returned another interception 63 yards for a touchdown.
Grayson Harvey, Mountain Island Charter
Harvey was 21-of-25 for 419 yards and 7 touchdowns in Mountain Island Charter’s 55-6 rout of the Cabarrus Stallions.