Top 25 Wisconsin Boys Basketball High School State Rankings - Dec. 31, 2025

Defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Wisconsin Lutheran maintains hold on top spot for third consecutive week with 9-0 overall record following non-conference road victory over North Crowley in title game of Beach Ball Classic

Jeff Hagenau

Wisconsin Lutheran's Zavier Zens (23) drives the lane during the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at the Kohl Center on Saturday, March 22, 2025. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the opening month of the exciting 2025-26 season now complete, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state boys basketball rankings.

Wisconsin Lutheran, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, remains in control of the top spot for a third consecutive week with a 9-0 overall record. The Vikings are riding the momentum of a nine-game winning streak with statement-making non-conference road victories over Germantown (69-52), Myrtle Beach (77-33), George Rogers Clark (49-38), and North Crowley (57-54).

The final three victories culminated with a title in the 2025 Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Dec. 30.

With several upsets and a wide range of unbeaten teams early on in the season, there has been a shuffling in this week's rankings to reflect that impact.

The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 70-2 overall record.

1. Wisconsin Lutheran (9-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Recent games: The Vikings extended their early-season winning streak to nine games with non-conference road victories over Germantown (69-52), Myrtle Beach (77-33), George Rogers Clark (49-38), and North Crowley (57-54).

Next up: vs. Nicolet (Jan. 6)

2. De Pere (6-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Recent games: The Redbirds extended their early-season winning streak to six games with victories over No. 6 Bay Port (80-52), Milwaukee Academy of Science (84-81), and No. 21 Neenah (59-56)

Next up: at No. 20 West De Pere (Jan. 3)

3. Kaukauna (7-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Recent games: The Galloping Ghosts extended their early-season winning streak to seven games with victories over No. 11 Middleton (68-59) and Marquette (89-63)

Next up: at No. 25 Neenah (Jan. 6)

4. Seymour (7-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Recent games: The Thunder extended their early-season winning streak to seven games with victories over Ashwaubenon (72-56) and Appleton East (79-58)

Next up: at Shawano (Jan. 2)

5. Greendale (8-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Recent games: The Panthers extended their early-season winning streak to eight games with victories over Whitnall (65-52) and Mukwonago (71-68)

Next up: vs. Holy Redeemer (Jan. 7)

6. Freedom (8-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Recent games: The Irish extended their early-season winning streak to eight games with victories over Stoughton (71-49) and Brookfield Central (74-58)

Next up: vs. Little Chute (Jan. 6)

7. Onalaska (5-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Recent games: The Hilltoppers extended their early-season winning streak to five games with a victory over No. 16 Aquinas (77-68)

Next up: at La Crosse Central (Jan. 6)

8. Beloit Memorial (6-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Recent games: The Purple Knights are riding the momentum of a six-game early-season winning streak including the latest victory over Janesville Craig (82-80)

Next up: at Sun Prairie East (Jan. 3)

9. Arrowhead (7-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Recent games: The Warhawks went 2-1 in their last three games, defeating Oconomowoc (84-58) and Franklin (86-45) but losing to No. 25 Slinger (71-69)

Next up: at Homestead (Jan. 3)

10. Brookfield East (7-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Recent games: The Spartans split their last two games, losing to Germantown (92-80) and defeating Sun Prairie East (89-48)

Next up: vs. Wauwatosa East (Jan. 6)

11. Bay Port (6-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Recent games: The Pirates were riding a six-game early-season winning streak but lost to No. 2 De Pere (82-50)

Next up: vs. Pulaski (Jan. 2)

12. West Allis Central (7-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Recent games: The Bulldogs were riding the momentum of a seven-game winning streak but lost to No. 22 Appleton North (74-72)

Next up: vs. Brown Deer (Jan. 8)

13. Superior (9-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Recent games: The Spartans were riding the momentum of a nine-game winning streak before losing to River Falls (56-54)

Next up: vs. Hibbing (Jan. 8)

14. Appleton North (8-2)

Previous ranking: 22

Recent games: The Lightning are riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak including victories over No. 19 Homestead (70-58) and No. 7 West Allis Central (74-72)

Next up: at Oshkosh North (Jan. 6)

15. Stevens Point (7-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Recent games: The Panthers are riding the momentum of a seven-game early-season winning streak including the latest victories over Mount Horeb (72-67) and Sauk Prairie (56-51)

Next up: at DeForest (Jan. 3)

16. Verona (6-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Recent games: The Wildcats split their last two games, losing to Stevens Point (55-48) but defeating Voyageur College Prep (95-74)

Next up: vs. Oregon (Jan. 3)

17. Middleton (5-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Recent games: The Cardinals were riding the momentum of a five-game early-season winning streak but lost to No. 5 Kaukauna (68-59)

Next up: at Monona Grove (Jan. 3)

18. Beaver Dam (7-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Recent games: The Golden Beavers are riding the momentum of a five-game early-season winning streak including the latest victories over Waterford (76-65) and Ashwaubenon (78-56)

Next up: vs. Menasha (Dec. 31)

19. Sheboygan North (6-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Recent games: The Golden Raiders went 2-1 in their last three games, defeating Sheboygan South (74-59) and No. 10 West De Pere (83-78) but losing to Stoughton 66-56

Next up: at Green Bay Southwest (Jan. 2)

20. West De Pere (5-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Recent games: The Phantoms split their last two games, losing to No. 23 Sheboygan North (83-78) but defeating Germantown (58-56)

Next up: vs. No. 2 De Pere (Jan. 3)

21. Madison Memorial (9-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Recent games: The Spartans are riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak including victories over Milwaukee Riverside (58-39), Oak Creek (71-42), and Whitefish Bay (68-66)

Next up: vs. Milwaukee Lutheran (Jan. 7)

22. Kettle Moraine (8-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Recent games: The Lasers were riding an early-season three-game winning streak but lost to Monona Grove (51-45)

Next up: vs. Oconomowoc (Jan. 6)

23. New Berlin West (7-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Recent games: The Vikings are riding the momentum of a four-game early-season winning streak including the latest victories over Whitnall (80-59), Brown Deer (73-60), and Plymouth (75-62)

Next up: at Burlington (Jan. 3)

24. Slinger (7-2)

Previous ranking: 25

Recent games: The Owls went 3-1 in their last four games, including a loss to No. 19 Homestead (76-59) followed by victories over Mount Horeb (61-45), No. 3 Arrowhead (71-69), and Oshkosh North (70-54)

Next up: vs. Port Washington (Jan. 6)

25. Neenah (6-2)

Previous ranking: 21

Recent Games: The Rockets were riding the momentum of a six-game early-season winning streak but lost to No. 2 De Pere (59-56)

Next up: at Marshfield (Jan. 3)

