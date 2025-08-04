Vote: Who Is The North Carolina Preseason High School Football Player of the Year in 2025?
The 2025 North Carolina high school football season is just around the corner and we would like to know who you think is the Preseason Player of the Year.
Voting ends Aug. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are 15 candidates in this fun poll:
Faizon Brandon, quarterback, Grimsley
The Tennessee commit had just about a perfect season in leading the Whirlies to an undefeated record and the 4-A state championship. Brandon threw for 2,814 yards and 32 touchdowns with just 2 interceptions. The 6-foot-4, 186-pound senior also had 625 yards and 9 touchdowns rushing on 78 carries.
Kendre Harrison, tight end/edge, Reidsville
Harrison is a superstar on both sides of the ball. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound Oregon commit caught 33 passes for 555 yards and 8 touchdowns after transferring back from Providence Day during the season. On defense, he had 20 tackles, 9 hurries, an interception and a forced fumble.
Rodney Dunham, edge, Myers Park
The 6-foot-4, 227-pound senior has picked up 31 college offers, including almost all the top programs in the country. Dunham had 39 tackles, including 10 for loss, 5 sacks, 16 hurries, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal last season.
Ekene Ogboko, offensive line/defensive line, South Garner
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Georgia commit is a two-way starter for South Garner. On defense, he had 60 tackles, including 26 for loss, 5 sacks, 4 hurries and 2 forced fumbles. Ogboko has 34 college offers.
Thomas Davis Jr., LB, Weddington
The son of former Carolina Panthers star Thomas Davis is a Notre Dame commit who has 33 college offers. Davis had 62 tackles, 10 hurries, 2 interceptions, 12 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery while helping lead the Warriors to the 4-A state semifinals.
Leo Delaney, OL, Providence Day
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Clemson commit has 34 college offers. Delaney has played both tackle and guard. He is adept at both pass protection and the run game.
Samari Matthews, CB, Hough
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior recently committed to Texas, choosing the Longhorns among 45 schools. Matthews had 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, and 19 tackles last season. Matthews, who has sprinter’s speed, was not targeted extensively.
Pierre Dean, OL/DL, West Forsyth
Dean is a Georgia commit, choosing the Bulldogs among 25 schools. The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder had 3 sacks, 7 hurries, and 13 tackles in 8 games for the Titans last season.
Aiden Harris, DL, Weddington
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound South Carolina commit had 82 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 46 hurries, 7 pass breakups, a blocked punt and a blocked field goal in a dominant season for the Warriors. Harris has 39 college offers.
Rashad Streets, Edge, Millbrook
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior has 30 college offers. Streets racked up 123 tackles, including 35.5 for loss, 26.5 sacks, and 31 hurries in his sophomore season.
Xavier Hasan, CB, Cardinal Gibbons
Hasan has 35 college offers, including most of the top programs in the country. The 6-foot, 180-pound junior had 7 interceptions, 8 pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 31 tackles last season.
Jaxon Dollar, TE, East Lincoln
The 6-foot-5, 208-pound junior has 29 college offers. Dollar had 13 catches for 224 yards and 6 touchdowns last season. On defense, he had 32 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
Trashawn Ruffin, OL/DL, North Duplin
The 6-foot-3, 295-pound North Carolina commit has 23 college offers. Ruffin had 34 tackles last season.
Quinton Cypher, LB, Millbrook
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior turned in a dominant 2024 season. Cypher, who has 26 college offers, had 175 tackles, including 31.5 for loss, 12.5 sacks, 7 hurries, 3 interceptions, 8 pass breakups and 2 blocked punts.
Ben Boulware, OL/DL, Oak Grove
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound senior casts a massive presence on both sides of the ball. Boulware has 19 college offers.