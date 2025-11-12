Vote: Who is the Wisconsin High School Football Defensive Player of the Week? - Nov. 12, 2025
Each week, there are many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the gridiron throughout the state.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Devin Eberhardy of Sussex Hamilton.
With that said, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best high school football players from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best defensive standout from the past week.
There are hundreds of outstanding players, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until November 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order, and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season as compiled by Bound.com; the poll is below the list of players.)
Brody Axelson, Muskego, senior
Axelson registered 14 tackles as top-seeded No. 1-ranked Muskego (11-1 overall) defeated second-seeded No. 5 Badger 20-13 in a WIAA Division 1 third-round playoff game.
Tomas Baez, Kenosha St. Joseph, senior
Baez contributed 10 tackles and an interception as top-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph defeated third-seeded Coleman 34-0 in a WIAA Division 7 third-round playoff game.
Ricky Ericksen, Northwestern, senior
Ericksen registered 11 tackles as second-seeded Northwestern (12-0 overall) defeated top-seeded Grantsburg 44-16 in a WIAA Division 5 first-round playoff game.
Brock Gauthier, Bay Port, senior
Gauthier registered nine tackles as third-seeded No. 11-ranked Bay Port (10-2 overall) defeated top-seeded No. 4 Franklin 42-13 in a WIAA Division 1 third-round playoff game.
Max Glab, Grafton, senior
Glab registered nine tackles with 1.5 sacks as top-seeded No. 24-ranked Grafton (12-0 overall) defeated second-seeded Plymouth 28-7 in a WIAA Division 3 third-round playoff game.
Reggie Hart, Whitefish Bay, senior
Hart registered seven tackles as eighth-seeded Whitefish Bay (6-6 overall) defeated third-seeded Martin Luther 28-7 in a WIAA Division 3 third-round playoff game.
Carter Heike, Mondovi, senior
Heike registered 10 tackles as second-seeded Mondovi (11-1 overall) defeated top-seeded Regis 35-28 in a WIAA Division 6 third-round playoff game.
Kaden Hoffman, Little Chute, senior
Hoffman contributed eight tackles and an interception as second-seeded Little Chute (11-1 overall) defeated top-seeded No. 20 Racine St. Catherine's 23-12 in a WIAA Division 4 third-round playoff game.
Harlan Kuehn, Lourdes Academy, junior
Kuehn registered 13 tackles with a sack as top-seeded Lourdes (12-0 overall) defeated second-seeded Hilbert 24-14 in a WIAA Division 7 third-round playoff game.
Steve Meyer, Cochrane-Fountain City, senior
Meyer contributed seven tackles and an interception as top-seeded No. 25-ranked Cochrane-Fountain City (12-0 overall) defeated second-seeded Boyceville 35-14 in a WIAA Division 7 third-round playoff game.
Jack Remus, Stratford, senior
Remus registered 11 tackles as second-seeded No. 22 Stratford (10-2 overall) defeated top-seeded Tomahawk 29-0 in a WIAA Division 5 third-round playoff game.
River Sahr, Potosi-Cassville, junior
Sahr registered 14 tackles as third-seeded Potosi-Cassville (11-1 overall) defeated fifth-seeded Cashton 35-0 in a WIAA Division 7 third-round playoff game.
Alex Schneider, Edgar, senior
Schneider registered 14 tackles as top-seeded No. 16-ranked Edgar (12-0 overall) defeated third-seeded Bonduel 8-7 in a WIAA Division 6 third-round playoff game.
Owen Steger, Mayville, senior
Steger registered seven tackles as top-seeded Mayville (12-0 overall) defeated second-seeded Amherst 26-21 in a WIAA Division 5 third-round playoff game.
Jackson Whitehouse, Notre Dame Academy, junior
Whitehouse registered 10 tackles and recovered a fumble as top-seeded No. 8-ranked Notre Dame (12-0 overall) defeated second-seeded No. 10 Rice Lake 28-20 in a WIAA Division 2 third-round playoff game.
