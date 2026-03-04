Jada Seubert of Stevens Point Voted Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball's Top Guard of 2025-26
Congratulations to Stevens Point junior Jada Seubert for being voted Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball's Top Guard for the 2025-26 season.
In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Feb. 24-March 3), consisting of 20 talented players from throughout the state, the Stevens Point standout came out on top.
Seubert is averaging 24.4 points per game with 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 steals, and 3.9 assists for top-seeded No. 11-ranked Stevens Point (22-4 overall record).
Seubert received 33% of the vote (5,125) to claim top honors, Wisconsin Dells senior Ashiya Hopkins finished second (21%), Regis junior EllaMay Cooper was third (14%), Mukwonago sophomore Peyton Cochenet placed fourth (13%), Eleva-Strum junior Avery Glenz took fifth (10%), and Kettle Moraine sophomore Quinn Lodes was sixth (5%). There were 15,472 votes registered in the week-long poll.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.