Vote: Who Should Be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (1/20/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Jan. 13-19. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Dylan Stein of Leonox wrestling.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Brody Buck, Madrid boys basketball
Buck joined teammate Toryn Severson as 1,000-point career scorers for the Tigers, reaching the mark in a 95-49 win over Woodward-Academy.
Jaxon Clark, Keokuk boys basketball
In a 61-50 win over Fort Madison, Clark led Keokuk with 41 points. Of those, 32 came in the second half.
Mary Comito, Carlisle girls basketball
The junior exploded for 32 points on 13 of 16 shooting from the field with four made 3-pointers in a win over West Marshall in a ranked battle. She followed that up with 19 points vs. ADM.
Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley girls basketball
Eisbach recorded a season-high for the state of Iowa with 51 points - breaking the previous school record - against Mount Ayr, as the junior added 10 rebounds, five steals and two assists. She knocked down nine 3-pointers on the night, which also set a new school record.
Quinten Gruwell, Chariton boys basketball
The senior scored 30 points with six rebounds and three steals, knocking down five 3-pointers in an upset of Davis County.
Wyatt Hanna, Lake Mills boys wrestling
With two falls, Hanna broke the school record for career pins, surpassing the 114 set by Slade Sifuentes.
Gavin Kramer, Northeast boys basketball
Kramer set a new school record for points in a game, dropping 47 as the Rebels rolled, 87-36.
Davis Kern, Linn-Mar boys basketball
Kern scored a game-high 25 points for the Lions in a 69-61 upset win over No. 1 Cedar Falls.
Anna Lursen, St. Edmond girls basketball
Lursen posted a big double-double in a win for the Gaels over Eagle Grove, scoring 16 points with 18 rebounds and six steals. Ten of her boards came on the offensive glass.
LJ Maehl, Fort Dodge girls basketball
Maehl broke the school’s single-game record for rebounds with 21 vs. Des Moines East, adding 30 points on 13 of 21 shooting from the floor. She also had 27 in a victory vs. Des Moines Hoover later in the week.
Owen Mayall, Humboldt boys wrestling
Mayall reached 100 career victories during a triangular for the Wildcats vs. Iowa Falls-Alden and Webster City.
Madeline Pavelka, Marion girls basketball
Pavelka had a 20-20 in a tough loss to Solon, scoring 20 points while grabbing 20 rebounds.
Carly Rich, Williamsburg girls basketball
Rich became just the fourth player in school history to reach 1,000 points in their career.
Austin Schulte, Pella boys basketball
Schulte sank seven triples and scored 27 points as the Dutch scored an overtime victory vs. Indianola.
Claire Turner, Spirit Lake girls basketball
Turner broke the single-game school record for points with 40 in a win over Okoboji. The previous mark was 39, which was set in 2010 by KJ Veldman.
Benny Waller, Aplington-Parkersburg boys basketball
Waller stepped up for the Falcons against Denver, dropping 39 points as Aplington-Parkersburg won, 73-60.
Drake Warland, Southeast Valley boys basketball
Warland scored 31 points on 14 of 26 shooting in a win over Webster City. He also scored 28 points against South Hamilton.
Miylie Zomer, Rock Valley girls basketball
Zomer and Rock Valley dealt Spirit Lake its second loss of the year, as the senior scored 15 points while grabbing 16 rebounds with three blocks.