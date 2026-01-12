Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - Jan. 12, 2026
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, January 18. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Please send nominations with stats before 4 P.M. on Sunday of each week to mikecoppage70@gmail.com.
Congrats to last week's winner, Braylon Carter of Barbe boys basketball!
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Stevie Brasseaux, Sr, North Vermilion girls basketball
The center canned 15 points in a 50-45 win over Ponchatoula at Madison Prep to stake North Vermilion to a 16-1 record. The Patriots, No. 2 in the Division II nonselect power rankings, are coming off a record-breaking 27-win season where they earned a No. 2 seed and advanced to the quarterfinals.
Cooper Nelson, Sr, Sterlington boys basketball
The Northeast Louisiana school's all-time leading scorer, Nelson helped the Panthers (13-6), who have won six of their last seven games, to a consolation championship at the Don Redden Memorial Tournament in Monroe. After pumping in 27 points in a one-point loss to undefeated tourney champ Madison Parish, Nelson scored 28, 39, and 32 points in wins over Carroll, Richwood and Ellender, according to Spencer Verret of the LHSAA Network.
Jontae Turpin, Sr, Wossman boys basketball
Turpin tallied 22 points in the Wildcats' 85-74 win over Richwood in a matchup of south Monroe defending state champs. Wossman (14-4) is No. 1 in the Division II nonselect power rankings. He finished the week with 18 points in a 70-41 win at Ouachita.
Jordyn Allen, Fr, Catholic New Iberia girls basketball
In a showdown of New Iberia city schools, Allen provided 13 points in a 42-27 win for the Panthers, who are No. 13 in the Division III select power ratings.
Jorden Geason, Jr, Central Catholic girls basketball
Geason grabbed 17 rebounds and erupted for 41 points in a 58-28 win over Class 4A Ellender Memorial, according to longtime Bayou Region sports expert Chris Singleton.
Omar Guillory, Sr, Westminster Christian-Opelousas boys basketball
A 6-foot-4 senior who starred as a tight end and defensive end for a football semifinals squad, Guillory's 17 points paved the way for a 48-29 win over Lafayette Christian at Teurlings Catholic. WCA (8-9) has a deceptive record as a Class 1A school that didn't get its football players until later than most teams. In addition, the Crusaders faced a schedule that includes St. Thomas More, Dunham, Carencro and Brusly. Guillory scored 14 points in a 52-46 loss to Class 5A Carencro.
Jarvell Bordelon, Sr, Alexandria boys basketball
Coach Lance Brasher's Trojans won the Chick Fil A Rebel Roundball Classic, taking wins over Rayne, St. Louis, host Teurlings Catholic and Westgate. Bordelon posted a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds in the win over St. Louis and added 26 points in the finals for ASH (19-1), which is No. 2 in the Division I select power rankings. He also was the leading scorer (18 points) in the 62-40 semis win over Teurlings Catholic.
Raphael Bickham, Jr, Brother Martin boys basketball
A 6-foot-0 -point guard, Bickham accounted for 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in the Crusaders' 64-61 win over Catholic League rival Archbishop Rummel in a non-district game. Brother Martin (14-5) is No. 6 in the Division I select power ratings and has only lost to two in-state opponents.
Jaden Carter, Sr, Covenant Christian boys basketball
The Lions (5-5), winners of three of their last four games, took down Morgan City 71-37, according to Chris Singleton. Carter's 26 points led all scorers.
Carson Dwyer, Sr, Teurlings Catholic boys soccer
Dwyer, who is scoring at a goal per game clip, had both points for the Rebels in a 2-1 win over Southside. His penalty kick late in the first half got Teurlings Catholic on the board, and he added another goal in the second half. The Rebels (13-3-1) are No. 1 in the Division II power rankings ahead of No. 2 Holy Cross, their state finals nemesis.
Charley Lentz, Jr, Pitkin girls basketball
The 5-foot-7 combo guard steered the Tigers (23-2), the No. 1 team in the Class B power rankings, to wins over Lacassine, Holy Savior Menard and Evans. Lentz, who is shooting 53.1% from the field, is averaging 14.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
Aaliyah Gaddis, Sr, Woodlawn-BR girls basketball
The versatile senior for last year's Division I select runner-up exploded for 29 points in a 56-46 win over Northside at Madison Prep. The Panthers (13-6) are No. 10 in the Division I select power ratings and are on a roll with wins in six of their last seven games.
Bryan Vaughn, Sr, Madison Parish boys basketball
The undefeated Jaguars claimed the Don Redden Memorial title by defeating Sterlington, host Ouachita and Franklin Parish. Vaughn (12 points in finals) was named MVP, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Madison Parish (19-0) is No. 2 in the Division III nonselect power ratings (Marksville is No. 1).
Antonio Quetel, Soph, Westgate boys basketball
A member of the westside New Iberia program's high-profile 2028 class, Quetel had 15 points in a win over Lafayette Christian at the Teurlings Catholic Rebel Roundball Classic, and the led the team with 14 points in a 65-60 semifinal win over St. Tjhoams More. The Tigers (10-3, No. 6 in Div. I nonselect power rankings) beat LCA, St. Michael and STM and finished as runner-up to Alexandria.
Christian Clair, Soph, Archbishop Shaw boys basketball
The Eagles are a different team with Clair, who started as a freshman on the top-seeded Division II select runner-up team. The guard is back after missing a month with a broken finger, and he delivered 15 points and seven rebounds - scoring the game's final four points - in a 48-42 win over Jesuit in the finals of the Country Day Tournament, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. The Eagles (13-8) have won six straight games.
Kodi Miller, Sr, Simpson girls basketball
The No. 1 squad in Class C ripped a solid Anacoco team by a 73-46 margin behind Miller's 17 points, 13 assists, five steals and five rebounds. The Bronocs (29-4) are going for a repeat state championship.
