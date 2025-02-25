Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys Basketball Rankings (2/25/2025)
It’s postseason time for boys high school basketball in the nation’s capital and Cardozo has made a jump in the latest SI on High Schools District of Columbia Top 10.
The No. 5 Clerks won the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association title for the first time since 2007, defeating Jackson-Reed. Cardozo lost to Jackson-Reed in last year’s DCIAA final.
Despite falling to Paul VI Catholic (Va.) in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference final Monday evening at American University, Gonzaga College maintains the No. 1 spot, followed by St. John’s College, Mid-Atlantic Conference champ Sidwell Friends School and Archbishop Carroll. Jackson-Reed, Friendship Technology Prep, Calvin Coolidge, Theodore Roosevelt and Maret School complete the Top 10.
The District of Columbia state playoffs starts Tuesday. Nine teams in this week’s poll will compete as Gonzaga, Sidwell Friends, St. John’s and Friendship Tech have first-round byes.
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE (26-5)
Previous rank: 1
The Eagles, who lost to Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 58-54, in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) final after wins over Bishop McNamara (90-57) and No. 4 Archbishop Carroll (95-58), will play No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt or No. 4 Archbishop Carroll in the District of Columbia State Athletic Association Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday.
2. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (21-10)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets, who lost to Paul VI (Va.) in the WCAC semifinals after defeating Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) in the quarterfinals (65-57), will play No. 8 Calvin Coolidge or St. Albans School in the DSCAA Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday.
3. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (22-5)
Previous rank: 3
The Quakers, who went 3-0, capped with a 60-50 win over Flint Hill (Va.) in the Mid-Atlantic Conference final, will play No. 5 Cardozo or McKinley Tech in the DSCAA Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday.
4. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (16-15)
Previous rank: 4
The Lions, who lost to No. 1 Gonzaga College, 95-58, in the WCAC quarterfinals after an opening round win over St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.), will play No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt in the first round of the DSCAA Class AA tournament.
5. CARDOZO (24-4)
Previous rank: 7
The Clerks, who won the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association title with wins over then-No. 5 Jackson-Reed (53-52 final) and No. 8 Calvin Coolidge (66-52 semifinals), will play in the first round of the DSCAA Class AA tournament Tuesday.
6. JACKSON-REED (22-7)
Previous rank: 5
The Tigers, who lost to then-No. 7 Cardozo in the DCIAA final after a semifinal win over No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt (72-47), will play Parkside, in the opening round of the DSCAA Class AA tournament.
7. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP (24-7)
Previous rank: 6
The Knights, who won their fourth straight Public Charter School Athletic Association title with a 77-43 win over Cesar Chavez, will play No. 6 Jackson-Reed or Parkside in the DSCAA Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday.
8. CALVIN COOLIDGE (19-7)
Previous rank: 8
The Colts, who lost to No. 7 Cardozo, 66-52 in the DCIAA semifinals, will play St. Albans School in the first round of the DSCAA Class AA tournament Tuesday.
9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (22-8)
Previous rank: 9
The Roughriders, who lost to then-No. 5 Jackson-Reed in the DCIAA semifinals, will play No. 4 Archbishop Carroll in the first round of the DSCAA Class AA tournament Tuesday.
10. MARET SCHOOL (13-14)
Previous rank: 10
The Frogs lost to No. 3 Sidwell Friends in the Mid-Atlantic Conference semifinals after a 67-48 quarterfinal win over Potomac School (Va.).