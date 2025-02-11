High School

Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Rankings (2/11/2025)

Gonzaga College saw its 12-game win streak end with a loss to Bishop McNamara, but the Purple Eagles did not lose their place at the top of the Washington D.C. Top 10.
Gonzaga Purple Hoops Instagram

Despite suffering its first local setback, Gonzaga College still holds the No. 1 spot in the District of Columbia boys high school basketball Top 10.

The Eagles were upset by Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rival Bishop McNamara (Md.), ending a 12-game winning streak. Gonzaga’s other losses were to Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) and a three overtime loss to Columbus (Fla.) 

St. John’s College, Sidwell Friends School, Archbishop Carroll and Jackson- Reed follow Gonzaga in the Top 5. Friendship Technology Prep, Cardozo and Calvin Coolidge maintain their respective spots while Theodore Roosevelt and St. Albans School switch spots at Nos. 9 and 10. 

1. GONZAGA COLLEGE (23-3)

Previous rank: 1

The nationally-ranked Eagles lost to Bishop McNamara (Md.), 63-60, after victories over Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 83-54, No. 4 Archbishop Carroll, 82-56, and Bishop McNamara (Md.)

2. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (18-8)

Previous rank: 2

The Cadets defeated Bishop McNamara (Md.), 82-55, and Fairfax (Va.) Christian, 64-50.

3. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (17-5)

Previous rank: 3

The Quakers defeated Maret School, 52-27, and Potomac School (Va.), 50-40.

4. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (14-13)

Previous rank: 4

The Lions lost to No. 1 Gonzaga College, 82-56.

5. JACKSON-REED (20-6) 

Previous rank: 5

The Tigers ran their win streak to seven, defeating BENJAMIN BANNEKER, 60-29, and McKinley Tech, 80-50.

6. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP (21-7)

Previous rank: 6

The Knights went 3-0, capped with a 68-60 victory over then-No. 10 Theodore Roosevelt.

7. CARDOZO (21-4) 

Previous rank: 7

The Clerks extended their winning streak to six with a 79-16 win over Bell.

8. CALVIN COOLIDGE (18-6) 

Previous rank: 8

The Colts defeated School Without Walls, 57-40, and BENJAMIN BANNEKER, 73-45.

9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (21-7)

Previous rank: 10

The Roughriders lost to No. 6 Friendship Technology Prep.

10. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (9-13)

Previous rank: 9

The Bulldogs lost to St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.), Landon School (Md.) and Sandy Spring Friends School (Md.)

