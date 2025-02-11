Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Rankings (2/11/2025)
Despite suffering its first local setback, Gonzaga College still holds the No. 1 spot in the District of Columbia boys high school basketball Top 10.
The Eagles were upset by Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rival Bishop McNamara (Md.), ending a 12-game winning streak. Gonzaga’s other losses were to Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) and a three overtime loss to Columbus (Fla.)
St. John’s College, Sidwell Friends School, Archbishop Carroll and Jackson- Reed follow Gonzaga in the Top 5. Friendship Technology Prep, Cardozo and Calvin Coolidge maintain their respective spots while Theodore Roosevelt and St. Albans School switch spots at Nos. 9 and 10.
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE (23-3)
Previous rank: 1
The nationally-ranked Eagles lost to Bishop McNamara (Md.), 63-60, after victories over Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 83-54, No. 4 Archbishop Carroll, 82-56, and Bishop McNamara (Md.)
2. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (18-8)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets defeated Bishop McNamara (Md.), 82-55, and Fairfax (Va.) Christian, 64-50.
3. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (17-5)
Previous rank: 3
The Quakers defeated Maret School, 52-27, and Potomac School (Va.), 50-40.
4. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (14-13)
Previous rank: 4
The Lions lost to No. 1 Gonzaga College, 82-56.
5. JACKSON-REED (20-6)
Previous rank: 5
The Tigers ran their win streak to seven, defeating BENJAMIN BANNEKER, 60-29, and McKinley Tech, 80-50.
6. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP (21-7)
Previous rank: 6
The Knights went 3-0, capped with a 68-60 victory over then-No. 10 Theodore Roosevelt.
7. CARDOZO (21-4)
Previous rank: 7
The Clerks extended their winning streak to six with a 79-16 win over Bell.
8. CALVIN COOLIDGE (18-6)
Previous rank: 8
The Colts defeated School Without Walls, 57-40, and BENJAMIN BANNEKER, 73-45.
9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (21-7)
Previous rank: 10
The Roughriders lost to No. 6 Friendship Technology Prep.
10. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (9-13)
Previous rank: 9
The Bulldogs lost to St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.), Landon School (Md.) and Sandy Spring Friends School (Md.)