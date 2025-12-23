High School

Top 10 Washing D.C. Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Dec. 22, 2025

It's status quo in the District as we enter the holiday break

Gary Adornato, Derek Toney

Ant Brown scored 52 of Archbishop Carroll's 85 points in a big win over Philadelphia's Roman Catholic.
It’s status quo in the newest High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10 poll. Saint John’s College remains No. 1 followed by Sidwell Friends School and Archbishop Carroll.

Jackson-Reed and Gonzaga College complete the Top 5. Calvin Coolidge, Friendship Technology Prep, Theodore Roosevelt, Saint Albans School and KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep maintains their respective spots. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 7-2

The Cadets handled No. 4 Jackson-Reed, 83-59.

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 4-4

The Quakers posted three double-digit victories last week.

3. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 7-3

The Lions routed Philadelphia’s Roman Catholic, 85-62.

4. JACKSON-REED 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 5-4

The Tigers’ four-game win streak was snapped by No. 1 Saint John’s College.

5. GONZAGA COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 6-3

The Eagles rebounded from a 66-42 loss to Roman Catholic (Pa.) with a win over Malvern Prep (Pa.).

6. CALVIN COOLIDGE 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 7-3

The Colts won four games last week, capped with a 58-43 win over Atholton at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Classic at Archbishop Spalding (Md.)

7. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 5-6

The Titans dropped decisions to Springhill Chestnut Hill Academy (Pa.) and Georgetown Prep (Md.)

8. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 8-2

The Roughriders defeated Ron Brown (75-42) and McKinley Tech (71-52).

9. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 5-1

The Bulldogs dropped their first game of the season to Saint John Paul the Great (Va.)

10. KIPP D.C. LEGACY COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 8-1

The Bulldogs are riding a four-game winning streak.

