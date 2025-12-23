Top 10 Washing D.C. Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Dec. 22, 2025
It’s status quo in the newest High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10 poll. Saint John’s College remains No. 1 followed by Sidwell Friends School and Archbishop Carroll.
Jackson-Reed and Gonzaga College complete the Top 5. Calvin Coolidge, Friendship Technology Prep, Theodore Roosevelt, Saint Albans School and KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep maintains their respective spots.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 7-2
The Cadets handled No. 4 Jackson-Reed, 83-59.
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 4-4
The Quakers posted three double-digit victories last week.
3. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 7-3
The Lions routed Philadelphia’s Roman Catholic, 85-62.
4. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 5-4
The Tigers’ four-game win streak was snapped by No. 1 Saint John’s College.
5. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 6-3
The Eagles rebounded from a 66-42 loss to Roman Catholic (Pa.) with a win over Malvern Prep (Pa.).
6. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 7-3
The Colts won four games last week, capped with a 58-43 win over Atholton at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Classic at Archbishop Spalding (Md.)
7. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 5-6
The Titans dropped decisions to Springhill Chestnut Hill Academy (Pa.) and Georgetown Prep (Md.)
8. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 8-2
The Roughriders defeated Ron Brown (75-42) and McKinley Tech (71-52).
9. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 5-1
The Bulldogs dropped their first game of the season to Saint John Paul the Great (Va.)
10. KIPP D.C. LEGACY COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 8-1
The Bulldogs are riding a four-game winning streak.