Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Rankings (2/3/2024)

Archbishop Carroll upsets No. 2 St. John's College; Lions storm back into the Top 10 at No. 4

Derek Toney

After one of its biggest wins this season, Archbishop Carroll has climbed in this week’s District of Columbia boys high school basketball Top 10.

The Lions (14-12 overall) moved from No. 8 to fourth after defeating No. 2 St. John’s College in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference game. Carroll, which is 4-5 in arguably the nation’s toughest high school boys basketball league, has lost four games by eight points or less.

Nationally-ranked Gonzaga College remains No. 1 followed by St. John’s and Sidwell Friends School. 

The remainder of the Top 10 has Carroll, Jackson-Reed, Friendship Technology Prep, Cardozo, Calvin Coolidge, St. Albans School and Theodore Roosevelt.

1. GONZAGA COLLEGE (21-2)

Previous rank: 1

The nationally-ranked Eagles defeated Virginia schools Paul VI Catholic, 61-58, and Oak Hill Academy, 79-63.

2. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (16-8)

Previous rank: 2

The Cadets went 1-2 in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play, defeating St. Mary’s Ryken, 86-27, and losing to Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 62-57, and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 86-81. 

3. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (15-5)

Previous rank: 3

The Quakers defeated Maryland squads St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Md.) and Mount Zion Prep (49-45) and lost to Flint Hill School (Va.), 60-57.

4. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (14-12)

Previous rank: 8

The Lions went 2-2 in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference contests, defeating Bishop Ireton (Va.), 64-63, and No. 2 St. John’s College, 86-81, and lost to Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic (74-52) and Bishop McNamara (Md.), 73-62.

5. JACKSON-REED (18-6) 

Previous rank: 4

The Tigers defeated No. 7 Calvin Coolidge, 70-65, and Anacostia, 75-17.

6. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP (18-7)

Previous rank: 5

The Knights lost to Christ School (N.C.), 69-65, after wins over KIPP College Prep (91-33) and Thurgood Marshall Academy (87-8).

7. CARDOZO (20-4) 

Previous rank: 6

The Clerks went 3-0, defeating School Without Walls (70-49), Eastern (74-44) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (60-31).

8. CALVIN COOLIDGE (16-6) 

Previous rank: 7

The Colts defeated Takoma Academy (Md.), 66-61, and Ballou, 57-45, after a 70-65 loss to No. 4 Jackson-Reed.

9. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (9-10)

Previous rank: 9

The Bulldogs lost to Episcopal (Va.) and Georgetown Prep (Md.), after a 93-73 win over Berman Hebrew Academy.

10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (21-6)

Previous rank: 10

The Roughriders went 4-0, defeating McKinley Tech (79-60), Anacostia (91-17), Benjamin Banneker (71-34) and Ballou (63-55).

Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

