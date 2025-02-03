Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Rankings (2/3/2024)
After one of its biggest wins this season, Archbishop Carroll has climbed in this week’s District of Columbia boys high school basketball Top 10.
The Lions (14-12 overall) moved from No. 8 to fourth after defeating No. 2 St. John’s College in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference game. Carroll, which is 4-5 in arguably the nation’s toughest high school boys basketball league, has lost four games by eight points or less.
Nationally-ranked Gonzaga College remains No. 1 followed by St. John’s and Sidwell Friends School.
The remainder of the Top 10 has Carroll, Jackson-Reed, Friendship Technology Prep, Cardozo, Calvin Coolidge, St. Albans School and Theodore Roosevelt.
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE (21-2)
Previous rank: 1
The nationally-ranked Eagles defeated Virginia schools Paul VI Catholic, 61-58, and Oak Hill Academy, 79-63.
2. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (16-8)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets went 1-2 in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play, defeating St. Mary’s Ryken, 86-27, and losing to Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 62-57, and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 86-81.
3. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (15-5)
Previous rank: 3
The Quakers defeated Maryland squads St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Md.) and Mount Zion Prep (49-45) and lost to Flint Hill School (Va.), 60-57.
4. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (14-12)
Previous rank: 8
The Lions went 2-2 in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference contests, defeating Bishop Ireton (Va.), 64-63, and No. 2 St. John’s College, 86-81, and lost to Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic (74-52) and Bishop McNamara (Md.), 73-62.
5. JACKSON-REED (18-6)
Previous rank: 4
The Tigers defeated No. 7 Calvin Coolidge, 70-65, and Anacostia, 75-17.
6. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP (18-7)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights lost to Christ School (N.C.), 69-65, after wins over KIPP College Prep (91-33) and Thurgood Marshall Academy (87-8).
7. CARDOZO (20-4)
Previous rank: 6
The Clerks went 3-0, defeating School Without Walls (70-49), Eastern (74-44) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (60-31).
8. CALVIN COOLIDGE (16-6)
Previous rank: 7
The Colts defeated Takoma Academy (Md.), 66-61, and Ballou, 57-45, after a 70-65 loss to No. 4 Jackson-Reed.
9. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (9-10)
Previous rank: 9
The Bulldogs lost to Episcopal (Va.) and Georgetown Prep (Md.), after a 93-73 win over Berman Hebrew Academy.
10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (21-6)
Previous rank: 10
The Roughriders went 4-0, defeating McKinley Tech (79-60), Anacostia (91-17), Benjamin Banneker (71-34) and Ballou (63-55).