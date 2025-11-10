Villanova’s Acaden Lewis Extends Sidwell Friends’ Villanova Pipeline Established by Eric Singletary
Sidwell Friends School boys’ head basketball coach Eric Singletary has built a powerhouse program in the Washington, DC area.
Singletary, who once played at Sidwell Friends, has taken his high school alma mater to new heights.
Josh Hart led the way to Villanova before going on to the NBA
New York Knicks swingman Josh Hart played in Singletary’s basketball program at Sidwell Friends before moving onto greener pastures at Villanova University where he helped guide the Wildcats to an NCAA title in 2016.
Hart began his prep basketball career at Wheaton High School in Montgomery County, Maryland and later transferred to Sidwell Friends.
During his junior campaign, Hart averaged 20.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game and registered a double-double as a senior by amassing 24.3 points and 13.4 rebounds per game. Hart was also a solid defender, averaging 2.8 steals per game while leading the Quakers to a 22-9 record and earning Washington Post first-team All-Met honors.
Hart, who graduated from Sidwell Friends in 2013, was a first round NBA Draft pick in 2017, making history at the Washington, DC private school.
Saddiq Bey followed the same trail
New Orleans Pelicans forward Saddiq Bey began his prep career at DeMatha Catholic High School and later transferred to Sidwell Friends. As a junior at Sidwell, Bey averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds to help lead the Quakers to a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAC) championship. During his senior campaign, Bey averaged 21 points and eight rebounds per game.
At Villanova in 2019, Bey was named to the Big East All-Freshman Team and received even more individual accolades the following year.
In 2020, Bey was named the winner of the Julius Erving Award and recognized as the nation’s top small forward, an honor that Josh Hart received just three years earlier.
Bey opted to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft and -- like Josh Hart -- was also selected in the first round. Bey, who was the 19th overall pick, was selected eleven spots higher than Hart who was the 30th overall pick in 2017.
Acaden Lewis is now following those footsteps
Villanova freshman Acaden Lewis, who graduated from Sidwell Friends in June, is following in the footsteps of Hart and Bey.
“We like going up the main line a little bit,” joked Singletary. “They treat us pretty good up there.”
During his senior campaign at Sidwell Friends, Lewis, a 6-foot-2-inch guard, was named the Washington, DC Gatorade Player of the Year.
“Acaden is a true point guard, a quality 3-point shooter who plays with excellent pace,” said Villanova head coach Kevin Willard. “He is an elite passer who has excellent court vision. As he gains experience, Acaden will provide stability and leadership at the point guard position.”
Lewis got to know Villanova coach Kevin Willard when he was at Maryland
As a high school sophomore at Sidwell Friends, the relationship between Lewis and then-University of Maryland head coach Kevin Willard began to develop.
“Hopefully, I can be the third to continue the legacy of that pipeline,” said Lewis, a native Washingtonian, “but Willard has been a huge fan of me since he first came to the DMV at Maryland.”
After an initial commitment to Kentucky, Lewis flipped to a different group of Wildcats
Lewis initially committed to the University of Kentucky but later backed out of his pledge to UK and opted for Villanova instead. He cited his relationship with the Villanova coaching staff that includes former Maryland assistants David Cox, Kevin Norris, Greg Manning Jr. and Ricky Harris as the main reason for his decision to sign with Villanova.
“I have a lot of trust in him and his staff,” said Lewis. “I talk to a lot of them from my three years, four years since I met them so there’s a lot of trust there.”
Lewis was a three-year varsity player at Sidwell Friends and was a starter during his junior and senior campaigns at the Washington, DC private school.
Lewis credits Eric Singletary with sparking his development
Lewis described his experience playing in Singletary’s basketball program at Sidwell Friends as beneficial to his development on the hardwood.
“It was good,” he said. “Hell of a coach. Hell of a program. Known for just being gritty, tough and I think I took a lot of that with me, you know.”
Singletary recalled the moment that Lewis joined the Quakers basketball program during his sophomore campaign.
“He came in and made the most of all his opportunity when he got there,” said Singletary. “He learned from Cam Gillus and all the guys around him so he kind of took the mantle when they left.”
A quick impact and a bright future
Lewis has already begun to make an impact at Villanova. The freshman phenom scored 21 points to help lead the Wildcats to a 94-74 victory over Queens University of Charlotte on Saturday night. He also registered four rebounds, four assists and zero turnovers in Villanova’s home opener.
“I think the future is bright,” said Singletary. “Obviously we pray for health but other than that his excessive work ethic and learning from Kevin Willard and the staff up there can only enhance how he sees the game. I think the sky is the limit.”