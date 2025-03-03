Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Rankings (3/3/2025)
It was redemption for Gonzaga College basketball. After losing in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title in the beginning of the week, the Eagles regrouped and won the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class AA championship Sunday at George Washington University.
The win solidifies Gonzaga’s standing as the No. 1 team in SI on High School’s District of Columbia boys high school basketball Top 10. Sidwell Friends School, which was denied a fourth straight Class AA title, is No. 2 followed by St. John’s College, Cardozo and Jackson-Reed.
St. Albans School debuts at No. 8 after defeating then-No. 8 Calvin Coolidge to advance into the Class AA quarterfinals.
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE (29-5)
Previous rank: 1
The Eagles won the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class AA championship, defeating then-No. 3 Sidwell Friends School, 67-51, in the final, then-No. 6 Jackson-Reed in the semifinals (65-58) and No. 4 Archbishop Carroll in the quarterfinals (89-68).
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (23-6)
Previous rank: 3
The Quakers lost to No. 1 Gonzaga College in the DCSAA Class AA final after victories over then-No. 2 St. John’s College (55-45 semifinals) and No. 5 Cardozo (58-32 quarterfinals).
3. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (22-11)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets lost to then-No. 3 Sidwell Friends School in the DCSAA Class AA semifinals after a 86-55 quarterfinal win over St. Albans School.
4. CARDOZO (25-5)
Previous rank: 5
The Clerks lost to then-No. 3 Sidwell Friends School in the DCSAA Class AA quarterfinals after an opening round win over McKinley Tech (68-67).
5. JACKSON-REED (24-8)
Previous rank: 6
The Tigers lost to No. 1 Gonzaga College in the DCSAA Class AA semifinals after victories over No. 7 Friendship Tech Prep (69-62 quarterfinals) and Parkside (83-49 first round).
6. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (17-16)
Previous rank: 4
The Lions lost to No. 1 Gonzaga College in the DCSAA Class AA quarterfinals after a 73-67 victory over No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt in the opening round
7. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP (24-8)
Previous rank: 7
The Knights lost to then-No. 6 Jackson-Reed in the DCSAA Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday.
8. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (10-17)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Bulldogs lost to then-No. 2 St. John’s College in the DCSAA Class AA quarterfinals after an opening round win over then-No. 8 Calvin Coolidge, 65-55.
9. CALVIN COOLIDGE (19-8)
Previous rank: 8
The Colts lost to St. Albans School in the first round of the DCSAA Class AA tournament.
10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (22-9)
Previous rank: 9
The Roughriders lost to then-No. 4 Archbishop Carroll in the first round of the DCSAA Class AA tournament.