Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls Basketball Rankings (2/24/2025)
The girls high school basketball postseason is underway in the nation’s capital and Sidwell Friends School is back in the championship circle, as well as No. 1 in the latest District of Columbia Top 10 rankings.
The Quakers repeated as Independent School League Division AA champs, defeating Maryland No. 2 Bullis School in the title game. In repeating as ISL champs, Sidwell Friends avenged two losses to Bullis during the regular season.
St. John’s College, which lost in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference semifinals to Virginia No. 1 Bishop Ireton, remains No. 2. After winning its first District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association title since 1994, Calvin Coolidge is No. 3.
Maret School and Georgetown Visitation Prep switched positions at Nos. 4 and 5 after Maret’s head-to-head win in the ISL playoffs. Eastern, Jackson-Reed, Benjamin Banneker, School Without Walls and Theodore Roosevelt remain in place.
1. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (24-3)
Previous rank: 1
The Quakers won the Independent School League (ISL) Division AA championship, defeating Maryland No. 2 Bullis School, 67-62, in the final after victories over Potomac School (Va.), 68-46 (semifinals), and The Connelly School of the Holy Child (Md.), 54-39 (quarterfinals).
2. ST. JOHN'S COLLEGE (25-5)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets lost to Virginia No. 1 Bishop Ireton, 65-42, in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference semifinals after a 58-51 win over Our Lady of Good Counsel in the semifinals, and splitting their final regular season matches with Maryland schools Elizabeth Seton (53-41 loss) and St. Mary’s Ryken (75-36 win).
3. CALVIN COOLIDGE (27-3)
Previous rank: 3
The Colts won the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association title, defeating No. 6 Eastern, 54-46, in the final, and No. 8 Benjamin Banneker, 59-38, in the semifinal.
4. MARET SCHOOL (19-9)
Previous rank: 5
The Frogs lost to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School, 82-37, in the ISL Division AA semifinals after victories over then-No. 4 Georgetown Visitation Prep, 62-60, in the quarterfinals, and Virginia schools Episcopal and Potomac School to end the regular season.
5. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (14-12)
Previous rank: 4
The Cubs lost to then-No. 5 Maret School, 62-60, in the ISL Division AA quarterfinals following a 80-56 loss to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School in the regular season finale.
6. EASTERN (22-7)
Previous rank: 6
The Ramblers lost to No. 3 Calvin Coolidge in the DCIAA final after a semifinal win over No. 7 Jackson-Reed, 74-45.
7. JACKSON-REED (16-6)
Previous rank: 7
The Tigers lost to No. 6 Eastern in the DCIAA semifinals.
8. BENJAMIN BANNEKER (15-6)
Previous rank: 8
The Bulldogs lost to No. 3 Calvin Coolidge in the DCIAA semifinals.
9. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS (15-5)
Previous rank: 9
The Penguins, who were off last week, will next compete in the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) playoffs.
10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (14-8)
Previous rank: 10
The Roughriders were off last week and will next play in the DCSAA playoffs.