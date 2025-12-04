High School

Washington D.C. Girls Basketball Top 10 High School Rankings - Dec. 4, 2025

National powers St. John's College and Sidwell Friends headline our first D.C. Top 10 rankings

Derek Toney

St. John's College opens 2025-26 as the top girls high school basketball team in a talent rich District of Columbia.
Saint John’s College and Sidwell Friends School headline the High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball preseason Top 10 poll.

The Cadets, ranked No. 23 in the High School on SI National Top 25, will battle Maryland’s No. 1 Bishop McNamara (ranked No. 2 in High School on SI National poll) for supremacy in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. McNamara ended the Cadets’ three-year title run last season.

Sidwell Friends (No. 19 nationally) was No. 1 in the final D.C. Top 10 last season. The Quakers, who saw coach Tamika Dudley and several players leave for the new Saint James Performance Academy program in Northern Virginia during the offseason, will battle Maryland’s Bullis School (No. 24 nationally). 

Calvin Coolidge, which won the District public league championship is No. 4 and District Class A state champ Eastern is 8th.

Here’s the High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball preseason Top 10.

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE CADETS

Last season: 26-6; No. 2 in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Girls Basketball Rankings

The Cadets (2-0 in 2025-26) are loaded with Power 4 recruits Morgan Stewart (Florida State University) and Camille Nesmith (Southern Methodist University) leading a veteran cast looking to regain the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference crown. 

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL QUAKERS

Last season: 26-3; No. 1 in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Girls Basketball Rankings

Despite coach Tamika Dudley departing to start The Saint James Performance Academy (Va.) along with several players, the Quakers, under new coach Talen Watson, are still among the nation’s elite with Duke University-bound guard Amber Fleary and Ava Yoon (Princeton University).

3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP CUBS

Last season: 14-13; No. 5 in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Girls Basketball Rankings

The Cubs (1-0 in 2025-26) return juniors Alyssa Fitzgerald (guard) and forward Jocelyn Gill (both all-Independent School League picks last season) as they look to compete with the likes of Sidwell Friends and Bullis School (Md.) in the Independent School League Division II.

4. CALVIN COOLIDGE COLTS

Last season: 28-4; No. 3 in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Girls Basketball Rankings

The Colts look to repeat as District of Columbia public league champs with seniors Josslyn Derricott and Logen Stokes highlighting six returning letter winners.

5. MARET SCHOOL FROGS

Last season: 20-10; No. 4 in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Girls Basketball Rankings

The Frogs (0-2 in 2025-26) have four letter winners - including sophomore guard Elsa Dowd - back from a squad that reached the ISL AA and the District of Columbia Class AA state semifinals last winter.

6. JACKSON-REED TIGERS

Last season: 17-7; No. 9 in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Girls Basketball Rankings

The Tigers (0-1 in 2025-26) are poised to challenge for the DCIAA crown with seniors Noa Gordon (forward) and Aminyah Muhammad (center) and junior guard Indira Best headlining seven returning letter winners.

7. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY PYTHONS

Last season: 1-8; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Girls Basketball Rankings

The Pythons look to become a mover and shaker in D.C. as former Eastern coach Lonnie Harrell has the reins and a  nucleus of seniors from Eastern joining him in center Tumi Akinsode and guards LaBrea Carter, Ta’Nya Claire and Morgan Thomas, in addition to Kamiya Hockaday from Calvin Coolidge.

8. EASTERN RAMBLERS

Last season: 26-7; No. 6 in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Girls Basketball Rankings

The defending DCSAA Class A champ Ramblers (0-1 in 2025-26) will lean on juniors Jada Simmons, Treveyah Battle, Payden Thompson after coach Lonnie Harrell and several players departed for Digital Pioneers Academy.

9. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL MIGHTY HOPPERS

Last season: 5-20; No. 7 in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Girls Basketball Rankings

Seven returning letter winners including sophomores Liya Fairfax, Jozi McDuffie, Raech McKnight for the Mighty Hoppers, who got three of its five victories during their run to the DCSAA Class A final.

10. BENJAMIN BANNEKER BULLDOGS

Last season: 16-7; No. 10 in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Girls Basketball Rankings

Sophomore post Imani Diallo, who has a verbal offer from University of Maryland-Baltimore County, is one of three returning starters for the Bulldogs, who reached the DCIAA semifinals last winter.

