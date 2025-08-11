High School

Five-Star Jordyn Jackson Commits to Maryland Women’s Basketball

The 6-foot-1 guard and former Sidwell Friends standout is following her high school coach to St. James Academy for her senior season

Brandy Simms

Former Sidwell Friends (DC) guard Jordyn Jackson (5), a five-star recruit, has committed to the University of Maryland.
University of Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese landed one of the biggest prizes in the 2025 recruiting class over the weekend.

Terps Land a Local Prize with Former Sidwell Friends Star

Former Sidwell Friends star Jordyn Jackson, a consensus five-star guard/small forward and one of the nation’s top high school basketball players, announced her commitment to Maryland on Saturday via social media.

The 6-foot-1 Jackson chose the Terrapins over a loaded list of finalists that included Alabama, Miami, TCU, Ohio State and South Carolina. Her decision gives Frese and the Terps another elite playmaker as they continue to load up on talent for the future.

Longtime Coach Tamika Dudley Celebrated the Decision

Jackson’s commitment drew praise from her high school coach, Tamika Dudley, who has coached her both at Sidwell Friends and now at St. James Academy. Dudley celebrated the moment on X, writing:

“This makes my heart smile. I have watched this kid grow up so much. So very proud of my girl.”

Jackson Has Made the Move to St. James with Coach Dudley

Last month, Jackson announced that she would be transferring to St. James Academy in Maryland for her senior year, following Dudley, who left Sidwell Friends after a highly successful run.

Strong Summer with Team Durant Has Continued Durant's Progression

Jackson is coming off a strong summer playing for Team Durant on the Nike EYBL circuit, where she averaged 15.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists at July’s Nike EYBL Nationals in Chicago. Her combination of size, versatility, and scoring ability has made her one of the most coveted recruits in the country.

Known for her ability to create mismatches on both ends of the court, Jackson’s versatility will fit seamlessly into Frese’s system, which has consistently produced All-Americans and WNBA talent. Her commitment marks another win for Maryland on the recruiting trail, reinforcing the program’s standing as one of the premier destinations in women’s college basketball.

With her senior high school season ahead and a future in the Big Ten awaiting, Jackson is poised to continue her rise as one of the most dynamic players in the nation.

Brandy Simms
BRANDY SIMMS

Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

