Five-Star Jordyn Jackson Commits to Maryland Women’s Basketball
University of Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese landed one of the biggest prizes in the 2025 recruiting class over the weekend.
Terps Land a Local Prize with Former Sidwell Friends Star
Former Sidwell Friends star Jordyn Jackson, a consensus five-star guard/small forward and one of the nation’s top high school basketball players, announced her commitment to Maryland on Saturday via social media.
The 6-foot-1 Jackson chose the Terrapins over a loaded list of finalists that included Alabama, Miami, TCU, Ohio State and South Carolina. Her decision gives Frese and the Terps another elite playmaker as they continue to load up on talent for the future.
Longtime Coach Tamika Dudley Celebrated the Decision
Jackson’s commitment drew praise from her high school coach, Tamika Dudley, who has coached her both at Sidwell Friends and now at St. James Academy. Dudley celebrated the moment on X, writing:
“This makes my heart smile. I have watched this kid grow up so much. So very proud of my girl.”
Jackson Has Made the Move to St. James with Coach Dudley
Last month, Jackson announced that she would be transferring to St. James Academy in Maryland for her senior year, following Dudley, who left Sidwell Friends after a highly successful run.
Strong Summer with Team Durant Has Continued Durant's Progression
Jackson is coming off a strong summer playing for Team Durant on the Nike EYBL circuit, where she averaged 15.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists at July’s Nike EYBL Nationals in Chicago. Her combination of size, versatility, and scoring ability has made her one of the most coveted recruits in the country.
Known for her ability to create mismatches on both ends of the court, Jackson’s versatility will fit seamlessly into Frese’s system, which has consistently produced All-Americans and WNBA talent. Her commitment marks another win for Maryland on the recruiting trail, reinforcing the program’s standing as one of the premier destinations in women’s college basketball.
With her senior high school season ahead and a future in the Big Ten awaiting, Jackson is poised to continue her rise as one of the most dynamic players in the nation.