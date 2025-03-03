High School

Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls Basketball Rankings (3/3/2025)

No. 6 Eastern wins the DCSAA Class A crown; No. 1 Sidwell Friends tops No. 2 St. John's for DCSAA AA title

No. 6 Eastern has completed a remarkable turnaround, going from a winless season two years ago to winning the DCSAA Class A title this year.
It’s rags-to-riches for the Eastern High girls basketball team. Two seasons after going winless, the Ramblers are champions after winning the District of Columbia Class A state title. 

Eastern, No. 6 in this week’s SI on High Schools’ District of Columbia Top 10, last won a state title in 2019. Sidwell Friends School solidified its place at No. 1, defeated No. 2 St. John’s College for the Class AA crown.

Calvin Coolidge, Maret School and Georgetown Prep complete the Top 5. After a run to Class A final, Georgetown Day School enters the poll at No. 7.

1. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (26-3)

Previous rank: 1

The Quakers won the District of Columbia State Athletic Association Class AA championship, defeating No. 2 St. John’s College, 72-44, in the final, and No. 4 Maret School (64-32) in the semifinals.

2. ST. JOHN'S COLLEGE (26-6)

Previous rank: 2

The Cadets lost to No. 1 Sidwell Friends School in the DCSAA Class AA title game after a 70-49 win over No. 3 Calvin Coolidge in the semifinals. 

3. CALVIN COOLIDGE (28-4)

Previous rank: 3

The Colts lost to No. 2 St. John’s College in the DCSAA Class AA semifinals after a 56-54 quarterfinal win over No. 5 Georgetown Visitation Prep.

4. MARET SCHOOL (20-10)

Previous rank: 4

The Frogs lost to No. 1 Sidwell Friends School in the DCSAA Class AA semifinals after a 64-42 win over Friendship Collegiate in the quarterfinals.

5. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (14-13)

Previous rank: 5

The Cubs lost to No. 3 Calvin Coolidge in the DCSAA Class AA quarterfinals. 

6. EASTERN (25-7)

Previous rank: 6

The Ramblers won the DCSAA Class A title with a 51-38 over Georgetown Day School in the final after wins over No. 9 School Without Walls (56-29 semifinals) and SEED School (71-63 quarterfinals).

7. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL (5-20)

Previous rank: Not ranked.

The Mighty Hoppers lost to No. 6 Eastern in the DCSAA Class A championship game after wins over then-No. 7 Jackson-Reed (56-52 semifinals), then-No. 8 Benjamin Banneker (34-32 quarterfinals) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (38-16 first round).

8. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS (17-6)

Previous rank: 7

The Penguins lost to No. 6 Eastern in the DCSAA Class A semifinals after victories over Ballou (49-29 quarterfinals) and D.C. International School (43-24 first round).

9. JACKSON-REED (17-7) 

Previous rank: 7

The Tigers lost to Georgetown Day School in the DCSAA Class A semifinals after a 60-38 win over McKinley Tech in the quarterfinals.

10. BENJAMIN BANNEKER (16-7)

Previous rank: 8

The Bulldogs lost to Georgetown Day School in the DCSSAA Class A quarterfinals after a 38-16 win over H.D. Woodson in the first round.

