Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls High School Basketball Rankings (1/27/2025)
Despite suffering its first loss in the DMV, Sidwell Friends School maintains the No. 1 spot in the latest District of Columbia high school girls basketball Top 10.
The Quakers dropped a 61-52 decision to Bullis School, then ranked No. 3 in the SI on High Schools Maryland poll. Sidwell Friends’ other loss came against nationally-ranked Etiwanda (Calif.) in the finals of the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic.
There's no changes in this week’s rankings as St. John’s College, Maret School, Calvin Coolidge and Georgetown Visitation Prep follow Sidwell Friends in the Top 5.
Eastern, Benjamin Banneker, Jackson-Reed, School Without Walls and Theodore Roosevelt complete the poll.
1. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (14-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Quakers went 2-1, defeating St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Md.), 68-36, and Georgetown Visitation Prep, 54-41, and lost to Maryland then-No. 3 Bullis School, 61-52.
2. ST. JOHN'S COLLEGE (17-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets defeated Longwood Prep Academy (N.Y.), 88-22, and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 59-55.
3. MARET SCHOOL (14-5)
Previous rank: 3
The Frogs defeated St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Md.), Connelly School of the Holy Child (Md.) and No. 4 Calvin Coolidge.
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE (19-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Colts lost to No. 3 Maret School, 65-49, after victories over MacArthur (52-7) and Anacostia (63-27).
5. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (9-6)
Previous rank: 5
The Cubs defeated Georgetown Day School, 72-35, after a 54-41 loss to No. 1 Sidwell Friends School.
6. EASTERN (17-6)
Previous rank: 6
The Ramblers went 3-0, defeating Howard Dilworth Woodson (58-19), Bell (61-13) and Forest Park (Md.), 51-47.
7. BENJAMIN BANNEKER (11-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Bulldogs lost Western (Md.), 65-43, after a 38-37 win over Paul Laurence Dunbar.
8. JACKSON-REED (12-4)
Previous rank: 8
The Tigers defeated Cardozo (63-6) for their eighth straight triumph.
9. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS (13-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Penguins defeated Bell, 54-11.
10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (9-7)
Previous rank: 10
The Roughriders defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar, 34-28, and Phelps, 59-14.