Top 10 Washington DC Girls High School Basketball Rankings (12/12/2024)
Sidwell Friends School and St. John’s College remain the top two teams in the District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10. The nationally-ranked Quakers and reigning Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champ Cadets are a combined 8-0.
Maret School and undefeated Coolidge are in the Top 5 with Georgetown Visitation Prep. School Without Walls enters this week’s poll at No. 10.
1. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (3-0)
Preseason rank: 1
The Quakers are off and running with wins over Christ the King (N.Y.) and Archbishop Wood (Pa.) at Art Turner Memorial at Paul VI Catholic (Va.)
2. ST. JOHN'S COLLEGE (5-0)
Preseason rank: 2
Four of the Cadets’ five victories were by double-digits.
3. MARET SCHOOL (3-1)
Preseason rank: 5
The Frogs rebound from loss to West Potomac (Va.) with a rout of St. John’s Catholic Prep (Md.).
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE (4-0)
Preseason rank: 8
The Colts dominated reigning District of Columbia public champ and then-No. 6 Dunbar.
5. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP
Preseason rank: 3
The Cubs dropped decisions to undefeated Coolidge and defending Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A champ McDonogh School (Md.).
6. EASTERN (2-3)
Preseason rank: 7
The Ramblers dropped a close 68-61 decision to undefeated then-No. 8 Coolidge.
7. BENJAMIN BANNEKER (3-0)
Preseason rank: Not ranked.
The Bulldogs knocked off then-No. 3 Archbishop Carroll in the season opener.
8. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (0-3)
Preseason rank: 4
The Lions have dropped two games by a combined total of 11 points.
9. JACKSON-REED (0-2)
Preseason rank: 9
The Tigers dropped decisions to Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) and then-No. 3 Georgetown Visitation.
10. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS (5-0)
Preseason rank: Not ranked.
The Penguins have allowed just 56 points.