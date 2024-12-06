Top 10 Washington DC Girls High School Basketball Rankings (12/5/2024)
As the 2024-25 high school basketball season tips off, the District of Columbia is once again showcasing some of the most competitive and talented teams in the nation. From powerhouse private programs competing on the national stage to dominant public school squads chasing state championships, this year promises thrilling action across the board.
At the top of the rankings, Sidwell Friends leads the pack with a young and talented roster. St. John’s will challenge for another Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title while Georgetown Visitation is poised for a breakout season.
With standout players and championship aspirations, these 10 teams are set to make waves on and off the court this season.
1. Sidwell Friends School (25-6 last season)
The Quakers graduated a talented senior class, but a host of talented juniors led by Jordyn Jackson and McDonogh School (Md.) transfer Autumn Fleary will keep them on track for another Independent School League (ISL) AA title.
2. St. John’s College (2-0 in 2024-25; 26-5 last season)
The Cadets will rely on a young nucleus, led by Morgan Stewart, to defend their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) and District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) AA titles.
3. Georgetown Visitation School (2-0 in 2024-25; 8-20 last season)
With senior guards Grace Gaenzler and Kennedy Moore at the helm, the Cubs look to hold their own against Sidwell Friends and Bullis School (Md.) in the ISL AA.
4. Archbishop Carroll (0-1 in 2024-25; 20-10 last season)
The Lions lost All-WCAC guard Nyair McCoy (transferred to Bishop McNamara), but seniors Aliyah Duncan and Sheikira Pearson are ready to lead a young roster.
5. Maret School (2-0 in 2024-25; 17-13 last season)
The Frogs have five players back from last season, led by All-ISL AA performers Kennedy Austin and London Liley (both seniors).
6. Dunbar (0-1 in 2024-25; 20-10 last season)
The Crimson Tide hope to extend its reign as District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) champs to six straight with Emorean Thomas and Demi Marshall.
7. Eastern (1-2 in 2024-25; 21-7 last season)
The Ramblers are primed to end Dunbar’s rule in the DCIAA with Jayme Poindexter highlighting seven returners.
8. Coolidge (1-0 in 2024-25; 16—10 last season)
With the sister duo of Josslyn and Jaylen Derricott leading the way, the Colts should be in the DCIAA title chase.
9. Jackson-Reed (0-2 in 2024-25; 18-10 last season)
The Tigers will look to the junior trio of Aminyah Muhammad, Ava Piotrowski and Lucia Nawar to get back to the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) A finals.
10. Georgetown Day School (0-2 in 2024-25; 22-8 last season)
The Grasshoppers look to defend their DCSAA A title with junior Cai Roberson and sophomores Amira Comissiong and Nevaeh Roberson.