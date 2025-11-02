Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) High School Football Recaps - Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2025
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference kicked off its 10th week of high school football, with games taking place on Friday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 1. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.
DeMatha 42, Gonzaga 14
The WCAC Game of the Week took place between Gonzaga and DeMatha in Hyattsville. However, it was Bill McGregor's Stags who steamrolled Randy Trivers' Purple Eagles to to finish with a perfect regular season at 9-0. DeMatha quarterback Tristan Sabb did another great job leading the high-powering offense, while the Stags defense forced three turnovers in the first half, returning two of them for scores.
St. John's 28, Bishop McNamara 7
St. John's has been a huge contender right behind DeMatha in the WCAC Capital Conference. On Saturday, the Cadets ended up scoring four touchdowns to beat Bishop McNamara to advance to 6-3 on the season. Next Saturday, St. John's closes the regular season with a test as they face Gonzaga. Meanwhile, the Mustangs have now lost two in a row as they're back below .500 at 4-5.
Paul VI 42, Bishop Ireton 17
Both Paul VI and Bishop Ireton have had completely different results this season. Their Metro Conference matchup really showed as the Lions cruised to a blowout victory as they improve to 6-3 while the Cardinals fall to 1-8. Next week, Paul VI closes the regular season against the other Bishop, O'Connell.
Archbishop Carroll 43, Bishop O'Connell 0
Finally, Archbishop Carroll has also been trying to contend in the Metro Conference as they demolished two-win Bishop O'Connell. The Lions improve to 5-4 as they have now won three of their last four games. Next up for Archbishop Carroll will be a challenge as they visit St. Mary's Ryken.