Washington D.C. High School Football Rankings - Oct. 12, 2025

St. John's College takes over at No. 1 after Gonzaga's second straight loss

St. John's College is the new No. 1 team in Washington D.C.
There’s a new No. 1 in the latest High School on SI District of Columbia football rankings.

Saint John’s College has the top spot after previous No. 1 Gonzaga College dropped their third straight decision with a loss to Bishop McNamara (Md.) in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division opener. 

The Cadets, who were off this past weekend, host Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) in their first WCAC Capital match of the season Saturday. 

Gonzaga slips to No. 2 followed by Friendship Collegiate Academy, Saint Albans School and Archbishop Carroll. The second 5 remains intact with Eastern, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Calvin Coolidge, Theodore Roosevelt and Maret School.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 5-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), Oct. 18

2. GONZAGA COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 4-3

Last week: Lost to Bishop McNamara (Md.), 21-0

This week: Off (next game - vs. Maryland’s Our Lady of Good Counsel, Oct. 25)

3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Mount Zion Prep (Md.), 6-0

This week: at Highland Springs (Va.), Oct. 17

4. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Episcopal (Va.), 42-35

This week: vs. Georgetown Prep, Oct. 18

5. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 3-3

Last week: Defeated Riverdale Baptist School (Md.), 57-18

This week: vs. Bishop Ireton (Va.), Oct. 18

6. EASTERN 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated No. 8 Calvin Coolidge, 23-20

This week: vs. Ballou, Oct. 17

7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 1-6

Last week: Defeated Ballou, 62-6

This week: Off (next game - at No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt, Oct. 24)

8. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 3-4

Last week: Lost to No. 6 Eastern, 23-20

This week: at Howard Dilworth Woodson, Oct. 18

9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 2-4

Last week: Defeated Howard Dilworth Woodson, 38-20

This week: vs. Jackson-Reed, Oct. 18

10. MARET SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 3-2

Last week: Lost to Saint James School (Md.), 51-34

This week: at West Point (Va.), Oct. 17

Published
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

