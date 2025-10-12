Washington D.C. High School Football Rankings - Oct. 12, 2025
There’s a new No. 1 in the latest High School on SI District of Columbia football rankings.
Saint John’s College has the top spot after previous No. 1 Gonzaga College dropped their third straight decision with a loss to Bishop McNamara (Md.) in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division opener.
The Cadets, who were off this past weekend, host Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) in their first WCAC Capital match of the season Saturday.
Gonzaga slips to No. 2 followed by Friendship Collegiate Academy, Saint Albans School and Archbishop Carroll. The second 5 remains intact with Eastern, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Calvin Coolidge, Theodore Roosevelt and Maret School.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 5-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), Oct. 18
2. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 4-3
Last week: Lost to Bishop McNamara (Md.), 21-0
This week: Off (next game - vs. Maryland’s Our Lady of Good Counsel, Oct. 25)
3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Mount Zion Prep (Md.), 6-0
This week: at Highland Springs (Va.), Oct. 17
4. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Episcopal (Va.), 42-35
This week: vs. Georgetown Prep, Oct. 18
5. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 3-3
Last week: Defeated Riverdale Baptist School (Md.), 57-18
This week: vs. Bishop Ireton (Va.), Oct. 18
6. EASTERN
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated No. 8 Calvin Coolidge, 23-20
This week: vs. Ballou, Oct. 17
7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 1-6
Last week: Defeated Ballou, 62-6
This week: Off (next game - at No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt, Oct. 24)
8. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 3-4
Last week: Lost to No. 6 Eastern, 23-20
This week: at Howard Dilworth Woodson, Oct. 18
9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 2-4
Last week: Defeated Howard Dilworth Woodson, 38-20
This week: vs. Jackson-Reed, Oct. 18
10. MARET SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 3-2
Last week: Lost to Saint James School (Md.), 51-34
This week: at West Point (Va.), Oct. 17