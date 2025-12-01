High School

Washington D.C. High School Football Rankings - Dec. 1, 2025

Bell wins a DCSAA title and earns a place in the DC Top 10 rankings

Derek Toney

SBLive Sports

After completing a historic postseason run, Bell Multicultural has a spot in the next-to-last High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10 poll.

The No. 7 Griffins claimed the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class A championship with a victory over Digital Pioneers Academy Saturday at Georgetown University. It’s the first state title for the Northwest D.C. program since 2018 (Class A).

The prior weekend, Bell won the D.C. public league Stripes Division title for the second straight season. Bell will move to the Stars Division next season and compete for a berth in the Class AA postseason. 

The 2025 Class AA state crown will be decided Saturday with No. 3 Calvin Coolidge taking on No. 4 Eastern at Howard University. Coolidge claimed the Stars Division title with a win over Paul Laurence Dunbar on Thanksgiving. 

Gonzaga remains No. 1 in the poll followed by Saint John’s College, Coolidge, Eastern and Friendship Collegiate Academy. The second 5 includes Dunbar, Bell, Digital Pioneers, Saint Albans School and Archbishop Carroll.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10: 

1. GONZAGA COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 7-5

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION FINALIST

2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 6-5

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION SEMIFINALIST

3. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 8-4

Last week: Defeated then-No. 4 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 15-14, District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) Stars Division final/Turkey Bowl & DCSAA Class AA semifinal

This week: vs. Friendship Collegiate Academy/Eastern, DCSAA Class AA final at Howard University, Dec. 6

4. EASTERN 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 8-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 3 Friendship Collegiate Academy, 14-12, DCSAA Class AA semifinal, 

This week: vs. No. 4 Calvin Coolidge, DCSAA Class A final at Howard University, Dec. 6

5. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 9-3

Last week: Lost to then-No. 6 Eastern, 14-12, District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class AA semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - DCSAA CLASS AA SEMIFINALIST

6. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 5-7

Last week: Lost then-No. 5 Calvin Coolidge, 15-14, DCIAA Stars Division final/Turkey Bowl & DCSAA Class AA semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - DCIAA STARS DIVISION FINALIST & DCSAA CLASS A SEMIFINALIST

7. BELL MULTICULTURAL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 11-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 Digital Pioneers Academy, 28-20, DCSAA Class AA final

SEASON COMPLETE - DCSAA CLASS AA FINALIST

8. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 11-2

Last week: Lost to Bell Multicultural, 28-20, DCSAA Class AA final

SEASON COMPLETE - DCSAA CLASS AA FINALIST

9. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 9-3

SEASON COMPLETE - DCSAA CLASS A A SEMIFINALIST

10. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 5-6

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC METRO DIVISION SEMIFINALIST

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Washington DC