Washington D.C. High School Football Rankings - Dec. 1, 2025
After completing a historic postseason run, Bell Multicultural has a spot in the next-to-last High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10 poll.
The No. 7 Griffins claimed the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class A championship with a victory over Digital Pioneers Academy Saturday at Georgetown University. It’s the first state title for the Northwest D.C. program since 2018 (Class A).
The prior weekend, Bell won the D.C. public league Stripes Division title for the second straight season. Bell will move to the Stars Division next season and compete for a berth in the Class AA postseason.
The 2025 Class AA state crown will be decided Saturday with No. 3 Calvin Coolidge taking on No. 4 Eastern at Howard University. Coolidge claimed the Stars Division title with a win over Paul Laurence Dunbar on Thanksgiving.
Gonzaga remains No. 1 in the poll followed by Saint John’s College, Coolidge, Eastern and Friendship Collegiate Academy. The second 5 includes Dunbar, Bell, Digital Pioneers, Saint Albans School and Archbishop Carroll.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10:
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 7-5
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION FINALIST
2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 6-5
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION SEMIFINALIST
3. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 8-4
Last week: Defeated then-No. 4 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 15-14, District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) Stars Division final/Turkey Bowl & DCSAA Class AA semifinal
This week: vs. Friendship Collegiate Academy/Eastern, DCSAA Class AA final at Howard University, Dec. 6
4. EASTERN
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 8-3
Last week: Defeated then-No. 3 Friendship Collegiate Academy, 14-12, DCSAA Class AA semifinal,
This week: vs. No. 4 Calvin Coolidge, DCSAA Class A final at Howard University, Dec. 6
5. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 9-3
Last week: Lost to then-No. 6 Eastern, 14-12, District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class AA semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - DCSAA CLASS AA SEMIFINALIST
6. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 5-7
Last week: Lost then-No. 5 Calvin Coolidge, 15-14, DCIAA Stars Division final/Turkey Bowl & DCSAA Class AA semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - DCIAA STARS DIVISION FINALIST & DCSAA CLASS A SEMIFINALIST
7. BELL MULTICULTURAL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 11-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 Digital Pioneers Academy, 28-20, DCSAA Class AA final
SEASON COMPLETE - DCSAA CLASS AA FINALIST
8. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 11-2
Last week: Lost to Bell Multicultural, 28-20, DCSAA Class AA final
SEASON COMPLETE - DCSAA CLASS AA FINALIST
9. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 9-3
SEASON COMPLETE - DCSAA CLASS A A SEMIFINALIST
10. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 5-6
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC METRO DIVISION SEMIFINALIST