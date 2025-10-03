Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
Get Washington DC metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, October 3
There are 110 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area this weekend, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 5 Quince Orchard travels to take on Churchill, and No. 14 St. Mary's Ryken hosts No. 6 Our lady of Good Counsel.
Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 96 Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Friday, highlighted by Quince Orchard vs Churchill at 6:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Washington DC metro games:
Albert Gallatin vs. Clear Spring
Allegany vs. Maret
Annandale vs. Justice
Archbishop Curley vs. St. John's Catholic Prep
Benedictine vs. Gonzaga
Berkeley Springs vs. Southern
Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. Paint Branch
Bladensburg vs. Northwestern
Blake vs. Blair
Bridgeport vs. Fort Hill
Briar Woods vs. John Champe
Brooke Point vs. North Stafford
Bullis vs. Flint Hill
Brentsville District vs. Manassas Park
Caroline vs. James Monroe
Central vs. Skyline
Century vs. North Hagerstown
Chancellor vs. Courtland
Charlottesville vs. Louisa County
Chopticon vs. Great Mills
Churchill vs. Quince Orchard
Clarke County vs. Lunenburg Central
Clarksburg vs. Sherwood
Colonial Forge vs. Stafford
Covenant vs. Fredericksburg Christian
Craig County vs. Stonewall Jackson
Crossland vs. Friendly
Culpeper County vs. Fauquier
Damascus vs. Rockville
DeMatha vs. Riverdale Baptist
Doddridge County vs. Petersburg
Dominion vs. Rock Ridge
East Hardy vs. Summers County
East Rockingham vs. Rocktown High School
Einstein vs. Watkins Mill
Eleanor Roosevelt vs. Suitland
Episcopal vs. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes
Fairfax vs. South County
Fairmont Heights vs. Largo
Forest Park vs. Freedom
Francis Scott Key vs. Winters Mill
Frankfort vs. Mountain Ridge
Frederick vs. Linganore
Gar-Field vs. Charles J. Colgan
Gaithersburg vs. Northwest
Governor Thomas Johnson vs. Walkersville
Hammond vs. River Hill
Hancock vs. North Star
Hayfield vs. West Potomac
Hedgesville vs. Jefferson
Heritage vs. Riverside
Huntingtown vs. St. Charles
Hylton vs. Potomac
Independence vs. Osbourn
Jefferson vs. Lewis
Kennedy vs. Northwood
Keyser vs. Weir
King George vs. Spotsylvania
La Plata vs. Lackey
Lake Braddock vs. Westfield
Langley vs. Oakton
Laurel vs. Potomac
Leonardtown vs. Patuxent
Lewis vs. Jefferson
Liberty vs. Warren County
Lunenburg Central vs. Clarke County
Maret vs. Allegany
Marshall vs. Yorktown
Martinsburg vs. Musselman
Massaponax vs. Mountain View
McDonough vs. Westlake
McLean vs. Robinson
Meridian vs. Wood
Middletown vs. Tuscarora
Millbrook vs. Sherando
Monticello vs. Orange County
Mount Vernon vs. Edison
Musselman vs. Martinsburg
Northern vs. Hampshire
Northern Virginia HomeSchool Athletics Association vs. Saint John Paul the Great Catholic
Oakdale vs. Urbana
Our Lady of Good Counsel vs. St. Mary's Ryken
Oxon Hill vs. Bowie
Park View vs. Woodgrove
Patriot vs. Osbourn Park
Poolesville vs. Smithsburg
Potomac Falls vs. Stone Bridge
Richard Montgomery vs. Wheaton
Seneca Valley vs. Walter Johnson
Southern Huntingdon County vs. West Branch
Spotswood vs. Broadway
Spring Mills vs. Washington
Springbrook vs. Whitman
Washington-Liberty vs. Wakefield
West Springfield vs. Woodson
View all Washington DC metro games
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here