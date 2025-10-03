High School

Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

Get Washington DC metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, October 3

Charles H. Flowers vs Wise Pumas
Charles H. Flowers vs Wise Pumas / John Bowers

There are 110 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area this weekend, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 5 Quince Orchard travels to take on Churchill, and No. 14 St. Mary's Ryken hosts No. 6 Our lady of Good Counsel.

Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 96 Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Friday, highlighted by Quince Orchard vs Churchill at 6:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Washington DC metro games:

Albert Gallatin vs. Clear Spring

Allegany vs. Maret

Annandale vs. Justice

Archbishop Curley vs. St. John's Catholic Prep

Benedictine vs. Gonzaga

Berkeley Springs vs. Southern

Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. Paint Branch

Bladensburg vs. Northwestern

Blake vs. Blair

Bridgeport vs. Fort Hill

Briar Woods vs. John Champe

Brooke Point vs. North Stafford

Bullis vs. Flint Hill

Brentsville District vs. Manassas Park

Caroline vs. James Monroe

Central vs. Skyline

Century vs. North Hagerstown

Chancellor vs. Courtland

Charlottesville vs. Louisa County

Chopticon vs. Great Mills

Churchill vs. Quince Orchard

Clarke County vs. Lunenburg Central

Clarksburg vs. Sherwood

Colonial Forge vs. Stafford

Covenant vs. Fredericksburg Christian

Craig County vs. Stonewall Jackson

Crossland vs. Friendly

Culpeper County vs. Fauquier

Damascus vs. Rockville

DeMatha vs. Riverdale Baptist

Doddridge County vs. Petersburg

Dominion vs. Rock Ridge

East Hardy vs. Summers County

East Rockingham vs. Rocktown High School

Einstein vs. Watkins Mill

Eleanor Roosevelt vs. Suitland

Episcopal vs. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes

Fairfax vs. South County

Fairmont Heights vs. Largo

Forest Park vs. Freedom

Francis Scott Key vs. Winters Mill

Frankfort vs. Mountain Ridge

Frederick vs. Linganore

Gar-Field vs. Charles J. Colgan

Gaithersburg vs. Northwest

Governor Thomas Johnson vs. Walkersville

Hammond vs. River Hill

Hancock vs. North Star

Hayfield vs. West Potomac

Hedgesville vs. Jefferson

Heritage vs. Riverside

Huntingtown vs. St. Charles

Hylton vs. Potomac

Independence vs. Osbourn

Kennedy vs. Northwood

Keyser vs. Weir

King George vs. Spotsylvania

La Plata vs. Lackey

Lake Braddock vs. Westfield

Langley vs. Oakton

Laurel vs. Potomac

Leonardtown vs. Patuxent

Liberty vs. Warren County

Lunenburg Central vs. Clarke County

Marshall vs. Yorktown

Martinsburg vs. Musselman

Massaponax vs. Mountain View

McDonough vs. Westlake

McLean vs. Robinson

Meridian vs. Wood

Middletown vs. Tuscarora

Millbrook vs. Sherando

Monticello vs. Orange County

Mount Vernon vs. Edison

Northern vs. Hampshire

Northern Virginia HomeSchool Athletics Association vs. Saint John Paul the Great Catholic

Oakdale vs. Urbana

Our Lady of Good Counsel vs. St. Mary's Ryken

Oxon Hill vs. Bowie

Park View vs. Woodgrove

Patriot vs. Osbourn Park

Poolesville vs. Smithsburg

Potomac Falls vs. Stone Bridge

Richard Montgomery vs. Wheaton

Seneca Valley vs. Walter Johnson

Southern Huntingdon County vs. West Branch

Spotswood vs. Broadway

Spring Mills vs. Washington

Springbrook vs. Whitman

Washington-Liberty vs. Wakefield

West Springfield vs. Woodson

