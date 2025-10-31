High School

Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025

Get Washington DC metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, October 31

CJ Vafiadis

DeMatha Stags quarterback runs the ball into the end zone past Miami Central Rockets
DeMatha Stags quarterback runs the ball into the end zone past Miami Central Rockets / Derik Hamilton-Imagn Images

There are 100 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area this weekend, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Gonzaga at DeMatha, and Flowers vs Suitland.

Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025

There are 63 Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Chopticon vs La Plata, starts at 6:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Gonzaga vs DeMatha at 7:00 PM. The final game, Musselman vs Washington, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

Full list of Friday Washington DC metro games:

Annapolis Area Christian vs. St. John's Catholic Prep

Berkeley Springs vs. Lewis County

Blair vs. Northwest

Boonsboro vs. Smithsburg

Bowie vs. Laurel

Brentsville District vs. Warren County

Broadway vs. East Rockingham

Brooke Point vs. Mountain View

Brunswick vs. Catoctin

Cameron vs. East Hardy

Chancellor vs. Eastern View

Charlottesville vs. Orange County

Chopticon vs. La Plata

Clarke County vs. Luray

Clarksburg vs. Wootton

Clear Spring vs. Hancock

Colonial Beach vs. Essex

Courtland vs. Culpeper County

DeMatha vs. Gonzaga

Dominion vs. Hedgesville

Einstein vs. Wheaton

Eleanor Roosevelt vs. Oxon Hill

Fairfax vs. Lake Braddock

Fauquier vs. Sherando

Francis Scott Key vs. South Carroll

Freedom vs. Stone Bridge

Friendly vs. Largo

Gaithersburg vs. Quince Orchard

Gar-Field vs. Patriot

Hampton Roads Academy vs. Saint John Paul the Great Catholic

Handley vs. Wood

Heritage vs. Rock Ridge

Jefferson (Maryland) vs. Sidwell Friends

Jefferson (Virginia) vs. John Champe

Kennedy vs. Poolesville

Kettle Run vs. Manassas Park

Keyser vs. Mountain Ridge

Lackey vs. Westlake

Lancaster vs. Rappahannock

Leonardtown vs. Northern

Linganore vs. Urbana

Loudoun Valley vs. Tuscarora (Virginia)

Louisa County vs. Western Albemarle

Madison County vs. Strasburg

Massaponax vs. Riverbend

Meridian vs. Skyline

Middletown vs. Walkersville

Moorefield vs. Pendleton County

Mt. Zion Prep Academy vs. Riverdale Baptist

Musselman vs. Washington

North Point vs. St. Charles

North Stafford vs. Stafford

Northwestern vs. Wise

Oakdale vs. Tuscarora (Maryland)

Osbourn vs. Battlefield

Page County vs. Central

Petersburg vs. Tucker County

Potomac vs. Woodbridge

Robinson vs. Woodson

Rockville vs. Seneca Valley

South County vs. West Potomac

Spotsylvania vs. James Monroe

Stone Bridge vs. Freedom

Walkersville vs. Middletown

West Springfield vs. Alexandria City

View all Washington DC metro games

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Washington DC