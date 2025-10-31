Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 100 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area this weekend, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Gonzaga at DeMatha, and Flowers vs Suitland.
Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 63 Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Chopticon vs La Plata, starts at 6:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Gonzaga vs DeMatha at 7:00 PM. The final game, Musselman vs Washington, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Washington DC metro games:
Annapolis Area Christian vs. St. John's Catholic Prep
Berkeley Springs vs. Lewis County
Blair vs. Northwest
Boonsboro vs. Smithsburg
Bowie vs. Laurel
Brentsville District vs. Warren County
Broadway vs. East Rockingham
Brooke Point vs. Mountain View
Brunswick vs. Catoctin
Cameron vs. East Hardy
Chancellor vs. Eastern View
Charlottesville vs. Orange County
Chopticon vs. La Plata
Clarke County vs. Luray
Clarksburg vs. Wootton
Clear Spring vs. Hancock
Colonial Beach vs. Essex
Courtland vs. Culpeper County
DeMatha vs. Gonzaga
Dominion vs. Hedgesville
Einstein vs. Wheaton
Eleanor Roosevelt vs. Oxon Hill
Fairfax vs. Lake Braddock
Fauquier vs. Sherando
Francis Scott Key vs. South Carroll
Freedom vs. Stone Bridge
Friendly vs. Largo
Gaithersburg vs. Quince Orchard
Gar-Field vs. Patriot
Hampton Roads Academy vs. Saint John Paul the Great Catholic
Handley vs. Wood
Heritage vs. Rock Ridge
Jefferson (Maryland) vs. Sidwell Friends
Jefferson (Virginia) vs. John Champe
Kennedy vs. Poolesville
Kettle Run vs. Manassas Park
Keyser vs. Mountain Ridge
Lackey vs. Westlake
Lancaster vs. Rappahannock
Leonardtown vs. Northern
Linganore vs. Urbana
Loudoun Valley vs. Tuscarora (Virginia)
Louisa County vs. Western Albemarle
Madison County vs. Strasburg
Massaponax vs. Riverbend
Meridian vs. Skyline
Middletown vs. Walkersville
Moorefield vs. Pendleton County
Mt. Zion Prep Academy vs. Riverdale Baptist
Musselman vs. Washington
North Point vs. St. Charles
North Stafford vs. Stafford
Northwestern vs. Wise
Oakdale vs. Tuscarora (Maryland)
Osbourn vs. Battlefield
Page County vs. Central
Petersburg vs. Tucker County
Potomac vs. Woodbridge
Robinson vs. Woodson
Rockville vs. Seneca Valley
South County vs. West Potomac
Spotsylvania vs. James Monroe
Stone Bridge vs. Freedom
Walkersville vs. Middletown
West Springfield vs. Alexandria City
View all Washington DC metro games
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.