2026 Washington High School Boys Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Feb. 23
The 2026 Washington high school boys basketball playoffs begin on February 27rd with the WIAA Opening Round
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Washington high school basketball playoffs.
The 2026 WIAA state championship games will begin on March 7th at the Tacoma Dome.
2026 WIAA Class 4A Boys Basketball Championships (Select to view bracket)
Opening Round
No. 1 Mount Si vs. No. 8 West Valley - 02/28
No. 2 Richland vs. No. 7 Emerald Ridge - 02/28
No. 3 Lake Washington vs. No. 6 Puyallup - 02/28
No. 4 Glacier Peak vs. No. 5 Gonzaga Prep - 02/28
No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 16 Sunnyside - 02/28
No. 10 Redmond vs. No. 15 Olympia - 02/27
No. 11 Chiawana vs. No. 14 Sumner - 02/27
No. 12 Camas vs. No. 13 Woodinville - 02/27
2026 WIAA Class 3A Boys Basketball Championships
Opening Round
No. 1 Rainier Beach vs. No. 8 Bellevue - 02/27
No. 2 O'Dea vs. No. 7 Lincoln - 02/28
No. 3 Mt. Spokane vs. No. 6 Prairie - 02/28
No. 4 Eastside Catholic vs. No. 5 Bellarmine Prep - 02/27
No. 9 Auburn Mountainview vs winner of Mountain View and Snohomish - 02/27
No. 10 Shorewood vs winner of Monroe and University - 02/27
No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway vs winner of River Ridge and Enumclaw - 02/28
No. 12 Liberty vs winner of Lakes and Central Valley - 02/28
2026 WIAA Class 2A Boys Basketball Championships
Opening Round
No. 1 Bremerton vs. No. 8 Renton - 02/28
No. 2 R.A. Long vs. No. 7 Grandview - 02/28
No. 3 Selah vs. No. 6 Anacortes - 02/28
No. 4 Pullman vs. No. 5 Tumwater - 02/28
No. 9 Lynden vs. No. 16 Franklin Pierce - 02/27
No. 10 Bainbridge vs. No. 15 Foster - 02/28
No. 11 Columbia River vs. No. 14 Clover Park - 02/28
No. 12 Lakewood vs. No. 13 West Valley - 02/28
2026 WIAA Class 1A Boys Basketball Championships
Opening Round
No. 1 Zillah vs. No. 8 Seattle Christian - 02/28
No. 2 Lynden Christian vs. No. 7 Chelan - 02/28
No. 3 Royal vs. No. 6 King's - 02/28
No. 4 Bear Creek vs. No. 5 Annie Wright - 02/28
No. 9 Fort Vancouver vs. No. 16 Nooksack Valley - 02/28
No. 10 Cascade Christian vs. No. 15 King's Way Christian - 02/27
No. 11 Overlake vs. No. 14 Elma - 02/28
No. 12 Wapato vs. No. 13 Montesano - 02/27
2026 WIAA Class 2B Boys Basketball Championships
Opening Round
No. 1 Colfax vs. No. 8 Liberty Bell - 02/27
No. 2 Northwest Christian School vs. No. 7 Napavine - 02/28
No. 3 Okanogan vs. No. 6 Reardan - 02/28
No. 4 Toledo vs. No. 5 Tri-Cities Prep - 02/28
No. 9 Adna vs. No. 16 Warden - 02/28
No. 10 Freeman vs. No. 15 Auburn Adventist - 02/28
No. 11 Mount Vernon Christian vs. No. 14 Kittitas - 02/28
No. 12 Columbia vs. No. 13 Ilwaco - 02/28
2026 WIAA Class 1B Boys Basketball Championships
Opening Round
No. 1 Lummi vs. No. 8 Wahkiakum - 02/28
No. 2 Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. No. 7 Neah Bay - 02/28
No. 3 Tulalip Heritage vs. No. 6 Liberty Christian - 02/28
No. 4 DeSales vs. No. 5 Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian - 02/28
No. 9 Willapa Valley vs. winner of Columbia Adventist and Concordia Christian - 02/28
No. 10 Sunnyside Christian vs. winner of Evergreen Lutheran and Wellpinit - 02/27
No. 11 Muckleshoot Tribal vs. winner of Entiat and Garfield-Palouse - 02/27
No. 12 Touchet vs. winner of Oroville and Summit Classical Christian - 02/28