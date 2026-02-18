Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Feb. 17, 2026
Here is this week's High school on SI Washington Top 25 boys basketball rankings before the opening round of the WIAA state tournament begins next week.
Glacier Peak picked up a win conference win to stay undefeated in league play. Mount Si moved up two spots to No. 4 after two wins by 14 and nine points.
1. Richland (22-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Bombers beat Ferris 98-55 at home.
2. Rainier Beach (17-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Vikings picked up wins over Seattle Prep. and O’Dea last week.
3. Glacier Peak (20-0)
Previous rank: 3
The 4A Grizzlies defeated Arlington by 18 points to improve to 12-0 in league play.
4. Mount Si (17-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Wildcats defeated Issaquah 68-54 and Lake Washington 67-58.
5. R.A. Long (22-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Lumberjacks beat Ridgefield 67-38.
6. Bellarmine Prep (20-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Lions will face River Ridge at home this week.
7. Emerald Ridge (21-3)
Previous rank: 8
The will host Bonney Lake at home this week. Emerald Ridge previously defeated Bonney Lake by 15 points.
8. Auburn (20-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Trojans won their last game by 42 points.
9. Edmonds-Woodway (21-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Warriors defeated Mount Vernon 54-38.
10. West Valley (Yakima) [18-2]
Previous rank: 11
The Rams defeated Eisenhower 85-35 to improve to 12-0 in league play.
11. Zillah (22-0)
Previous rank: 10
The Leopards beat Cashmere 75-56.
12. Bremerton (18-2)
Previous rank: 12
The 2A Knights will face Washington at home this week.
13. Lynden Christian (21-1)
Previous rank: 13
The 1A Lyncs defeated Blaine by 12 points.
14. Chiawana (19-3)
Previous rank: 19
The Riverhawks defeated Hanford 79-40 and Mead 60-54.
15. Kentridge (18-4)
Previous rank: 15
The Chargers beat Union by eight points.
16. Lake Washington (20-3)
Previous rank: 14
The Kangaroos lost to Mount Si by four points but made up for it by defeating Redmond by four points.
17. Colfax (21-0)
Previous rank: 16
The Bulldogs beat Kettle Falls 80-28. Colfax will face Freeman in the postseason this week.
18. Selah (20-2)
Previous rank: 18
The Vikings picked up their second win over Ellensburg last week by a score of 66-38.
19. Monroe (18-3)
Previous rank: 21
The Bearcats defeated 3A Meadowdale by four points.
20. O’Dea (16-3)
Previous rank: 17
The Fighting Irish lost to Rainier Beach 62-49.
21. Bonney Lake (20-3)
Previous rank: 20
The Panthers beat Tahoma 52-48.
22. Pullman (16-3)
Previous rank: 22
The Greyhounds beat Rodgers and East Valley by 18 and 28 points to improve to 11-1 in league play.
23. Gonzaga Prep (17-5)
Previous rank: 24
The Bullpups defeated Hanford 76-22.
24. Tumwater (20-1)
Previous rank: not ranked
The Thunderbirds won their last two games by 30 and 15 points.
25. Lincoln (Tacoma) [13-3]
Previous rank: 25
The Abes will face Todd Beamer this week.
Fell off
Mercer Island
