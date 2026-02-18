High School

Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Feb. 17, 2026

The opening round of the WIAA boys state tournament begins next week. Here is this week's rankings

Edith Noriega

Adrik Jenkin and Colfax finished in fifth in the Class 2B boys basketball postseason in 2024-25.
Adrik Jenkin and Colfax finished in fifth in the Class 2B boys basketball postseason in 2024-25. / Photo by Joshua Hart

Here is this week's High school on SI Washington Top 25 boys basketball rankings before the opening round of the WIAA state tournament begins next week.

Glacier Peak picked up a win conference win to stay undefeated in league play. Mount Si moved up two spots to No. 4 after two wins by 14 and nine points.

1. Richland (22-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Bombers beat Ferris 98-55 at home.

2. Rainier Beach (17-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Vikings picked up wins over Seattle Prep. and O’Dea last week.

3. Glacier Peak (20-0)

Previous rank: 3

The 4A Grizzlies defeated Arlington by 18 points to improve to 12-0 in league play.

4. Mount Si (17-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Wildcats defeated Issaquah 68-54 and Lake Washington 67-58.

5. R.A. Long (22-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Lumberjacks beat Ridgefield 67-38.

6. Bellarmine Prep (20-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Lions will face River Ridge at home this week.

7. Emerald Ridge (21-3)

Previous rank: 8

The will host Bonney Lake at home this week. Emerald Ridge previously defeated Bonney Lake by 15 points.

8. Auburn (20-2)

Previous rank: 5

The Trojans won their last game by 42 points.

9. Edmonds-Woodway (21-2)

Previous rank: 9

The Warriors defeated Mount Vernon 54-38. 

10. West Valley (Yakima) [18-2]

Previous rank: 11

The Rams defeated Eisenhower 85-35 to improve to 12-0 in league play.

11. Zillah (22-0)

Previous rank: 10

The Leopards beat Cashmere 75-56.

12. Bremerton (18-2)

Previous rank: 12

The 2A Knights will face Washington at home this week.

13. Lynden Christian (21-1)

Previous rank: 13

The 1A Lyncs defeated Blaine by 12 points.

14. Chiawana (19-3)

Previous rank: 19

The Riverhawks defeated Hanford 79-40 and Mead 60-54.

15. Kentridge (18-4)

Previous rank: 15

The Chargers beat Union by eight points.

16. Lake Washington (20-3)

Previous rank: 14

The Kangaroos lost to Mount Si by four points but made up for it by defeating Redmond by four points.

17. Colfax (21-0)

Previous rank: 16

The Bulldogs beat Kettle Falls 80-28. Colfax will face Freeman in the postseason this week.

18. Selah (20-2)

Previous rank: 18

The Vikings picked up their second win over Ellensburg last week by a score of 66-38.

19. Monroe (18-3)

Previous rank: 21

The Bearcats defeated 3A Meadowdale by four points.

20. O’Dea (16-3)

Previous rank: 17

The Fighting Irish lost to Rainier Beach 62-49.

21. Bonney Lake (20-3)

Previous rank: 20

The Panthers beat Tahoma 52-48.

22. Pullman (16-3)

Previous rank: 22

The Greyhounds beat Rodgers and East Valley by 18 and 28 points to improve to 11-1 in league play.

23. Gonzaga Prep (17-5)

Previous rank: 24

The Bullpups defeated Hanford 76-22.

24. Tumwater (20-1)

Previous rank: not ranked

The Thunderbirds won their last two games by 30 and 15 points.

25. Lincoln (Tacoma) [13-3]

Previous rank: 25

The Abes will face Todd Beamer this week.

Fell off

Mercer Island

Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_Edith

Published
Edith Noriega
EDITH NORIEGA

Edith Noriega is an award-winning sports journalist who came to the Seattle area after three years in Oregon with the Eugene Register-Guard and its sister newspaper, Salem Statesman Journal, where her focus was high schools and local colleges. Noriega previously covered high schools with the Southern California News Group. She also worked as a Tokyo Olympic Games researcher for NBC Sports, focusing on baseball and softball. She is a proud two-time graduate of Arizona State University’s Cronkite School and Riverside City College. She’s also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. When not writing, she enjoys playing tennis, yoga, concerts and is currently reading “The Last of His Kind: Clayton Kershaw.” She began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Washington