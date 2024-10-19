4 games you should not have missed in Week 7 of Washington high school football
Despite the remote location, it is no secret how Mid-Columbia Conference partners Chiawana and Kennewick want to win football games.
By brute force and physicality.
And this fall, the 4A 10th-ranked Riverhawks are doing that as well as anybody in eastern Washington.
Chiawana scored twice in the first 14 minutes of the game, and put the clamps on the 3A No. 2 Lions, 24-6, on Friday night at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco.
A win next week at Richland would not only clinch the top spot from the 4A/3A MCC, it would likely put the Riverhawks in great position to grab a top-five seed in the Class 4A playoffs.
"The last few games, we did not know where we were at (in our progress),:" Chiawana coach Scott Bond said. "To match up with someone like us, it was good for us. Our kids are tough. They're smart. And they know what we want to do."
And they didn't waste any time getting going Friday.
Braxton Feldmann picked off Dom Driver on Kennewick's opening series, and on third down, it was Feldmann's 26-yard scamper that set up Gage Williams' 2-yard touchdown run for a quick 7-0 Riverhawks' lead.
Feldmann got into the scoring act early in the second quarter with his 8-yard touchdown run, and Chiawana's 14-0 lead had the game well in hand.
Bond called Feldmann "the best player offensively and defensively (combined) in our league, by far."
"He is a gamer," Bond added, "He is a dude."
It was the third consecutive Chiawana win in the series - and 10th in the past 11 seasons.
"They are big and physical, so It was going to come down to who was going to smack the other," Bond said. "And we came out and smacked them in the mouth."
---
MOSES LAKE IN 4A CBBN DRIVER'S SEAT
Doesn't really matter if Brett Jay is wearing the coach's hat or the proud-papa hat - the assessment is the same.
Moses Lake junior Brady Jay is having a fantastic season at quarterback as a junior.
The state's leading passer was at it again Friday, passing for 249 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Mavericks to a convincing 40-0 win over reigning 4A CBBN champion Eastmont at Lions Field in Moses Lake.
With games remaining against West Valley of Yakima and Davis of Yakima, Moses Lake has the inside edge to its first league championship since 2021.
The Mavericks scored on their first four possessions Friday, including a pair of Jay first-quarter touchdowns - a 7-yarder to Grant Smith and a 13-yarder to Carter Anderson as they jumped out to a 14-0 lead with 2:44 remaining.
"He's been outstanding," Brett Jay said of his son. "After last year's ups and downs, he put together some goals and he will keep plugging away at them.
"His decision-making has gotten better. He likes having the ball in his hands every play."
After Friday, Jay is up to 2,285 passing yards and 31 touchdowns with just one interception.
---
DEFENSE, LATE FIELD GOAL BLOCK CARRY GLACIER PEAK
Shane Keck says if he had 22 Luke Fullertons on his Glacier Peak team, he'd be hard-pressed to ever lose a game.
The one-and-only Fullerton saved the game for the Grizzlies on Friday night.
Fullerton blocked Arlington's game-tying 41-yard field goal attempt with two seconds remaining, and Glacier Peak stunned the sixth-ranked Eagles, 10-7, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomosh.
Leyton Martin led the Arlington offense 55 yards in 1:50, including a pair of big throws to Jake Willis (17, 23 yards) to get the Eagles in position to tie the game, but Fullerton came through the middle of the line of scrimmage to swat the low kick away.
"He is just so crafty," Keck said. "He is an old-school football player."
Ethan Schei scored Arlington's only touchdown on its first play from scrimmage on a 7-yard run in the first quarter, but the Glacier Peak defense held it down the rest of the way.
Aiden Larsen's 30-yard field goal broke a 7-7 tie with 8:32 remaining.
"There is no way any of us thought we'd hold them under four touchdowns," Keck said. "But we found big stops."
---
LYNDEN CREATES 3-WAY TIE IN 2A NORTHWEST
One week after Arcbishop Murphy took down Class 2A champion Anacortes - Lynden had something waiting for the Wildcats on a rainy night Friday at home.
It was typical Lions' defense.
Which had not shown up all the time this fall, but No. 4 Lynden held the second-ranked Wildcats' Wing-T rushing machine to just 113 rushing yards in a 7-3 win.
"Our defense was amazing," Lynden coach Blake VanDalen said.
Lynden took an early lead on Brant Heppner's 1-yard touchdown run, but Archbishop Murphy answered with a 37-yard field goal on its first series of the second half.
It would be the only time the visitors reached the red zone.
VanDalen said the essence of this defense, installed in the late 1990s, is to counter Wing-T offenses. And it held up Friday as sophomore linebackers Landon Tolsma and Malachi Bowman had 16 tackles apiece.
"It's about trusting the process," VanDalen said. "We keep getting better."
Heppner finished with 82 yards on 19 carries, and now Lynden, Anacortes and Archbishop Murphy sit in a three-way tie atop the league standings.
---