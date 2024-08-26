4 Washington high school football players who could move up recruiting rankings with big senior seasons
For the better part of a year, the same names from the class of 2025 in Washington high school football recruiting remain at the top.
Bethel linebacker and recent Washington Huskies' commit Zaydrius Rainey-Sale has been ranked as the top in-state recruit, according to 247Sports.com.
But what players could catch fire and move into a higher tier with strong finishes to summer football - and a big senior season?
Here are four names 247Sports.com national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman is high on making a big push in the coming months.
---
VICTOR SANCHEZ HERNANDEZ, Kamiak
Current ranking: No. 14.
Skinny: Still relatively new to football, this worldwide taekwondo champion was good in his first season at Kamiak last fall, but it was his offseason camp performances that put him on notice with D1 schools, including the University of Washington (offered at Huskies' junior camp). He committed to the Huskies in June. A big senior season to back up all the offseason recruiting stock he accrued could vault him even higher. "Now he's has this whole offseason to develop and make that jump," Huffman said. "He looks the part, but I want to see him do it on the field."
Ceiling: Top 10.
---
JAYSHON LIMAR, Lake Stevens
Current ranking: No. 18.
Skinny: Early in his prep career, Limar was ranked in the top five for this class of recruits in Washington, but has seen his stock dim because of injuries (including a creaky shoulder injury that impacted his playoff availability as a junior). His skill is not in question as a smooth-yet-physical downhill runner who has soft pass-catching hands. "Literally, Jayshon's biggest issue is health," Huffman said. "If he can stay healthy, and show that explosiveness that we've been hearing about but not always gotten to seen, I think he can have a big jump."
Ceiling: Top 10.
---
JACOB TRACY, Yelm
Current ranking: No. 23.
Skinny: The switch in jersey numbers - No. 11 to No. 77 - should be telling on where his future is in football. Last fall for the reigning Class 3A champions, he was a tight end. But after moving to offensive tackle during the offseason recruiting period, especially at the Under Armour camp, his attention picked up drastically - enough where Boise State University did not wait on moving in and snatching him up. "He is going to continue to move up," Huffman said. "Nobody does a better job historically of finding those guys that are not a finished product right now, but have upside."
Ceiling: Top 10-15.
---
CARTER COCKE, Sumner
Current ranking: No. 38.
Skinny: Overall size (6-4, 230) limits upside at tight end, but this Montana State University commit is both a bone-rattling blocker and has some of the most reliable pass-catching mitts at the position in the state. And if the Spartans pass as much as coach Keith Ross says they will with transfer quarterback Nate Donavan, Cocke could be in for an all-state type season. "He is a phenomenal pass catcher," Huffman said. "He is not the biggest guy in the world, but he plays like a big, old-school tight end because he is physical ... and he is a weapon you can throw the ball to."
Ceiling: Top 25.
---