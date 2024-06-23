Kamiak's Victor Sanchez becomes Washington Huskies' first 2025 in-state football commitment
For those who show up late to a race, and don't think you still have a chance to win - here is introducing you to Kamiak High School's Victor Sanchez.
Who is he?
Sanchez is somebody catching up in stock to more experienced football players very quickly.
And he just became Jedd Fisch's first in-state high school commitment to the Washington Huskies.
The incredible thing about this news is that Sanchez, a rising class-of-20255 prospect at defensive end, never even picked up a football before his ninth-grade season.
"I like learning," said Sanchez, just hours after he announced his pledge to the Huskies on Sunday. "And football has been fun."
The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder noted it was fitting that he became a Husky. He was born on campus.
Yet, much of his acclaimed athletics background has come in taekwondo - a sport he picked up at age 7.
"I originally started in it because I wanted to be a (live-action superhero) 'Power Ranger,'" Sanchez said.
Sanchez has nearly reached that status - he is a three-time U.S. Junior Olympic team member who is arguably the top junior heavyweight in the world.
In ninth grade at Lynnwood High School, Sanchez decided to try out for football, and said his taekwondo background has certainly helped in his growth as a pass rusher.
"Mostly in the hand-fighting," Sanchez said.
Last fall, Sanchez came to Kamiak and became arguably the team's most feared player, racking up all-4A Wesco first-team honors.
Earlier this month, Sanchez impressed the UW coaching staff at its junior day - so much that the Huskies offered a scholarship. And he made an official visit to campus over the weekend, and wasted no time committing during a busy weekend of pledges.
"I had my eyes on UW, especially after the coaching change," Sanchez said. "And their motto around the program is 'Be A Pro.' And with all these coaches around, this is the best place and position for me to make it to the league (NFL)."