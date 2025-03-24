High School

Bellevue Christian baseball player Mason Hill voted Washington High School Athlete of Week

Congratulations to the Vikings' infielder/pitcher for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for March 10-March 15

Todd Milles

Bellevue Christian's Mason Hill voted SBLive WA athlete of week for March 10-March 15. / Graphic illustration by Jesus Baca

Congratulations to Bellevue Christian baseball player Mason Hill for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for March 10-March 15!

A starter on the team since his ninth grade season when the Vikings won the Class 1A crown, Hill in a two-way terror in the infield. The New York University signee got the season rolling right during the team's 4-0 opening week, scoring eight total runs while earning victories pitching over Interlake (in relief) and Nooksack Valley (six scoreless innings).

Hill received 92.5% of the vote, beating out Puyallup's Mason and Madden Pike, who finished second with 3.2%.

We are currently accepting Washington Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivewa.

WASHINGTON NOMINEES

Faith Hickman, Southridge fastpitch: In her season debut, the infielder slammed a pair of home runs while driving in four runs and scoring four times in a non-league win over Cheney.

Addison Jay, Mount Spokane fastpitch: Junior ace pitcher shut down the reigning 4A CBBN champions by giving up two hits in a complete-game performance, striking out 17 batters in the Wildcats' 2-0 non-league win.

Evan Lafferty, Shadle Park baseball: A full week's of numbers for the Highlanders' table-setter, who scored four runs apiece in wins over North Central and Rogers while also swiping six bases in both games.

Heidi Leitz, Port Angeles fastpitch: The St. Martin's signee tossed a five-inning perfect game against fellow 2024 state-tournament participant Lynden (11 strikeouts) in a 5-0 win, then picked up a win in relief (seven strikeouts) against Lynden Christian. She also had two RBI in each game.

Rowdy Mullins, Selah baseball: The Class 2A powerhouse opened with a pair of wins over 4A CBBN Eastmont and Wenatchee. Mullins got it going by pitching six innings of one-run ball, striking out six while also driving in three runs in a 10-3 win over the Wildcats.

Mason and Madden Pike, Puyallup baseball: In a preseason matchup of classification favorites, Mason paced the Vikings on the mound (five IP, one ER, nine strikeouts) and Madden had a two-run single in their 10-4 win over Mount Vernon.

Alejandro Rojas, Cashmere boys soccer: Somebody needs to replace the Bulldogs' graduated goal-scoring pieces, and this junior forward might be the guy. He scored all three goals in the team's season-opening win over College Place.

---

Published
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

