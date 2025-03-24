Bellevue Christian baseball player Mason Hill voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Bellevue Christian baseball player Mason Hill for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for March 10-March 15!
A starter on the team since his ninth grade season when the Vikings won the Class 1A crown, Hill in a two-way terror in the infield. The New York University signee got the season rolling right during the team's 4-0 opening week, scoring eight total runs while earning victories pitching over Interlake (in relief) and Nooksack Valley (six scoreless innings).
Hill received 92.5% of the vote, beating out Puyallup's Mason and Madden Pike, who finished second with 3.2%.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Faith Hickman, Southridge fastpitch: In her season debut, the infielder slammed a pair of home runs while driving in four runs and scoring four times in a non-league win over Cheney.
Addison Jay, Mount Spokane fastpitch: Junior ace pitcher shut down the reigning 4A CBBN champions by giving up two hits in a complete-game performance, striking out 17 batters in the Wildcats' 2-0 non-league win.
Evan Lafferty, Shadle Park baseball: A full week's of numbers for the Highlanders' table-setter, who scored four runs apiece in wins over North Central and Rogers while also swiping six bases in both games.
Heidi Leitz, Port Angeles fastpitch: The St. Martin's signee tossed a five-inning perfect game against fellow 2024 state-tournament participant Lynden (11 strikeouts) in a 5-0 win, then picked up a win in relief (seven strikeouts) against Lynden Christian. She also had two RBI in each game.
Rowdy Mullins, Selah baseball: The Class 2A powerhouse opened with a pair of wins over 4A CBBN Eastmont and Wenatchee. Mullins got it going by pitching six innings of one-run ball, striking out six while also driving in three runs in a 10-3 win over the Wildcats.
Mason and Madden Pike, Puyallup baseball: In a preseason matchup of classification favorites, Mason paced the Vikings on the mound (five IP, one ER, nine strikeouts) and Madden had a two-run single in their 10-4 win over Mount Vernon.
Alejandro Rojas, Cashmere boys soccer: Somebody needs to replace the Bulldogs' graduated goal-scoring pieces, and this junior forward might be the guy. He scored all three goals in the team's season-opening win over College Place.
