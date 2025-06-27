SBLive's 2025 Washington high school baseball all-state team: Mount Vernon's Xavier Neyens is player of the year
Here is SBLive’s 2025 spring all-state team for Washington high school baseball. The statewide team covers all WIAA classifications and was compiled by reporter Todd Milles.
Players were selected based on spring high school performance, coach recommendations, all-league awards and overall team success, especially in the postseason.
---
All-classification player of the year: Xavier Neyens, Mount Vernon, sr.
When you've been asked so many times to describe and explain Xavier Neyens' greatness with Mount Vernon High School baseball - sometimes fewer words speak louder.
Almost as loud as Neyens' thunderous bat.
"He is a pro," Bulldogs coach Tony Wolden said. "He is a confident, strong-minded, down-to-earth dude.."
Neyens was an all-around force and leader for the Bulldogs, who went on to win their third WIAA championship in school history when they defeated Kennewick for the Class 3A title in Yakima.
And with all the things swirling around Neyens' life - the upcoming MLB Draft and going off to college and playing at Oregon State University - the teenager has always contended winning a state championship with his lifelong buddies was top priority.
"What's been important to me is trying to pass on as much knowledge that I have on to these younger guys so they can like make the program better," Neyens said. "Because that's what I had when I was a freshman."
Neyens' plate patience and prodigious power make him a rare breed - which is a big reason he projects to be a first-round drat pick in July.
He held a .462 batting average with eight home runs, 27 RBI and 49 runs scored in either the leadoff or No. 2 spot in the order.
He has also walked an insane amount of times - 43.
In the Class 3A championship game against Kennewick, Neyens singled in his first at-bat - and then was intentionally walked by Lions' pitchers in his next four at-bats. He scored four times in the Bulldogs' 14-6 victory.
"He is just cool as a cucumber," Wolden said.
---
Coach of the year: Derek Bingham, Lake Washington
At 25, Derek Bingham took over his first high-school baseball program at Lake Washington High School.
And 21 seasons later, Bingham is still loving his coaching life clad in purple - having built something as successful and supported by community as any program in Washington.
This spring, key injuries suppressed the team's record and subsequent Class 4A playoff seeding so much, the Kangs had two postseason trips in store in Yakima.
But after wins over 4A CBBN champion West Valley of Yakima and defending WIAA champion Richland in the regional round, and then top-ranked favorite Puyallup and finally 4A KingCo foe Eastlake in the final four - Lake Washington brought home its third state title under Bingham, and first in its new classification.
"We always knew it was possible," Bingham said. "Once we saw all of our pieces coming together, I knew I'd take our chances up against anybody."
The biggest was the return of ace pitcher and Oregon signee Shane Johnson to the mound in late April.
"Shane is as automatic of a win as any pitcher I have ever coached," Bingham said.
Now with five WIAA championship-game appearances, Bingham is the only coach in state history to lead a program to a state title game in three different classifications (4A-2A). The Kangs won the Class 3A crown in 2016 and 2019.
Why has this Connecticut native stayed with Lake Washington so long?
"Kirkland is a baseball town," Bingham said. "I've coached with (holdover assistant) Don Howard for every game in 21 years. And I have five former players on staff that played for me.
"It's special to me so many people are passionate about our program."
---
4A player of the year: Mason Pike, Puyallup, sr.
Last year's SBLive WA all-state MVP was 2025 Gatorade state player of the year, and for good reason - he was filthy good (5-1, 0.84 ERA, 112 Ks in 66.2 IP; also hit .482 with 14 doubles).
---
3A player of the year: Truitt Madonna, Ballard, sr.
UCLA-bound catcher was driving force behind Beavers' best finish in state history (third place) - and he flashed powerful bat (.414 BA, 16 XBH in 26 games, including seven HR, and 15 SB).
---
2A player of the year: McCrea Curfman, Bainbridge, jr.
Junior-led group netted Spartans first WIAA championships, and his dominant two-way prowess was key during run (451 BA, 12 XBH, 32 runs; 7-0 pitching record, 1.12 ERA, 61K in 48.1 IP).
---
1A player of the year: Luke Evenson, Bellevue Christian, sr.
Cash Erdman was a middle-of-lineup masher, but this all-1A Nisqually catcher headed to South Dakota State set the tables (.452 BA, 43 runs, 23 SB; 100 career SB) - and was nails behind the plate.
---
2B player of the year: Will Balcom, Tri-Cities Prep, sr.
Small group of seniors finished off Jaguars' three-peat, and this cleanup-hitting first baseman with wheels (.386 BA, 17 XBH, team-best 31 RBI) set single-season school record with 10 triples.
---
1B player of the year: Dawson Mooney, Liberty Christian, sr.
Patriots got gold ball back - and having an NCAA D1 (Gonzaga) two-way terror in Mooney sure helped. Was 1B EWAC player of year (.471 BA, 13 XBH, 33 RBI; 6-2, 2.32 ERA, 85K in 41.1 IP).
---
2025 ALL-STATE BASEBALL FIRST-TEAM HITTERS
Catcher: Deacon Meller, W.F. West, sr.
What more do you want out of a backstop? This all-2A EvCo first-teamer hit .500 with 31 runs and school-record 31 stolen bases, and did not commit an error all spring.
Corner infielder: James Gill, Battle Ground, jr.
Two-time 4A GSHL player of the year posted second consecutive season of .400 batting average at first base, and is also left-handed pitching prospect headed to UW.
Corner infielder: Gage Thompson, Puyallup, sr.
Joining teammate Mason Pike at Oregon State University, third baseman hit right behind him, too, in loaded Vikings' lineup (five HR, 29 RBI, 29 runs, 11 SB).
Middle infielder: Aspen Alexander, Lake Stevens, sr.
Grand Canyon shortstop signee was one of state's most dynamic hitters (.403 BA, 17 XBH, 26 RBI, 16 SB) as Vikings reached Class 4A quarterfinals.
Middle infielder: Finn Leach, Nathan Hale, sr.
Twitchy ASU-bound shortstop is repeat all-state selection as Metro League pitchers had hard time getting him out (.433 BA, 11 doubles, 27 runs, 13 SB).
Outfielder: Ashton Bergman, Jackson, jr.
All-4A Wesco center fielder's magnificent defense was just as good as his eye at plate (.389 BA, .483 OBP) in leadoff spot as Timberwolves placed third in WIAA championships.
Outfielder: Tommy Lamb, Kamiakin, sr.
4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference player of year (,447 BA, 27 runs, 17 RBI) was catalyst in leadoff spot for top team in Tri-Cities.
Outfielder: Wyatt Plyler, Sumner, soph.
One of state's up-and-coming all-4A SPSL playmakers, he was Spartans' best hitter (.455 BA, 12 doubles, 17 SB) in balanced lineup.
Designated hitter: Dylan Jacobs, Mount Vernon, sr.
All-NWC outfielder (.414 BA, 15 XBH, 39 RBI) provided middle-of-order thump, including memorable moonshot home run in final at-bat of WIAA title game.
Utility: Brayten Ayers, Mount Spokane, sr.
Two-time 4A/3A Greater Spokane League MVP (.519 BA, 24 runs, 17 RBI; 1.98 ERA, 37K in 35.1 IP) was two-way standout; Northwest Nazarene signee.
Utility: Brandon Stone, East Valley of Yakima, jr.
2A CWAC player of year is one of top junior recruits in state - both on the mound (8-2, 0.89 ERA, 115K in 62.2 IP) and with bat (.430 BA, 15 XBH, 40 runs, 25 RBI, 18 SB).
---
2025 ALL-STATE BASEBALL FIRST-TEAM PITCHERS
Pitcher: Jake Andrew, Anacortes, sr.
NWC pitcher of the year (11-0, 0.60 ERA, 79K in 81.2 IP) led No. 1 seed Seahawks to Class 2A championship game with shutout in state semifinals.
Pitcher: Hudson Carvalho, Issaquah, sr.
4A KingCo Crown player of the year (5-2, 1.41 ERA, 51K in 54.1 IP) led Eagles to WIAA quarterfinals behind big fastball. Oregon signee.
Pitcher: Shane Johnson, Lake Washington, sr.
When he returned to pitching full-time in April, this all-4A KingCo Crown left-hander headed to Oregon was automatic (7-0, 0.18 ERA, 59K in 39 IP).
Pitcher: Cooper Markham, Enumclaw, sr.
3A NPSL pitcher of year (6-2, 0.98 ERA, 117K in 57 IP) just pelted opposing batters with heavy mid-90s fastball and wicked slider. Signed with Oregon.
Pitcher: Rodrigo Montano, Eastlake, jr.
Quintessential pitcher (9-1, 1.36 ERA, 76K in 56.1 IP) who dumbfounded hitters with precision and constant movement over velocity for Class 4A runner-up.
Pitcher: Trayce Teagle, Kennewick, jr.
Reliable all-4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference right-hander (11-1, 2.10 ERA, 51K) was big reason why Lions advanced all the way to Class 3A championship game.
---