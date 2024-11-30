High School

Bellevue vs. Roosevelt: Live score, updates of Washington high school football semifinals (11/30/2024)

Returning 3A champion Wolverines need one more win against Roosevelt to return to Gridiron Classic to defend title

Todd Milles

Dalton Anderson is Roosevelt's undisputed backfield leader in 2024.
Dalton Anderson is Roosevelt's undisputed backfield leader in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

If reigning Class 3A champion Bellevue wants an opportunity to defending its state crown next weekend, it must clear one major hurdle Saturday afternoon.

Dalton Anderson and the high-flying Roosevelt Roughriders.

The two programs meet at 4 p.m. Pacific time in a WIAA Class 3A semifinal game at Seattle's historic downtown Memorial Stadium. A live feed is available on Eli Sports Network (subscription only).

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 12. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: BELLEVUE VS. ROOSEVELT

FIRST QUARTER

About Bellevue

Key players— RB Max Jones, OL/DL Demetri Manning, RB/LB Ryken Moon, DB A.J. Morton, DL Johnny O'Connor, RB/DB Bryce Smith, OL Willi Wascher.

About Roosevelt

Key players— QB Dalton Anderson, WR/DB Cassidy Bolong-Banks, OL Ah Deong Yang, ATH Zaire Griffin, RB/LB Damari King, WR Noah McWilliams, OL/DL Jaymar Tasi.

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

