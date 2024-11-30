Bellevue vs. Roosevelt: Live score, updates of Washington high school football semifinals (11/30/2024)
If reigning Class 3A champion Bellevue wants an opportunity to defending its state crown next weekend, it must clear one major hurdle Saturday afternoon.
Dalton Anderson and the high-flying Roosevelt Roughriders.
The two programs meet at 4 p.m. Pacific time in a WIAA Class 3A semifinal game at Seattle's historic downtown Memorial Stadium. A live feed is available on Eli Sports Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 12. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: BELLEVUE VS. ROOSEVELT
FIRST QUARTER
Action will be updated once game begins.
---
About Bellevue
Key players— RB Max Jones, OL/DL Demetri Manning, RB/LB Ryken Moon, DB A.J. Morton, DL Johnny O'Connor, RB/DB Bryce Smith, OL Willi Wascher.
About Roosevelt
Key players— QB Dalton Anderson, WR/DB Cassidy Bolong-Banks, OL Ah Deong Yang, ATH Zaire Griffin, RB/LB Damari King, WR Noah McWilliams, OL/DL Jaymar Tasi.
* WEEK 13 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PRIMER
---
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
---