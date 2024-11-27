Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 4A state football playoff semifinal matchups, game picks
The WIAA state football playoffs march on Saturday, and four programs in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Here is a quick Class 4A primer for semifinal action around the state of Washington:
---
CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS (Bracket)
No. 5 seed Gonzaga Prep (12-0) at No. 1 Camas (12-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, McKenzie Stadium, Vancouver
Skinny: It's strength on strength - Gonzaga Prep's triple-option offense versus Camas' defensive front. Nobody has been able run on the Papermakers this fall, so it is up to Bullpups to change that.
Game picks: SBLIve WA - Camas, 34-23. Evans Rankings - Gonzaga Prep, 31-27.
---
No. 3 seed Chiawana (11-1) at No. 2 Sumner (11-1), 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunset Chev Stadium
Skinny: Scary how these two defense-first programs think alike - and play alike. Difference might be whose passing attack makes fewest mistakes - sprinkled in with a couple big splash plays.
Game picks: SBLIve WA - Chiawana, 19-14. Evans Rankings - Chiawana, 28-17.
---