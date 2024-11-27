High School

Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 4A state football playoff semifinal matchups, game picks

First time since 2017 that two programs from eastern Washington have made the Class 4A semifinal round

Gonzaga Prep is in the WIAA semifinals for the first time since school won it all in 2015.
The WIAA state football playoffs march on Saturday, and four programs in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Here is a quick Class 4A primer for semifinal action around the state of Washington:

Sumner's Israel Nabors registered a school-record 104-yard interception return for a touchdown against Emerald Ridge in 2024.
CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS (Bracket)

No. 5 seed Gonzaga Prep (12-0) at No. 1 Camas (12-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, McKenzie Stadium, Vancouver

Skinny: It's strength on strength - Gonzaga Prep's triple-option offense versus Camas' defensive front. Nobody has been able run on the Papermakers this fall, so it is up to Bullpups to change that.

Game picksSBLIve WA - Camas, 34-23. Evans Rankings - Gonzaga Prep, 31-27.

No. 3 seed Chiawana (11-1) at No. 2 Sumner (11-1), 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunset Chev Stadium

Skinny: Scary how these two defense-first programs think alike - and play alike. Difference might be whose passing attack makes fewest mistakes - sprinkled in with a couple big splash plays.

Game picksSBLIve WA - Chiawana, 19-14. Evans Rankings - Chiawana, 28-17.

Published
